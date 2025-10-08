2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s Hype is Gone, Here’s Which Meme Coin Could Deliver the Next 18400% ROI

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, is once again sparking attention in the crypto market. Currently holding steady around $0.23, traders are watching October closely as a potential breakout month, with $0.30 being the key level on the horizon. After weeks of wild swings and uncertainty across the broader crypto market, Dogecoin seems to have [...] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s Hype is Gone, Here’s Which Meme Coin Could Deliver the Next 18400% ROI appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/09 00:37
PEPE price falls 6% to key support level amid memecoin weakness

The post PEPE price falls 6% to key support level amid memecoin weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PEPE price dropped 6% to lows of $0.0000088, testing critical support at $0.0000090. The broader memecoin market fell 5%, with DOGE, SHIB, and others hit by macroeconomic pressures and reduced liquidity. PEPE’s recovery depends on holding support and renewed social momentum, amid ongoing sector volatility and regulatory risks. PEPE, the Ethereum-based memecoin, experienced a 6% decline in 24 hours as bears emerged. The losses, coming amid overall market sell-off, saw Pepe test a critical support threshold. Memecoin weakness means other tokens in the sector also witnessed dips. PEPE declines to test key technical zone As highlighted, the price of PEPE dipped 6% over the past 24 hours to reach almost $0.0000088. This meant bulls brushed against a key support level below which more pain could follow. Interestingly, the downward action came with a dip in intraday trading volume to $658 million. The 12% decrease from the previous day aligned with bulls’ resilience as buyers sought accumulation. The token nonetheless is near the oversold territory, with the Relative Strength Index at 36. Such an outlook is always a signal for a potential bounce if buying interest resurfaces. Pepe chart by TradingView Support at $0.0000090 remains and aligns with prior consolidation zones. The area now serves as a psychological bulwark. On the upside, a bounce from the lows occasioned by profit-taking will awaken social media buzz. Meantime, investors will keenly monitor whale activity, as large holders offloading or buying points to a potential uptick or downturn. Broader memecoin sector grapples with persistent weakness PEPE sentiment is a result of a wider weakness affecting the memecoin sector, which has shed nearly 5% in aggregate value this week. The total meme coin market capitalization is now below $82 billion. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also experienced a decline, albeit a minor one in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:37
U2DPN and REI Network Ally to Elevate Web3 Connectivity and Ignite Blockchain Innovation

U2DPN and GXChain working together to enhance Web3 scalability to empower builders and communities to create real-world blockchain applications.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 00:30
Official Notice: @TheCryptoBasic X (Twitter) Account Has Been Hacked

We want to alert our readers and the broader crypto community that our official @TheCryptoBasic account on X (formerly Twitter) has been hacked. The attacker is currently using the account to post scam links, fake token promotions, and other malicious content pretending to be from our team.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/09 00:15
North Dakota and Fiserv to launch the state’s ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin next year

The Roughrider stablecoin will leverage the FIUSD digital asset platform and should eventually be interoperable with other coins.
Coinstats2025/10/09 00:14
Shiba Inu Analyst Predicts Price “Discharge” Breakout

The post Shiba Inu Analyst Predicts Price “Discharge” Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After several months of stagnation in prices, a TradingView analyst has estimated that Shiba Inu could experience a momentum breakout soon. The asset has been range-bound since April, and the price dynamics show an accumulation and hesitation among traders. The projection indicates that the token may move towards the upper resistance before retracing, potentially leading to a new wave of buying. Despite recent drawbacks, the market sentiment for Shiba Inu remains optimistic, driven by hopes of a sustained rally. Analyst Highlights Key Support and Resistance Zones ForexDreamVantage, a TradingView analyst, notes that Shiba Inu has been confined to a narrow range of consolidation over the past six months. The chart indicates that the token is moving between the areas of 0.00001080 and 0.00001760, with the lower limit serving as a “strong buy zone.”. The analyst determined this level as one of the key areas where buyers have consistently re-entered the market, helping maintain price stability. Shiba Inu 1-day chart. Source: TradingView In contrast, the upper region around $0.00001760 was described as the “trend reversal zone.” This level reportedly acted as a key resistance point on May 12, when Shiba Inu failed to break higher.  ForexDreamVantage indicated that SHIB may retest this resistance before retracing toward the $0.00001080 level to gather liquidity. The move, according to the analyst, could generate the strength required to push above the long-standing resistance barrier finally. However, he emphasised that the upcoming rally hinges on the performance of major cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin’s price trajectory. He pointed out that with Bitcoin currently experiencing a significant upswing, Shiba Inu could benefit from this optimistic sentiment and follow suit. Market Pullback Tempers Short-Term Momentum The crypto market in general has experienced a correction, which marginally deflated the momentum of SHIB in the short term. Statistics indicate that the price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:13
Ethena Labs and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin on Solana

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/09 00:05
Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV

The post Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 375ai raised $10 million across multiple rounds, Blockworks has exclusively learned.  It raised $5 million in a round led by Delphi Ventures, Strobe Capital and HackVC. 6MV, ARCA, EV3, Peaq and Heartcore also participated in rounds to bring the total to $10 million.  The project, as CEO Harry Dewhirst explained to Blockworks, captures data in the physical world by monitoring vehicles in places like Los Angeles to better understand consumer behavior. Dewhirst said that the DePIN is also rolling out in New York, Miami and the team is eyeing an international push next year.  In order to track vehicles, 375ai uses 375 Edge, which has cameras, audio and environmental sensors. The team is building the network on Solana to “transform the physical world into structured intelligence,” a press release said.  375ai also has a partnership with Outfront Media that helps it monitor well over a million vehicles a day to collect the data.  For Dewhirst, the opportunity was clear: “There is so little known about what actually happens in the real world in any great fidelity or scale in comparison to that of online, where they know everything about you. Yet, 75% of commerce happens offline, not online.” “375ai is positioned to become core infrastructure for AI,” Tommy Shaughnessy, founding partner of Delphi Ventures, said. “Its ability to compress vast amounts of raw data into actionable intelligence at scale has the power to transform entire sectors, from creating smarter mobility systems to powering more meaningful AI-driven applications worldwide.” Generally speaking, the government has been the only one monitoring these types of habits, but 375ai seeks to democratize the data and allow the community to “buy and deploy these nodes to capture and digitize the analog,” Dewhirst explained. The team has been busy building for the last three years, and is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:52
Japan’s Local Governments Use NFTs to Attract Tourists

The post Japan’s Local Governments Use NFTs to Attract Tourists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Local Japanese governments are increasingly partnering with corporations to leverage Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for regional revitalization and to attract international visitors. This trend, accelerating rapidly throughout 2025, marks a significant pivot to incorporating Web3 technology into the nation’s core economic strategy. Today alone saw major developments: Toda Corporation, JTB, and Fujitsu launched a pilot program in Echizen City, Fukui Prefecture, utilizing NFTs to enhance Digital Transformation (DX) in tourism and boost inbound traffic . Separately, Shizuoka-based SFG Marketing announced its entry into the NFT business after successful early trials. Toda, JTB & Fujitsu launch “ECHIZEN Quest,” an NFT-powered tourism project in Echizen City, Japan. International visitors earn NFTs via local experiences—unlocking souvenirs, perks & cultural rewards. @Fujitsu_Global https://t.co/BcnMykUD68 — Electronics Media (@electronics_med) October 8, 2025 Sponsored This surge is underpinned by the Ishiba administration’s commitment to “Regional Revitalization 2.0,” and coincides with a crucial shift in inbound tourism, where foreign visitors are increasingly exploring destinations beyond major metropolitan areas. The Rise of “Government NFTs”: From Digital Residency to Tourist Passes NFTs issued by local governments—often termed “Government NFTs”—have evolved beyond simple digital collectibles. They now serve as powerful tools for achieving a trifecta of goals: securing local funding, fostering “relationship populations”, and city promotion. As of August 2025, over 17 local governments across Japan have issued NFTs. These projects are highly varied. Fukaya City offered the “Fukkachan NFT” as a furusato nozei return gift. Kumakogen Town partnered with a manga artist for a “Digital Resident NFT.” These NFTs function as loyalty or digital multi-pass systems. Specifically, they grant holders tangible benefits, such as local discounts or priority event access. This creates clear experiential value. Kumakogen Town, with a fiscal capacity index of 0.21, faces calls of impending financial collapse. Photo: Photo-AC Sponsored Crucially, the expansion gained significant momentum after the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:46
How Machine Learning Optimizes Data Center Disk Health and Power Efficiency

This study presents a machine learning framework that improves data center efficiency through selective disk scrubbing. By applying Mondrian conformal prediction to assign health scores and prioritize failing drives, the model reduces unnecessary maintenance operations—scrubbing only 22.7% of disks—saving significant energy and improving reliability. Tested on Baidu’s open-source dataset, this approach demonstrates how predictive modeling can optimize large-scale storage systems while minimizing operational costs.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 20:00
