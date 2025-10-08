Exchange MEXC
Which Altcoin Are New Crypto Investors Buying The Most In October
The post Which Altcoin Are New Crypto Investors Buying The Most In October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The PEPE coin remains a hot topic among traders, but investors are now turning to projects with stronger fundamentals like Remittix, which has raised over $27.2 million through 676 million tokens at $0.1130 each. With real-world utility in payments and DeFi, Remittix is fast becoming one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025. PEPE Coin Maintains Hype But Faces Mixed Market Signals Source: Trading View The PEPE coin has gained over 3% in the past 24 hours, with trading volume up 10% to $664 million. This rally gained support by a 7.5 per cent increase in open interest that pushed the weekly returns to more than 9. There is still strong resistance around $0.0000108, and there has been short-term uncertainty according to the technical readings. Momentum for the PEPE coin remains mixed, as indicators give conflicting signals. The MACD suggests potential selling pressure, while RSI and Stoch RSI point to possible continued gains. Traders expect PEPE to range between $0.00001065 and $0.00001266, with a breakout likely only on strong volume. As long as Bitcoin’s strength continues, analysts see PEPE coin holding its position among the top cryptos under $1 to watch this October. Remittix Gains Ground As The PayFi Market Expands The PayFi project enables instant crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries with low gas fees and transparent FX rates. Ranked the #1 Pre-Launch Token on CertiK Skynet, Remittix has completed full KYC verification and continues to attract global investors looking for the next big altcoin in 2025. Why Remittix Is Winning Investor Confidence Over $27.2M raised from global backers Two CEX listings confirmed, two more secured Wallet Beta testing is live with strong feedback Web App nearing Beta with crypto-to-fiat features Full ecosystem launch set for early 2026 The Remittix Wallet has been in Beta testing for…
Uptober Altcoin Season Lifts Zcash, Mantle, And SPX6900
Altcoin season in Uptober is pulling liquidity into tokens with fresh drivers and enough depth for follow-through. Moves are clustered rather traders chase every chart, with capital flowing where usage, listings, or technical breaks line up.Zcash, Mantle, and SPX6900 fit that filter today. Each shows a daily gain with recent catalysts visible on live trackers […] The post Uptober Altcoin Season Lifts Zcash, Mantle, And SPX6900 appeared first on Cryptonews.
XRP Price Teeters at $2.86 – Traders Brace for Explosive Move
XRP’s price hovered at $2.86 on Oct. 8, 2025, with a market capitalization of $171 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $6 billion. The intraday price range remained narrow between $2.85 and $2.91, suggesting a consolidating market environment. XRP Chart Outlook and Price Prediction XRP’s 1-hour chart reflects a short-term stabilization in price action […]
North Dakota To Issue ‘Roughrider’ Stablecoin Following Wyoming’s Footsteps
Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUI Eyes $10 Mark as On-Chain Data and Volume Drive Strong Momentum
The post SUI Eyes $10 Mark as On-Chain Data and Volume Drive Strong Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SUI’s daily DEX volume hits $1.43B, boosting momentum toward $10. The total value locked in SUI’s ecosystem reaches $2.60 billion, signaling growing engagement. Sui partners with Nansen for enhanced data insights, supporting informed market decisions. SUI Eyes $10 Mark as On-Chain Data and Volume Drive Strong Momentum The SUI cryptocurrency has experienced a notable surge in activity, with on-chain data and robust trading volumes propelling it toward the $10 mark. Market indicators indicate growing interest and confidence in the token, with key metrics supporting this trend. Strong On-Chain Activity and Trading Volume The Sui on-chain performance has shown positive signals. The daily volume on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) has surged to $1.43 billion. The token’s perpetual futures (perps) volume has reached $160 million in the past 24 hours. These figures suggest robust trading activity and growing interest in the project. On-chain signals are backing the SUI run 🚨 Daily DEX volume → $1.43B Perps volume → 160M in 24h TVL → 2.60B Stablecoin cap → $921M ahead of TON, MNT, and OP Total swap volume → 16.25B If $SUI breaks the $4.10–$5.30 zone the $7 Fib extension comes into play Until… pic.twitter.com/KKEnDHXnbV — Cipher X (@Cipher2X) October 8, 2025 The total value locked (TVL) in Sui’s ecosystem is also growing, currently standing at $2.60 billion, reflecting increasing engagement with decentralized applications (dApps) and liquidity pools. Another encouraging factor for Sui’s price is the growing total swap volume, which has reached an impressive $16.25 billion. The stablecoin market capitalization has surpassed $921 million, outperforming several competitors, including TON, MNT, and OP. From the point of view of Cipher X, On-chain signals are backing the SUI run. Volume and Momentum Push the Market Forward However, as of the time of writing, $SUI is trading at $3.46, down by 3.63% in the…
Solana’s 375ai Secures $5 Million in Financing Round
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solana-375ai-5m-financing-round/
The Case for (and Against) BlockDAG: What Makes It Different in a Crowded Layer 1 Field
Few blockchain startups have stirred debate in 2025 like BlockDAG. Its presale has surpassed $420 million, its global visibility includes a multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One® Team, and its network has already been audited by CertiK and Halborn, two of the most respected cybersecurity firms in the sector. The numbers alone are [...] The post The Case for (and Against) BlockDAG: What Makes It Different in a Crowded Layer 1 Field appeared first on Blockonomi.
Streamlining Automotive Testing With Real-Time Documentation: Kober’s Success Story With SimpleBLE
Kober Engineering’s experience shows how SimpleBLE can address real-world challenges in automotive testing.
Top 5 ETH Tokens to Invest in as Ethereum Outpaces Solana in Inflows
Ethereum is once again proving its dominance. ETH has attracted more capital than Solana because institutional inflows have risen substantially.
What If Your Hard Drive Could Predict Its Own Failures?
This article explores an AI-driven approach to disk scrubbing that ranks drive health and optimizes maintenance schedules for reliability and energy efficiency. By integrating Mondrian conformal predictors, system administrators can proactively identify latent disk failures and schedule scrubbing during low workloads. The result: reduced power consumption, improved system uptime, and a smarter, data-informed strategy for maintaining large-scale storage systems.
Notícias em alta
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.