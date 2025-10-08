The GIST Is Setting Out To Build The Healthiest Comment Section In Sports

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: The Golden State Valkyries bench reacts after the Valkyries made a basket against the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on September 04, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images Since 2018, The GIST has been on a mission to transform sports media into a more inclusive, accessible space within an industry that has long catered primarily to male audiences. With daily, conversational coverage of both men's and women's sport written entirely by an all-female editorial team, The GIST now reaches more than one million newsletter subscribers and 40 million fans each month. Led by co-founders Jacie deHoop and Ellen Hyslop, the company's growth has been fueled by a clear mission: to level the playing field by providing equal coverage and representation across all of sports. Now, The GIST is taking the next step in that mission with the launch of The GIST Plus, which is a paid online and in-person community designed to give underserved fans a safe, celebratory space to connect, engage, and share their love of sports. "The key reason why we're launching The GIST Plus is because our audience has asked for it," said Ellen Hyslop, Co-Founder and Head of Content & Audience at The GIST. "We're listening to our audience all the time." Building The Internet's Healthiest Comments Section The GIST Plus aims to be a place where fans can finally enjoy "the healthiest comments section on the internet." In a sports media landscape that still caters to traditional male sports fans, The GIST Plus is The GIST's move to "build something better" for underserved…