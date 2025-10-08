We Know The Killer Of Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 4 After Ed Gein

The post We Know The Killer Of Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 4 After Ed Gein appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story has become the lowest-scored entry in the series so far, a big miss with a fictionalized account of one of the most famous killers in history. It felt like one that should rise above the rest, but despite a good performance from Charlie Hunnam, the whole series is weirdly sympathetic to the killer, something that keeps happening with this anthology. But yes, there is a season 4 of Monster, which was greenlit before season 3 with Ed Gein ever aired. Season 4 of Monster will be The Lizzie Borden Story, switching from male killers for the first time, and no longer covering a serial killer like Dahmer and Gein. Rather, this will be like the Menendez season, where they killed their parents, as Borden did. This, however, was way back in 1892, a big departure for the series. As for a release date, we’ll have to see. Here are the gaps between the three seasons so far: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – September 21, 2022 The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – September 19, 2024 The Ed Gein Story – October 3, 2025 That’s a big range between 1 and 2 years, so who knows where Borden might fall there. If they’ve figured out how to make these faster, and Netflix has now made this well-watched series a priority, it may be closer to a year again. In June 1893 Lizzie Borden stood trial, later acquitted, for killing her father and stepmother with an ax. Bettmann Archive Who exactly was Lizzie Borden, and what did she do? Well, she killed her father and mother with an axe in Massachusetts. She was tried and acquitted, but clearly Ryan Murphy is running with the idea that she did it. I mean, she did it. There is a…