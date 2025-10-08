Forget Meme Coins Like DOGE and PEPE
The post Forget Meme Coins Like DOGE and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The meme coin mania that started with DOGE and PEPE may have made early holders wealthy, but whales are beginning to move on. As 2025’s market heats up, data from top tracking platforms shows that investors are shifting focus from speculative meme coins to utility-based projects capable of delivering massive ROI. With Bitcoin breaking new highs and altcoins surging, the next big narrative centers around real-world utility — and LivLive ($LIVE) is leading this movement. While DOGE and PEPE continue to rely on internet culture and community hype, LivLive merges augmented reality (AR), blockchain, and real-world engagement to create an ecosystem that turns everyday actions into tokenized rewards. Its growing momentum in presale and its strong real-world utility have made it one of the best crypto presales of October 2025, attracting both whales and early investors hunting for 100x potential. LivLive Turns Real-World Presence Into Profit LivLive’s presale has already passed $2 million, ranking it among Q4’s fastest-growing projects. Priced at just $0.02, the token is set to launch at $0.25, with analysts eyeing a potential rise to $1 post-launch. Its success stems from a unique concept — transforming real-world activity into blockchain-verified rewards. Through the LivLive wearable wristband, users verify their physical presence to complete on-chain quests, sponsor challenges, and local missions. Every scan, review, or movement becomes economically meaningful, rewarded instantly in $LIVE tokens. This forms a sustainable loop where real engagement drives ongoing token demand. For brands, LivLive delivers verifiable on-chain engagement that translates into measurable ROI — every visit, scan, or interaction is recorded transparently. It’s an ecosystem where consumers earn, brands gain visibility, and investors profit from constant activity. Its exclusive Token & NFT Packs add another layer of value, offering bonus tokens, mining power, and access to the $2.5M Treasure Vault for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:23