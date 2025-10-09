Exchange MEXC
DeFi protocol Mutuum Finance sells over 750m tokens
Mutuum Finance builds momentum ahead of its token launch, which could signal positive DeFi potential for 2025. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly gaining traction as one of the DeFi projects to keep an eye on in 2025. Rather than relying…
DEFI
$0.001299
-2.55%
FINANCE
$0.000947
+21.72%
TOKEN
$0.00914
+6.52%
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 01:42
Analyst Says XRP Price Will Reach $100 In 2030, But This Ripple Rival Will Go From $0.015 To $150 In 2026
The post Analyst Says XRP Price Will Reach $100 In 2030, But This Ripple Rival Will Go From $0.015 To $150 In 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When a crypto analyst recently predicted that the XRP price could hit $100 by 2030, it reignited old conversations about whether Ripple’s token was still the sleeping giant of the industry. With XRP price currently hovering around $3.03, that projection implies a rise of more than 3,200%, echoing memories of 2017’s parabolic run. Meanwhile, attention …
XRP
$2.5482
+9.06%
TOKEN
$0.00914
+6.52%
RISE
$0.009599
+4.09%
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 01:33
Urgent Shiba Inu (SHIB) Warning: Here’s the Latest Threat
"Never visit unknown websites promoted through unsolicited tokens," the warning reads.
SHIBA
$0.000000000628
+8.65%
SHIB
$0.00001065
+6.71%
HERE
$0.000209
--%
CryptoPotato
2025/10/09 01:25
FOMC minutes today: Will Jerome Powell speech boost crypto prices?
Today’s release of the FOMC minutes, with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, may be the biggest short-term catalyst for crypto Crypto markets are holding their breath as the Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its latest meeting, with…
BOOST
$0.08475
-0.32%
MAY
$0.03023
+4.24%
OPEN
$0.44839
+3.46%
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 01:12
MetaMask Expands Trading With Hyperliquid, Polymarket Integrations
Hyperliquid perps are live, MetaMask Rewards are imminent, and an exclusive Polymarket integration is coming soon.
LIVE
$0.00862
-1.93%
SOON
$0.9004
+5.96%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 01:07
Ethereum Shaken by 2.4M ETH Withdrawals as Validators Exit the Network
10 billion dollars in Ethereum are waiting to be sold as validators massively leave the network. Details here! L’article Ethereum Shaken by 2.4M ETH Withdrawals as Validators Exit the Network est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
ETH
$4,137.61
+9.45%
HERE
$0.000209
--%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 01:05
Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Opens: 1000x Memecoin Presale Ready to Go Live
In a market overflowing with memecoins chasing trends, one project stands out for all the right reasons, and it’s not […] The post Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Opens: 1000x Memecoin Presale Ready to Go Live appeared first on Coindoo.
MILK
$0.03792
+10.07%
MEMECOIN
$0.000821
+18.83%
READY
$0.040957
+23.12%
Coindoo
2025/10/09 01:00
Ethereum tests $4.4K as whales spark ‘danger zone’ ETH sell-off!
Millions in ETH hit exchanges, but the key question remains: how long before buyers fight back?
4
$0.16748
+64.55%
SPARK
$0.005115
+38.35%
ETH
$4,137.61
+9.45%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 01:00
MetaMask Launches In-Wallet Perpetual Trading Feature, Unveils Rewards Program
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/metamask-perpetual-trading-rewards/
WALLET
$0.02466
+7.17%
COM
$0.012551
+22.92%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 01:00
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Tech That Solves Crypto’s Oldest Trade-Off and the Next 100x Crypto
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/zero-knowledge-proof-whitelist-coming-soon-the-tech-solving-cryptos-biggest-trade-off-and-the-next-100x-crypto/
ZERO
$0.00002845
+3.00%
SOON
$0.9004
+5.96%
TRADE
$0.09041
+7.55%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 01:00
