Solana Latest News: Forward Industries Launches Institutional-Grade Validator on Solana
Forward Industries launches an institutional-grade validator on the Solana network, enhancing scalability, reliability, and institutional adoption. An established Solana treasury firm has fundamentally shifted its market role. Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) launched an institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain this week. The move immediately establishes the company as an active player in the decentralised […] The post Solana Latest News: Forward Industries Launches Institutional-Grade Validator on Solana appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 00:45
Bitmine Immersion Faces Criticism from Kerrisdale Capital for Unsustainable Strategy
TLDR Kerrisdale believes Bitmine’s share issuance strategy is unsustainable. Bitmine’s stock has dropped from $100 to $58 amid shrinking market premiums. Over 150 companies are competing in crypto treasury offerings, challenging Bitmine. Kerrisdale advises investors to buy ETH directly instead of through Bitmine stock. Kerrisdale Capital has targeted Bitmine Immersion (BMNR), the digital asset treasury [...] The post Bitmine Immersion Faces Criticism from Kerrisdale Capital for Unsustainable Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 00:42
Why Is Trump Silent On The Bitcoin Reserve? BPI Director Explains
The Bitcoin Policy Institute’s executive director, Matthew Pines, says the Trump administration’s silence on a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) is calculated, not complacent. In a new interview with Natalie Brunell, he argues Washington is deliberately studying how to graft Bitcoin—“digital gold”—onto the dollar system while geopolitical and financial conditions ripen. “Chekhov’s gun has been put […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 00:30
Why is crypto market down today? Govt shutdown puts pressure
The post Why is crypto market down today? Govt shutdown puts pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is down, and Bitcoin has retreated from all-time highs as macro pressure weighs on investor sentiment. Summary The crypto market is down, with Bitcoin retreating from its ATH Macro uncertainty amid the government shutdown is causing concern Traders are looking at the Fed’s moves as investors lose faith in the dollar Crypto markets dipped on Wednesday, Oct. 8, as investors grew concerned about mounting macro uncertainty. The protracted government shutdown, mixed signals from the Federal Reserve, and delayed economic data continue to weigh on sentiment. Bitcoin (BTC) fell from its Oct. 6 all-time high of $126,198.07 and is now trading below $123,000. Pullbacks after big rallies are normal as traders take profits and overleveraged positions are cleared. Still, most major altcoins are seeing even larger losses as macroeconomic uncertainty continues to hurt sentiment. With the U.S. federal government shutdown entering its second week, releases of key economic figures are on hold. This includes reports on inflation, employment, and consumer sentiment, data that are crucial for gauging the Fed’s rate-cut path and that, in their absence, contribute to broader uncertainty. Why is the crypto market down today? Crypto markets are highly sensitive to Fed policy expectations. Without fresh economic data, it is difficult for markets to assess the direction of interest rates and how much liquidity will flow toward Bitcoin and altcoins. Even so, there may be a silver lining. Gold is performing very well. The precious metal has surged since the shutdown, surpassing $4,000 per ounce. Kevin Rusher, founder of RWA lending firm RAAC, told crypto.news that gold’s rally is a clear sign that investors are losing faith in the dollar. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has similarly suggested that uncertainty may benefit crypto: “Gold is at record highs and the appreciation in other dollar substitutes — to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 00:28
Coinbase Launches Staking Services for New York Residents After Approval
TLDR Coinbase now allows New York residents to stake crypto assets like Ether and Solana. Coinbase credits Governor Kathy Hochul for providing regulatory clarity in New York. Residents in California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Wisconsin missed $130M in staking rewards. Coinbase is pursuing broader expansion of staking services across the U.S. after legal wins. Coinbase, [...] The post Coinbase Launches Staking Services for New York Residents After Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 00:23
Bitcoin und Ethereum verdrängen durch institutionelle Investoren Altcoins
Der Kryptomarkt verändert sich spürbar – Kapital fließt in stabile Coins wie Bitcoin und Ethereum. Viele Altcoins verlieren dagegen an Bedeutung, weil ihnen klare Nutzung fehlt. Institutionelle Investoren bestimmen zunehmend, wohin das Geld fließt. Lange Zeit galt die Krypto-Welt als Spielplatz für Spekulationen. Doch das Blatt wendet sich: Immer mehr Geld fließt in bewährte Projekte […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 00:03
North Dakota plans to launch stablecoin 'Roughrider Coin' next year
PANews reported on October 8th that Bloomberg News reported that North Dakota plans to launch a stablecoin, "Roughrider Coin," in 2026. The state may become the second US state to issue a state-level stablecoin, following Wyoming. The stablecoin will reportedly be fully backed by US dollars and initially used for financial transactions such as loan originations, overnight borrowing, and construction financing between banks and credit unions within the state. The issuance will be led by the Bank of North Dakota and partnered with Fiserv, which will leverage the technology platforms of Paxos and Circle.
PANews
2025/10/09 00:01
Monad posts hint at token airdrop
PANews reported on October 8th that Monad posted an airdrop announcement on its official X account: "Airdrop claims loading (98% complete)." Previously, Monad had stated in a post that it might launch its mainnet this year.
PANews
2025/10/08 23:58
IMF chief: Fed may need to cut rates further
PANews reported on October 8th that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicated the Federal Reserve may need to cut interest rates further. The US dollar index (DXY) reportedly reached 99, the first time since early August, up 0.42% on the day.
PANews
2025/10/08 23:55
Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025? Why $HUGS Could Be the Next Shiba or Dogecoin
$HUGS is quickly emerging as the best meme coin to buy in 2025. With staking, viral rewards, and a 40-stage presale, it could be the next Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. Here's why Gen Z is already stacking.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 23:55
