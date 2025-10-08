Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Alec’s Ice Cream Secures $11 Million Series A Funding To Support The Explosion Of Culture Cup And Transition Regenerative Dairy Farms
The post Alec’s Ice Cream Secures $11 Million Series A Funding To Support The Explosion Of Culture Cup And Transition Regenerative Dairy Farms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alec’s Ice Cream Culture Cup Alec’s Ice Cream Going the extra mile to source the best ingredients possible behind a brand that resonates and regenerates is going to sell. Alec’s Ice Cream, the rising A2 dairy, regenerative ice cream brand, reveals to me today that it has raised $11 million in its Series A raise led by Imaginary Ventures. Founder and CEO Alec Jaffe, a former college football player who remembers making ice cream himself as a kid, is now in the most formative stages of turning a charming startup brand into this generation’s most beloved ice cream company. Alec’s stood out when it introduced itself with indulgent pints in 2021. Steady growth started to skyrocket when Culture Cups, the single-serve novelty with more functional elements, launched in early 2025, beginning a new defining chapter of the business that investors had a hard time ignoring. “Now we’re taking that organic groundswell excitement and putting some fuel behind it,” Jaffe tells me. Steadfast in his mission of sourcing the highest quality A2 dairy and regenerative ingredients, Jaffe goes way beyond making a delicious singular product, but shows how our choices in the way we utilize our food system can create lasting change on the ground. He adds, “I want to show that you can build a brand that can be distributed in thousands of stores and become a leading player in the category while also building up your supply chain by following mission-aligned values.” Alec’s Ice Cream Founder and CEO, Alec Jaffe Alec’s Ice Cream A Brand That Resonates Alec’s Ice Cream’s business catapulted with the rollout of Culture Cup, the cups of grassfed A2 dairy-based gut-healthy ice cream that’s low sugar and about half the calories of the pints per serving, all topped with its signature chocolate shell. Chocolate Covered…
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
ME
$0.4595
+8.70%
NOW
$0.00369
-0.80%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 00:41
Compartilhar
Downside risk for EUR has increased – UOB Group
The post Downside risk for EUR has increased – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) could dip below 1.1645; given the oversold conditions, any further decline may not reach 1.1610. In the longer run, downside risk for EUR has increased; if it breaks clearly below 1.1645, it would then likely threaten the significant support at 1.1610, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Below 1.1645, EUR can threaten the significant support at 1.1610 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for EUR to ‘trade in a range of 1.1690/1.1730’ was incorrect. Instead of trading in a range, EUR dropped and tested the major support at 1.1645 (low was 1.1647). EUR closed on a soft note at 1.1655, down by 0.46%. The decline is oversold, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, EUR could dip below 1.1645 today. Given the oversold conditions, any further decline may not reach the next major support at 1.1610. To maintain the oversold momentum, EUR must hold below 1.1690, with minor resistance at 1.1675.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (07 Oct, spot at 1.1710), we indicated that ‘there is scope for EUR to test the late-Sep low of 1.1645.’ However, we pointed out that ‘it is unclear whether EUR can break clearly below this level.’ We did not quite expect EUR to test 1.1645 so soon, as it dropped to a low of 1.1647. The downside risk for EUR has increased. If EUR breaks and holds below 1.1645, it would then likely threaten the significant support at 1.1610. Overall, only a breach of 1.1720 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.1755 yesterday) would indicate that the downside risk in EUR has eased.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-downside-risk-for-eur-has-increased-uob-group-202510081142
EUR
$1.1596
+1.12%
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
1
$0.004048
+10.75%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 00:38
Compartilhar
MAGACOIN FINANCE Verified by Hashex — Official Audit Confirms Full Security Compliance
The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Verified by Hashex — Official Audit Confirms Full Security Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale has officially been verified by Hashex, one of the crypto industry’s most trusted blockchain security firms. The Hashex audit report confirms that MAGACOIN FINANCE is fully compliant with smart contract security standards, free of critical issues, and 100% legitimate for investors participating in its ongoing presale. This independent verification establishes MAGACOIN FINANCE as a safe and transparent project, countering misinformation circulating online and reassuring investors of its integrity. Full Security Compliance Confirmed According to Hashex, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s Ethereum-based smart contract passed all major compliance tests, including code integrity, ownership control, liquidity management, and presale safety. The audit found no vulnerabilities, no malicious functions, and no exploitable code, confirming that all investor funds and transactions operate within safe parameters. This verification adds MAGACOIN FINANCE to the growing list of fully secured and professionally audited presales in 2025. Independent Validation from Hashex Hashex’s independent validation process is recognized across the industry for its thoroughness and transparency. Each audit involves code-level analysis, automated vulnerability scanning, and manual verification of contract logic. MAGACOIN FINANCE passed all these stages successfully, earning the “Fully Secure” designation. The audit results can be viewed publicly at: https://hashex.org/audits/magacoin Analyst Consensus: A Legitimate Presale Following the release of the Hashex audit, top crypto analysts reaffirmed their stance that MAGACOIN FINANCE is a legitimate and verified presale project, emphasizing its unique combination of community transparency and third-party verification. Analyst coverage also highlights MAGACOIN FINANCE’s strong presale traction, consistent communication, and verified tokenomics — features rarely seen among meme-focused crypto launches. Certik Review Strengthens Investor Confidence In addition to the Hashex audit, a Certik review is currently underway. This secondary verification adds another layer of investor protection, ensuring MAGACOIN FINANCE maintains full compliance with blockchain security protocols prior to any future exchange listings. Updates on the progress of…
FINANCE
$0.000945
+20.84%
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
SMART
$0.003763
+5.43%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 00:32
Compartilhar
Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar, investors await FOMC minutes
The post Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar, investors await FOMC minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) seems fragile near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the late European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms its major currency peers despite the United States (US) government entering its second week of shutdown. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.35% higher to near 99.00, the highest level seen in two months. The US Dollar has attracted significant bids as recent political developments in Japan and France have increased its safe-haven demand. In Japan, the ruling conservative party has elected Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, who could become the first female Prime Minister (PM) of the country. Her election has dashed hopes of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Meanwhile, the French economy is facing deeper political crisis following the sudden resignation of PM Sebastien Lecornu. On the domestic front, ongoing government shutdown is expected to be a major drag on the US Dollar, with US President Donald Trump threatening to cut welfare programs and laying-off federal jobs. Trump warned on Tuesday that the White House could roll back some of its programs, and added that he would provide details on lay-offs in federal agencies in the next four to five days, Reuters reported. Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling trades mixed ahead of BoE Pill’s speech The Pound Sterling trades higher against its major currency peers, except North American currencies, on Wednesday. Investors expect the British currency to trade on sidelines amid uncertainty about whether the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates again in the monetary policy meetings remaining this year. The uncertainty over BoE’s monetary policy outlook has increased as inflationary pressures…
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
NEAR
$2.442
+8.05%
1
$0.004048
+10.75%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 00:26
Compartilhar
Decentralized content delivery network Pipe launches mainnet
The post Decentralized content delivery network Pipe launches mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. The decentralized content delivery network (CDN) Pipe launched on Solana mainnet today alongside the token generation event of its PIPE token. Pipe is integrating Jito’s Node Consensus Network (NCN) as its economic security layer, effectively restaking a pool of already staked SOL without standing up its own validator set. Pipe node operators will stake PIPE tokens to participate in the network. The testnet has delivered 60+ petabytes of data across a network of ~290,000 Point of Presence (PoP) nodes, reporting ~70% lower latency and ~100x cost efficiency than traditional CDNs, according to Pipe’s press release. About $2.5 million in PIPE testnet tokens have been burned to date. “Our CDN is ready to go live and compete against the offerings from Cloudflare, Fastly, Akamai and Web2 stalwarts of the world,” David Rhodus, founder of Permission Labs and core contributor to Pipe Network said, emphasizing Pipe’s performance and uptime “at the edge” as a traditional weak spot for incumbents. CDNs act as local delivery hubs for the internet, caching popular content in local data centers near users so websites, videos and apps load faster. Pipe aims to provide the same service using a DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure) model. Instead of owning or leasing thousands of servers, it coordinates independent node operators’ under-utilized resources to expand capacity where bandwidth is scarce and costly. This distributed supply model gives Pipe two key advantages. One, Pipe can scale and target regions where bandwidth costs have historically been prohibitive. Based on its roadmap, Pipe’s stated expansion efforts include regions like South Korea and emerging markets like India and Egypt. Secondly, it enables Pipe to welcome and monetize AI-agent traffic that are often default-blocked by incumbent CDNs due to rising egress costs from AI…
PIPE
$0.13284
+21.64%
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
TOKEN
$0.00917
+6.62%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 00:25
Compartilhar
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Next Big Crypto Project Redefining Power in Web3
Every generation of blockchain redefines where power comes from. Bitcoin rewarded those who mined. Ethereum rewarded those who staked. Now, […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Next Big Crypto Project Redefining Power in Web3 appeared first on Coindoo.
ZERO
$0.00002849
+3.97%
SOON
$0.9017
+6.28%
NOW
$0.00369
-0.80%
Compartilhar
Coindoo
2025/10/09 00:05
Compartilhar
NZD/USD recovers half of RBNZ policy-related losses, outlook remains weak
The post NZD/USD recovers half of RBNZ policy-related losses, outlook remains weak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NZD/USD pair claws back half of its early losses and rebounds to near 0.5775 during the late European trading session on Wednesday. Still, the Kiwi pair is down 0.4%. The pair faced selling pressure after the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in which it surprisingly reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5%. Economists also anticipated an interest rate cut from the RBNZ, but at a regular pace of 25 bps. RBNZ members said in the monetary policy statement that the door of further monetary policy easing remains open, citing downside risks to inflation and economic activity. Higher-than-expected interest rate cuts by the RBNZ had boded poorly for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Meanwhile, sheer strength in the US Dollar (USD) is also weighing on the Kiwi pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, revisits the two-month high near 99.00. The US Dollar performs strongly as its safe-haven demand has increased amid political developments in Japan and France. Going forward, ongoing United States (US) government shutdown is expected to limit the US Dollar’s upside. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened that the White House would cut spending programs as the government enters its second week of shutdown. Trump also stated that he will provide details about lay-offs in federal agencies in next four or five days. Economic Indicator RBNZ Interest Rate Decision The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after each of its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more…
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
NEAR
$2.442
+8.05%
4
$0.16771
+64.56%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 00:02
Compartilhar
The GIST Is Setting Out To Build The Healthiest Comment Section In Sports
The post The GIST Is Setting Out To Build The Healthiest Comment Section In Sports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: The Golden State Valkyries bench reacts after the Valkyries made a basket against the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on September 04, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images Since 2018, The GIST has been on a mission to transform sports media into a more inclusive, accessible space within an industry that has long catered primarily to male audiences. With daily, conversational coverage of both men’s and women’s sport written entirely by an all-female editorial team, The GIST now reaches more than one million newsletter subscribers and 40 million fans each month. Led by co-founders Jacie deHoop and Ellen Hyslop, the company’s growth has been fueled by a clear mission: to level the playing field by providing equal coverage and representation across all of sports. Now, The GIST is taking the next step in that mission with the launch of The GIST Plus, which is a paid online and in-person community designed to give underserved fans a safe, celebratory space to connect, engage, and share their love of sports. “The key reason why we’re launching The GIST Plus is because our audience has asked for it,” said Ellen Hyslop, Co-Founder and Head of Content & Audience at The GIST. “We’re listening to our audience all the time.” Building The Internet’s Healthiest Comments Section The GIST Plus aims to be a place where fans can finally enjoy “the healthiest comments section on the internet.” In a sports media landscape that still caters to traditional male sports fans, The GIST Plus is The GIST’s move to “build something better” for underserved…
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
PHOTO
$0.72
+17.85%
MISSION
$0.00000959
+0.73%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 23:53
Compartilhar
2025’s Top-Earning Mining Platform for BTC, DOGE, and XRP Passive Income
FleetMining lets XRP, BTC, and ETH holders earn daily passive income through secure cloud mining with flexible contracts, low entry, and stable returns.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BTC
$114,811.6
+3.74%
DOGE
$0.2073
+11.94%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 23:48
Compartilhar
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 8
The post Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sellers are back in the game after bulls’ domination, according to CoinStats. SOL chart by CoinStats SOL/USD Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.33%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local resistance of $222.78. You Might Also Like If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $225 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of SOL is again testing the support level of $219.52. However, if the bounce back occurs, traders may witness a local rise to the $224 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume has declined, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $210-$230 is the most likely scenario. SOL is trading at $221.81 at press time. Source: https://u.today/solana-sol-price-analysis-for-october-8
SOL
$194.78
+9.99%
COM
$0.012552
+22.99%
GAME
$37.9968
-4.94%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 23:45
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.