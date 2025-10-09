Analyst Says XRP Price Will Reach $100 In 2030, But This Ripple Rival Will Go From $0.015 To $150 In 2026

When a crypto analyst recently predicted that the XRP price could hit $100 by 2030, it reignited old conversations about whether Ripple's token was still the sleeping giant of the industry. With XRP price currently hovering around $3.03, that projection implies a rise of more than 3,200%, echoing memories of 2017's parabolic run. Meanwhile, attention …