Decrypt Partners with Opera to Bring Web3 News to Millions of Users
The post Decrypt Partners with Opera to Bring Web3 News to Millions of Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Via the agreement, readers will be able to get reliable Web3 journalism inside Opera that is customized to their interests and location. Decrypt’s explainers, interviews, and breaking news will be disseminated via Opera News, Opera Mini, and Opera for Android. Decrypt is collaborating with Opera to provide its comprehensive coverage of Web3, cryptocurrencies, and new technologies to the hundreds of millions of users of the web browser. Via the agreement, readers will be able to get reliable Web3 journalism inside Opera that is customized to their interests and location. Decrypt’s explainers, interviews, and breaking news will be disseminated via Opera News, Opera Mini, and Opera for Android. “This collaboration will enable Decrypt to reach the broadest audience possible, advancing our educational mission to make Web3 accessible for all and bringing the next billion users to blockchain and crypto,” Decrypt co-founder and COO Ilan Hazan said. According to an Opera representative, the collaboration with Decrypt is a “natural step forward” in raising awareness and encouraging the use of Web3 technologies as they “share the same values of accessibility, trust, and storytelling.” Building on four fundamental ideas, Decrypt has always prioritized the goal of demystifying the decentralized web and enabling Web3 accessibility: Simplify, simplify, simplify.Our objective is clarity; emerging technology is complex. Focus on storytelling.Tell tales that captivate readers, deepen their comprehension of difficult subjects, and, most importantly, assist them in making wiser choices. Tell the truth.Be skeptic and open-minded, acknowledge what works, and educate people about fraud, scams, and subpar technologies. Incorporate Web3 and AI.Use Web3 and AI technology in our day-to-day work and lead by example. “Decrypt’s partnership with Opera reflects our commitment to our core values,” Hazan said. “It helps us to pursue our mission of informing and educating the widest possible audience about crypto, while Opera has a long…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:22