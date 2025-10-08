Exchange MEXC
Bitcoin ETFs Record Combined $2.1 Billion Inflows, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Investor Focus
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are witnessing one of their strongest accumulation phases to date, with over $2.1 billion in combined inflows recorded across October 6 and 7. According to the latest figures, U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs brought in $1.2 billion on October 6 and another $875 million on October 7, marking one of the largest two-day [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs Record Combined $2.1 Billion Inflows, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Investor Focus appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
$0.00405
+10.80%
FINANCE
$0.000948
+21.22%
U
$0.007648
+7.79%
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 23:43
Pepe And Chainlink Could Be Overshadowed By What Crypto Investors Think Is The Industry’s First True Super App: BlockchainFX
Pepe and Chainlink have often served immaculately in this aspect, remaining cryptos that attract interest and investment. But sometimes more […] The post Pepe And Chainlink Could Be Overshadowed By What Crypto Investors Think Is The Industry’s First True Super App: BlockchainFX appeared first on Coindoo.
PEPE
$0.00000752
+12.74%
THINK
$0.00612
+1.32%
APP
$0.001452
-6.80%
Coindoo
2025/10/08 23:40
Dubai wil goud en diamanten tokeniseren via blockchain
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Dubai zet de volgende stap in digitalisering. DMCC en VARA werken samen aan een systeem om goud en diamanten te tokeniseren en veilig te verhandelen via blockchain. Eerste tests met goud De eerste proefprojecten zijn al in voorbereiding. Daarbij wordt gekeken hoe goud veilig kan worden getokeniseerd en verhandeld. Ook diamanten en andere dure grondstoffen staan op de lijst. De tests moeten duidelijk maken wat technisch en juridisch nodig is om dit wereldwijd te doen. Volgens DMCC-voorzitter Ahmed Bin Sulayem past dit perfect bij Dubai’s handelspositie. De stad is al jaren een centrum voor goud, en blockchain moet daar nu transparantie en extra liquiditeit aan toevoegen. DMCC vertegenwoordigt meer dan 26.000 bedrijven, waarvan 1.500 actief zijn in goud en edelmetalen. DMCC has signed a landmark partnership with @varadubai to accelerate the tokenisation of commodities and advance Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem. The partnership combines DMCC’s commodities expertise, infrastructure and business community with VARA’s regulatory leadership to… pic.twitter.com/QwIkwh3AjM — DMCC (@DMCCAuthority) October 8, 2025 VARA wil kaders voor tokenisatie Toezichthouder VARA ziet tokenisatie als de volgende stap in wereldhandel. CEO Matthew White zegt dat blockchain het mogelijk maakt om grondstoffen sneller en veiliger te verhandelen. Beleggers kunnen zo direct meedoen, zonder banken of tussenpersonen. VARA en DMCC organiseren samen workshops en voorlichtingssessies om bedrijven en investeerders beter te informeren. Het idee is om de markt klaar te maken voor digitale handel in fysieke activa. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin start sterk aan Q4, en dat zou zomaar eens kunnen betekenen dat altcoins snel gaan volgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit artikel nemen we je mee langs de projecten die eruit springen en mogelijk… Continue reading Dubai wil goud en diamanten tokeniseren via blockchain document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van vastgoed tot edelmetalen Het project volgt op eerdere pilots met vastgoed, uitgevoerd met de Dubai Land Department. Nu ligt de focus op goud, precies op het moment dat de goudprijs boven de $4.000 noteert. DMCC heeft eerder ervaring opgedaan met goud-backed tokens via zijn Tradeflow-platform, waar bedrijven digitaal goud kunnen registreren en verhandelen. Dat platform vormt nu de basis voor het nieuwe initiatief. Als de pilots slagen, krijgt Dubai een volledig regelkader voor de handel in getokeniseerde grondstoffen. Daarmee verstevigt het zijn positie als wereldstad waar traditionele handel en digitale innovatie samenkomen. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Dubai wil goud en diamanten tokeniseren via blockchain is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
VIA
$0.0183
+15.82%
LIKE
$0.006989
-0.14%
OP
$0.4799
+5.12%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 23:01
XRP mining controversy: COME Mining cloud mining becomes the focus
COME Mining’s “XRP mining” solution has sparked heated discussions in the industry. This “XRP mining” solution does not generate XRP directly on the XRPL, but rather through cloud computing contracts denominated and settled in XRP. With just one click in the COME Mining app, users can subscribe to computing power using XRP and other assets […] The post XRP mining controversy: COME Mining cloud mining becomes the focus appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
$2.5553
+9.11%
CLOUD
$0.15413
+23.46%
NOT
$0.000957
+7.04%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 23:00
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Ranks No. 1 with $3.5B Inflows, Beating S&P 500 ETFs
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF outperformed all major S&P 500 ETFs last week, with $3.5 billion in weekly inflows, accounting for 10% of total net ETF flows. The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Ranks No. 1 with $3.5B Inflows, Beating S&P 500 ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1
$0.00405
+10.80%
P
$0.10981
+5.68%
MAJOR
$0.11196
+28.83%
Coinspeaker
2025/10/08 22:58
US Tariffs Spark Unexpected Outcomes, Boosting Bitcoin Prices
The imposition of U.S. tariffs has brought about a notable shift in the national economy, as well as the international trade landscape.Continue Reading:US Tariffs Spark Unexpected Outcomes, Boosting Bitcoin Prices
SPARK
$0.005133
+38.13%
U
$0.007648
+7.79%
WELL
$0.0000755
-18.02%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:57
THENA Updates Roadmap: The Launchpad and Loyalty Program Coming Soon
PANews reported on October 8 that THENA officially released a roadmap update, the main contents of which include: the planned launch of a native on-chain options layer based on a centralized liquidity pool, DeFAI agent, THE Launchpad, ARENA V2, and a loyalty program that provides rewards to users holding THENA-related NFTs (such as veTHE).
SOON
$0.9005
+6.14%
LAYER
$0.3024
+8.38%
ARENA
$0.005133
+23.65%
PANews
2025/10/08 22:56
Bitgo VARA license powers institutional trading in Dubai and MENA
The bitgo vara license marks a step forward for institutional digital‑asset trading: BitGo MENA FZE obtained a VARA Broker‑Dealer license.
VARA
$0.002144
+11.66%
FORWARD
$0.0002402
+9.98%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/08 22:12
Why are cryptos down today
Yesterday, Tuesday, October 7, a decline began in the crypto markets, which is partly continuing today. All the details.
WHY
$0.00000002216
+3.06%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/08 22:06
Official Trump Meme Coin Issuer Plans $200 Million Fundraising For TRUMP Treasury
The BNB price soared 5% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,311 as of 4 a.m. EST on a 105% increase in trading [...]
TRUMP
$6.225
+6.12%
MEME
$0.001799
+11.04%
BNB
$1,298.15
+15.78%
Insidebitcoins
2025/10/08 17:55
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.