What’s Going On With Dolly Parton? Her Sister Speaks Out After Asking For Prayers

The post What’s Going On With Dolly Parton? Her Sister Speaks Out After Asking For Prayers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images One of Dolly Parton’s younger sisters, Freida Parton, is clearing the air. She recently clarified comments she made about the singer’s health after writing on social media that she was staying “up all night praying” for her sister’s recovery. Earlier on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Freida shared a post on Facebook that read, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.” She concluded the post by writing that Dolly’s “strong, she’s loved and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” Freida added. “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” After the post was published, Freida’s words sparked concern and prayers from fans who wanted to know more about Dolly’s condition. Her post received more than 4,200 comments and 17,000 likes amid speculation about the country legend, who lost her husband of more than 60 years in March and postponed her Las Vegas residency last week. ForbesCarl Dean, Dolly Parton’s Husband Of 58 Years, Dies At 82By Marc Berman On Tuesday evening, Freida took to social media again, this time to shed light on her earlier comments. “I want to clear something up,” she began. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.” Freida clarified that Dolly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:20
Reaper Actual Launches Foundation Alpha Playtest with Exclusive Bundles

The post Reaper Actual Launches Foundation Alpha Playtest with Exclusive Bundles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Limited Edition Reapers, a base to keep your equipment from the beginning, and a selection of reapers with distinct loadouts are all included in these bundles. Players have a great opportunity to test the game and join the team early with Foundation Alpha. Players will get the first opportunity to play Reaper Actual at its first external playtesting phase when Distinct Possibility Studios launches its Foundation Alpha. Beginning today at 9:00 AM PDT, Reaper Actual Foundation Alpha Bundles will be accessible on the Epic Games Store and at ReaperActual.com. Foundation Alpha Series 1 Bundles Become a member of the community to be one of the first players to enter the Reaper Actual universe and see firsthand how the gameplay and the island of Marova change over time. Limited Edition Reapers, a base to keep your equipment from the beginning, and a selection of reapers with distinct loadouts are all included in these bundles. To purchase today, go to Epic Games Store, or ReaperActual.com. Players have a great opportunity to test the game and join the team early with Foundation Alpha. Foundation members will be a part of the team that helps Reaper Actual accomplish its objectives of defining the next generation of online persistent shooter games as the game progresses through its Alpha and Beta testing stages. In addition to receiving rewards and supply drops, badges, and signs of their support on the Reaper Actual Discord and in-game, all Foundation Alpha players will have the opportunity to test out new maps, scenarios, and features as they are released. Players may choose their preferred version of Foundation Alpha depending on their preferred play styles from three distinct bundles available in Series 1. During the Foundation phase, the firm will introduce more series and bundles.There are three available Foundation Alpha Series 1 bundles:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:19
Shift in Crypto Holdings Signals Changing Financial Landscape

As anticipation builds around the forthcoming release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes, the price of Bitcoin remains static at $122,500. Amid this, the overall recovery of altcoins stagnates, reflecting a cautious atmosphere among traders wary of potential drops in BTC prices.Continue Reading:Shift in Crypto Holdings Signals Changing Financial Landscape
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:11
DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Stock: Surges on $124M Bitcoin Treasury Investment Deal

TLDR: DDC jumps 3.84% after $124M Bitcoin-focused equity round sparks buzz. DDC stock surges after $124M raise to boost Bitcoin reserves to 10,000 BTC. Premium $10 share sale drives DDC to $8.93 as Bitcoin pivot gains steam. DDC gains on $124M raise; CEO invests $3M to back Bitcoin growth vision. Bitcoin strategy fuels DDC rally [...] The post DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Stock: Surges on $124M Bitcoin Treasury Investment Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 01:07
Altcoin Season Nears as Bitcoin Dominance Weakens, Analysts Predict Major Breakout

Prominent analyst Crypto Rover shared fresh charts suggesting that a new “altseason” could be around the corner, signaling potential explosive […] The post Altcoin Season Nears as Bitcoin Dominance Weakens, Analysts Predict Major Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 01:05
Best Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: 3 Low-Cap Gems Under $0.10

Digitap leads low-cap cryptos under $0.10 with $639K raised, 88% presale sold, and Visa-linked crypto cards, outpacing Tron and Stellar for real-world utility.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 01:00
BlockDAG Dominates Best Crypto Presale 2025 Lists: Beats Snorter, Best Wallet Token and Pudgy Pandas

Discover the best crypto presale 2025. Explore BlockDAG, Snorter Token, Best Wallet Token, & Pudgy Pandas with price insights, presale growth, and key updates.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 01:00
Why Milk & Mocha Could Lead the Next Cycle

The post Why Milk & Mocha Could Lead the Next Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The power of a meme coin often comes down to one thing: its community. A token alone can’t survive on hype forever, but a tribe of devoted holders can carry it through bear cycles, media winters, and skeptics. Milk and Mocha already bring a built-in fan following through their beloved characters, now with $HUGS they are aiming to convert that fandom into active investment. By centering community mechanics such as governance, referral rewards, staking, and ongoing interaction, $HUGS doesn’t just ask people to hold, it asks them to belong. In a space where meme coins typically fade once the spotlight dims, this model could shift how success is measured. When holders help steer decisions, engage emotionally with the brand, and are rewarded for loyalty, the project becomes more than a token, it becomes their own movement. This deeper bond may be what lets $HUGS lead the next memecoin cycle. The Importance of Community in Meme Coins Meme coins have always thrived because of social energy. Their value is less about whitepapers and more about jokes, identity, and collective momentum. Many popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, PEPE have reached huge market caps driven largely by cultural narratives and viral dynamics. For example, Dogecoin has attained a multi-billion dollar market cap on the strength of wide social recognition. (CoinMarketCap) But that model has limits: when attention moves on, many meme coins collapse. A recent shift in the space suggests that trust, community structure, and sustainable engagement are becoming more critical than mere virality. Some analysts point out that in 2025, the meme coin market has begun emphasizing structured growth over pure hype cycles. In practice, the meme tokens that last are those that give ownership to the community, through governance, roles, and participation. They embed decision rights or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:59
Ethereum’s Hidden Link to Wall Street’s Small-Cap Stocks

According to strategist Joao Wedson, both markets reflect investor confidence in higher-risk assets. When liquidity flows back into the economy, […] The post Ethereum’s Hidden Link to Wall Street’s Small-Cap Stocks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:45
Bitcoin News: Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum

After an impressive multi-week rally, Bitcoin’s market structure is flashing its first signs of cooling. On-chain metrics from CryptoQuant reveal […] The post Bitcoin News: Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:30
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.