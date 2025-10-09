P. Moss Takes Readers Behind The Fictional Velvet Curtain Of 1960s Vegas
The post P. Moss Takes Readers Behind The Fictional Velvet Curtain Of 1960s Vegas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. P. Moss is a legendary bar owner and the author of twisted/crime fiction. His latest title is “Screwing Sinatra,” his tale of Frank Sinatra and other recognizable names. Ginger Bruner Surviving Sinatra could describe P. Moss himself. With a career worthy of a Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, or David E. Kelley series, the bar owner, author, entrepreneur, and musician has lived a life as vivid, quirky, and unpredictable as the characters — and chaos — he writes about. Best known for his legendary dive bars — the Double Down Saloons in Las and New York City, and Frankie’s Tiki Room in Las Vegas — Moss has built a legacy on defying convention. That same rebellious streak fuels his fiction, often rooted in alternate or historical realities, where he channels grit, danger, and dark humor into stories entirely his own. In Moss’s world nothing is off-limits. P Moss, owner of the Double Down Saloon, poses for a portrait in one of the bathrooms at the legendary dive bar on Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS Blending historical fact with his signature noir storytelling in Screwing Sinatra (and his earlier works), Moss dives into the tangled lives of Frank Sinatra, John F. Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, and gangster Sam Giancana, among other prominent figures. For decades, stories have circulated that Sinatra and Giancana helped rig the presidential election for JFK — though hard proof has never surfaced. And Moss, naturally, offers his own take on how it might have gone down. “You take what really happened — you get from point A to point B. But along the way, you spice it up and just have fun with it,” said Moss, who will be at New York Comic Con…
