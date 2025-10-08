2025-10-13 Monday

Pundit Says XRP Price Can Easily Hit $1,000 If This Happens

Crypto expert BarriC has shared a bold view about the future of the XRP price. He believes that it could rise to $1,000 or even higher if it reaches full global use by banks and financial institutions. BarriC says the world has never seen what happens when a digital asset is used on a massive scale by traditional finance. According to him, this level of use could set XRP apart from all other cryptocurrencies. XRP Price Poised For Historic Gains Amid Global Bank Adoption BarriC predicts that the XRP price has the potential to reach record-breaking levels once banks and financial firms worldwide begin to adopt the cryptocurrency on a daily basis. If banks move money through XRP on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, the amount of value flowing through the network could be substantial. BarriC believes this could be in the range of millions, billions, or even trillions of dollars over time. Related Reading: Pundit Predicts Potential XRP Price Rally From $3-$1,000 As It Replicates This Move From 2017-2018 He explains that no other cryptocurrency has reached this level of real-world use before, which makes XRP’s case very different from past market cycles. BarriC says that when global financial institutions begin using XRP for regular transactions, it will no longer behave like most digital assets. It could then become a key part of how money moves worldwide, and such growth could naturally lead to XRP prices that surpass what the market has seen before. BarriC’s analysis suggests that the real turning point could come from trust and utility in XRP. As more institutions rely on the network for fast and inexpensive transfers, confidence in the asset is likely to grow significantly. The demand would likely reduce selling pressure and increase the token’s value over time, which, according to BarriC, is when XRP could start to climb toward its predicted $1,000 mark. XRP Breaking The Traditional Cycle And Entering Uncharted Territory BarriC also believes that XRP will eventually diverge from Bitcoin’s typical four-year market cycle. He says XRP could move in its own direction once banks widely use it. In his view, the cryptocurrency would no longer need to follow Bitcoin’s ups and downs because it would have its own strong use case. This independence could allow the price to move much higher and stay stable even when other coins face downturns. Related Reading: Cardano Price To Hit $7.82 This Bull Run — Analyst Says It’s ‘On Track To Meet Targets’ He describes this possible phase as “uncharted territory” for XRP, as it would be the first time a cryptocurrency reaches that level of adoption and the network becomes a significant part of the global payment system. BarriC expects that once this shift happens, XRP could rise far beyond previous highs, possibly reaching $100, $1,000, or more. The overall analysis by BarriC paints a very hopeful picture for the XRP price. The digital asset may become one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market if the $ 1,000 price prediction comes to fruition. Featured image created with Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
