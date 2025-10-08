2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Forget Meme Coins Like DOGE and PEPE – Whales Are Targeting Utility Based Tokens Like LivLive For Massive ROI

As 2025’s market heats up, data from top tracking platforms shows that investors are shifting focus from speculative meme coins […] The post Forget Meme Coins Like DOGE and PEPE – Whales Are Targeting Utility Based Tokens Like LivLive For Massive ROI appeared first on Coindoo.
Memecoin
MEME$0.001796+11.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.006995-0.12%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2072+11.89%
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:40
Elon’s Tweets Shake the Market — 5 Best Coins to Watch in 2025 Right Now

What is the best coin to watch in 2025 before the next big market surge? As crypto markets recover and […] The post Elon’s Tweets Shake the Market — 5 Best Coins to Watch in 2025 Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000847+11.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037-0.53%
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:15
BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launch on Sei: check SEI price outlook

BlackRock and Brevan Howard launch tokenized funds on Sei via Kaios, enhancing institutional trust and driving network usage. SEI trades at $0.28 with a 9.3% weekly gain; analysts project $0.40-$0.50. Sei’s sub-second finality, EVM compatibility, and Kaios’s compliance infrastructure  Global investment giants BlackRock and Brevan Howard have announced the launch of their tokenized funds on […] The post BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launch on Sei: check SEI price outlook appeared first on CoinJournal.
SEI
SEI$0.2263+10.39%
Octavia
VIA$0.0182+14.46%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.01754+11.79%
Coin Journal2025/10/09 00:14
BlackRock's ETHA Ethereum holdings exceed 4 million, valued at over $18.286 billion

PANews reported on October 8 that BlackRock's official updated data showed that after increasing its holdings by 97,695 ETH, the holdings of its Ethereum exchange-traded fund ETHA have now exceeded 4 million, reaching 4,050,518.1223 as of October 7, with a value of approximately US$18,286,712,145.89.
4
4$0.16715+64.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,138.27+9.46%
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
PANews2025/10/08 23:59
Whitelist Sees Whales Pouring in: Why Milk & Mocha Could Lead the Next Cycle

Milk and Mocha already bring a built-in fan following through their beloved characters, now with $HUGS they are aiming to […] The post Whitelist Sees Whales Pouring in: Why Milk & Mocha Could Lead the Next Cycle appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.03798+10.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037-0.53%
Coindoo2025/10/08 23:55
Strategy Inc. Enters Top 5 U.S. Treasuries With $80B in Bitcoin

Michael Saylor targets $1 trillion in Bitcoin reserves for Strategy and then growing it 20–30% annually. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is reaching $100 billion in assets under management and is a leading competitor to Strategy. With $80 billion in Bitcoin reserves, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has attained the distinction of becoming the fifth-largest US [...]]]>
WorldAssets
INC$0.7036-3.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Union
U$0.007641+7.58%
Crypto News Flash2025/10/08 23:45
How to Challenge Workplace Bias and Prove That Age Is an Advantage

Despite decades of progress in diversity and inclusion, age discrimination remains one of the most accepted forms of workplace bias. Many workplaces subtly communicate that innovation belongs to the young. The goal isn’t just to fight bias, it’s to prove that experience is a competitive advantage. Age bias is not gone overnight, but individual action can make a remarkable difference.
Succinct
PROVE$0.7875+0.87%
Threshold
T$0.01315+9.49%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004154+14.49%
Hackernoon2025/10/08 23:40
Collaborative Research in Accelerator Physics: Acknowledgments and DOE Funding

Acknowledging the collaborators from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and the University of Chicago for discussions and technical contributions, particularly with differentiable kernel density estimation.
KernelDAO
KERNEL$0.17233+24.60%
Hackernoon2025/10/08 23:30
DeFi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $17M In Funding

In a year where many early-stage crypto projects have struggled to sustain investor attention, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to build steady traction. The Ethereum-based DeFi protocol has passed several key milestones simultaneously, growing its funding base, expanding its community, and progressing its product development roadmap. As Stage 6 of its presale surpasses the halfway mark, Mutuum Finance is now closing in on a $17 million funding total, underscoring the strong market interest in its structured, utility-driven approach. A Structured Presale Model With Clear Upside Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025, starting at $0.01 during Phase 1. Each subsequent stage has featured an approximate 20% price increase, rewarding early participants and creating a sense of urgency for newcomers. After five completed phases, MUTM now trades at $0.035 in Stage 6, representing a 250% increase for initial backers. To date, the presale has raised over $16.9 million, allocated more than 750 million tokens, and onboarded 16,800 holders. Importantly, Stage 6 is already more than 55% sold, with Stage 7 priced at $0.04 and the final listing price set at $0.06. This pricing structure gives early participants from Phase 1 the potential for up to 600% appreciation, while even new entrants at current levels still stand to nearly 2x their MUTM value by listing. This tiered pricing model is significant because it builds predictable appreciation directly into the presale structure. Rather than relying solely on market speculation, each phase establishes a transparent price floor, helping to maintain momentum as more investors join. A Growing Community and Transparent Dashboard Beyond the numbers, Mutuum Finance has built strong transparency features into its presale process. A live dashboard allows participants to track allocations and potential returns in real time, while a Top 50 leaderboard rewards the largest contributors with bonus token allocations at launch. This gamified approach not only encourages deeper participation but also adds a layer of accountability rarely seen in early-stage token sales. The community has also been engaged through incentive programs. To reward early supporters, the team launched a $100,000 giveaway, selecting 10 winners to receive $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. Initiatives like these have helped strengthen community loyalty and expand visibility without relying on aggressive hype tactics. According to a recent statement from the Mutuum Finance team on X (formerly Twitter), the first version of its lending and borrowing protocol is currently under active development, with deployment to the Sepolia Testnet scheduled for Q4 2025. The initial release will include key modules such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken (interest-bearing receipts), Debt Token, Liquidator Bot, and other essential components for credit markets. ETH and USDT will serve as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This alignment of fundraising with concrete technical milestones has added weight to investor confidence, showing that the project is executing in parallel with its capital raise. Utility and Roadmap Outlook Mutuum Finance is not positioning itself as a meme or general-purpose chain. It is a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, built on Ethereum and designed so that every supply, borrow, or platform action feeds directly back into MUTM token demand. Its dual lending markets form the backbone of this utility. Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools will support mainstream assets like ETH and stablecoins, enabling users to deposit liquidity and earn yield while borrowers access instant credit. Alongside these, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated agreements will support less liquid or riskier tokens without compromising the system’s overall solvency. This dual approach provides both scalability and flexibility—critical for attracting a wide range of users from institutional participants to DeFi power users. All loans on the protocol will be overcollateralized, governed by strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) thresholds to ensure system solvency even during volatile market swings. Borrowers will be able to choose between variable rates, which adjust dynamically based on liquidity utilization, and stable rates, which lock in borrowing costs at a premium. For pricing integrity, Mutuum Finance plans to implement a multi-layer oracle system that includes Chainlink feeds, fallback data sources, aggregated inputs, and DEX time-weighted pricing. This ensures reliable price data and prevents manipulation or stale feeds from triggering unfair liquidations—an essential component for any serious lending protocol. A DeFi Contender to Watch Mutuum Finance has already passed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger audited protocols in its category. In addition, a $50,000 bug bounty program incentivizes third-party developers to stress-test the system before mainnet launch. As Stage 6 passes the halfway mark and total funding approaches $17 million, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the most closely watched DeFi tokens under $0.05 heading into late 2025. Its structured presale, transparent growth model, and active development roadmap give it a credibility edge in a crowded market. While the ultimate test will come post-listing, the combination of strong fundraising, clear utility, and early product delivery suggests that MUTM is entering the final phases of its presale with significant momentum—and growing attention from both retail investors and DeFi participants. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: :::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging&nbsp;Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. \n ::: \
DeFi
DEFI$0.001299-2.55%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.72%
Hackernoon2025/10/08 21:37
Creditcoin’s Fix for eCommerce Transaction Risk: Conditional, On-Chain Payouts

The article proposes a Creditcoin-based escrow wallet that secures e-commerce by holding funds in smart contracts, releasing an initial portion at delivery and the balance after a short inspection window. Buyer and seller earn on-chain reputation (scores) that unlock incentives like advances and loans; held funds can earn yield. Disputes are capped to ~7 days via tiered resolution (AI → mediators → admin). Deep integrations—USSD, Credit Wallet, Gluwa Payment Gateway, eNGN—make it accessible in Nigeria and similar markets. Net effect: fewer scams, clearer accountability, lower risk for both sides.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02466+7.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003764+5.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.006995-0.12%
Hackernoon2025/10/08 19:40
