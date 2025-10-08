Exchange MEXC
2025-10-13 Monday
Satoshi’s $100B+ dormant Bitcoin stash: What happens if it finally moves
Satoshi’s $100-billion Bitcoin hoard remains untouched. In case it enters the market, it might have unexpected outcomes. Bitcoin was created in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, whose identity remains unknown. Between 2009 and 2011, Satoshi mined an estimated 1.1 million-1.5 million BTC — now worth over $100 billion — which has never been moved.Satoshi’s massive Bitcoin (BTC) holdings were mined in Bitcoin’s early days, when competition was low and mining was easy. Their long silence has fueled speculation. Some believe the private keys are lost, while others see it as a deliberate decision to uphold Bitcoin’s ideals or avoid market disruption.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:12
Analyst Identifies a Bitcoin Weekly Breakout, Where’s BTC Headed?
Well-known market analyst Jelle has identified a weekly breakout for Bitcoin (BTC), raising the possibility of another leg up. This observation comes when the price action of Bitcoin is on a positive upward trend, albeit with some fluctuations.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:09
Uniswap (UNI) introduces “The Compact” to power seamless cross-chain interoperability
Uniswap Labs has unveiled a new system to make cross-chain interactions secure and frictionless. The Compact introduces a shared mechanism to inhibit fragmentation across decentralized platforms. The new feature could change how assets and projects interact in the blockchain industry. Uniswap Labs has revealed a key move towards solving one of the main challenges in […] The post Uniswap (UNI) introduces “The Compact” to power seamless cross-chain interoperability appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/10/09 00:09
Is This the Perfect ETH Buy Zone? Watch This Level as Ethereum Price Dips by 4%
ETH drops 4% to $4,500. Analysts flag key support levels, breakout patterns, and warning zones as traders watch for next move.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/09 00:05
200 Million Dollars to Save $TRUMP: Mission Impossible?
The memecoin $TRUMP, in free fall by 90%, is betting everything on a record fundraising of 200 million dollars to avoid collapse. Between hopes of a rebound and risks of failure, can this crypto poker move save the token linked to Donald Trump? #Trump #memecoin #crypto L’article 200 Million Dollars to Save $TRUMP: Mission Impossible? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:05
Burn, Earn, and Hug Your Bags: Why Milk and Mocha ($HUGS) Could Redefine Meme Coins
Meme coins are often seen as short-term hype tokens that ride internet culture. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed how far this model can go, with values climbing into the billions before cooling down. Yet the sector is littered with projects that never last. Out of thousands of meme coins launched, only a small number manage [...] The post Burn, Earn, and Hug Your Bags: Why Milk and Mocha ($HUGS) Could Redefine Meme Coins appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 00:00
BlockDAG vs Snorter vs BlockchainFX — Which Crypto Presale Has the Clearer Path to 1000% ROI?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-vs-snorter-vs-blockchainfx-which-crypto-presale-has-the-clearer-path-to-1000-roi/
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:00
Fed Minutes to Reveal Insights on Rate Cut Path Amid Ongoing Shutdown
TLDR Fed’s September rate cut decision will be analyzed in upcoming minutes. Analysts expect Fed Minutes to highlight division between hawks and doves. Market pricing shows a 25 bps rate cut expected in October and December. USD may weaken if Minutes confirm dovish Fed outlook amid shutdown risks. The Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 meeting Minutes [...] The post Fed Minutes to Reveal Insights on Rate Cut Path Amid Ongoing Shutdown appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 23:52
DDC raises $124m at premium to drive Bitcoin treasury ambition
DDC Enterprise has raised $124 million at a share price representing a 16% premium, a pricing signal that demonstrates strong investor confidence in its unique model and the long-term value of its Bitcoin treasury strategy. According to a press release…
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 23:48
6D Phase Space Reconstruction: MENT-Flow Validation on Complex High-Dimensional Distributions
This article validates MENT-Flow for 6D phase space reconstruction using complex Gaussian mixture and "rings" distributions from random 1D projections.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 23:00
Notícias em alta
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.