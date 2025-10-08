2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Next support at 0.5690 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group

Next support at 0.5690 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group

The post Next support at 0.5690 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scope for New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to test 0.5720; the next support at 0.5690 is unlikely to come into view. In the longer run, outlook for NZD has shifted to negative; the level to watch is 0.5690, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. NZD/USD is likely to test 0.5720 24-HOUR VIEW: “The following are excerpts from our update yesterday: ‘There has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but this likely to lead to NZD trading in a higher range of 0.5810/0.5850 instead of a continued advance.’ NZD then rose to a high of 0.5844 before dropping sharply to 0.5795. In the early Asian trade today, NZD plunged. The sharp drop appears excessive, but there is scope for NZD to test 0.5720. The next support at 0.5690 is unlikely to come into view. Resistance levels are at 0.5775 and 0.5800.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from last Thursday (02 Oct, spot at 0.5820) in which we stated that NZD “has likely moved into a 0.5770/0.5865 range-trading phase.” Yesterday, NZD fell to a low of 0.5795, closing on a soft note at 0.5799 (-0.77%). NZD continues to drop today. The sharp increase in momentum has shifted the NZD outlook to negative. The level to watch is 0.5690. We will maintain our view as long as 0.5820 holds.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-next-support-at-05690-is-unlikely-to-come-into-view-uob-group-202510081213
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.92%
Secretum
SER$0.0002029+1.04%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02038+11.00%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:41
Compartilhar
EUR trading defensively on weaker German IP – Scotiabank

EUR trading defensively on weaker German IP – Scotiabank

The post EUR trading defensively on weaker German IP – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) is soft, down 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) on the back of a weaker than expected industrial production release from Germany, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. EUR risk reversal remain weak “The 4.3% August decline is delivering fundamentally driven weakness for the EUR, reflecting a slight softening of ECB rate expectations. The shift in EUR drivers is welcome, given that recent EUR weakness has been driven by sentiment and concerns related to the political situation in France.” “Outgoing PM Lecornu has made little progress in his latest attempt at coalition building, however markets appear to have calmed somewhat with a notable narrowing in the France-Germany 10Y yield spread. EUR risk reversal remain weak, and are now pricing a slight premium for puts over calls.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-trading-defensively-on-weaker-german-ip-scotiabank-202510081203
EUR
EUR$1.16+1.15%
Story
IP$5.739+4.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.92%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:26
Compartilhar
Forget Meme Coins Like DOGE and PEPE

Forget Meme Coins Like DOGE and PEPE

The post Forget Meme Coins Like DOGE and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The meme coin mania that started with DOGE and PEPE may have made early holders wealthy, but whales are beginning to move on. As 2025’s market heats up, data from top tracking platforms shows that investors are shifting focus from speculative meme coins to utility-based projects capable of delivering massive ROI. With Bitcoin breaking new highs and altcoins surging, the next big narrative centers around real-world utility — and LivLive ($LIVE) is leading this movement. While DOGE and PEPE continue to rely on internet culture and community hype, LivLive merges augmented reality (AR), blockchain, and real-world engagement to create an ecosystem that turns everyday actions into tokenized rewards. Its growing momentum in presale and its strong real-world utility have made it one of the best crypto presales of October 2025, attracting both whales and early investors hunting for 100x potential. LivLive Turns Real-World Presence Into Profit LivLive’s presale has already passed $2 million, ranking it among Q4’s fastest-growing projects. Priced at just $0.02, the token is set to launch at $0.25, with analysts eyeing a potential rise to $1 post-launch. Its success stems from a unique concept — transforming real-world activity into blockchain-verified rewards. Through the LivLive wearable wristband, users verify their physical presence to complete on-chain quests, sponsor challenges, and local missions. Every scan, review, or movement becomes economically meaningful, rewarded instantly in $LIVE tokens. This forms a sustainable loop where real engagement drives ongoing token demand. For brands, LivLive delivers verifiable on-chain engagement that translates into measurable ROI — every visit, scan, or interaction is recorded transparently. It’s an ecosystem where consumers earn, brands gain visibility, and investors profit from constant activity. Its exclusive Token & NFT Packs add another layer of value, offering bonus tokens, mining power, and access to the $2.5M Treasure Vault for…
Memecoin
MEME$0.001796+11.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.006996+0.04%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20701+11.77%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:23
Compartilhar
JGB 17-year yield spike tests Bitcoin at $123k; is risk off back?

JGB 17-year yield spike tests Bitcoin at $123k; is risk off back?

The post JGB 17-year yield spike tests Bitcoin at $123k; is risk off back? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s 10-year government bond (JGB) yields reached levels not seen since 2008, triggering a scenario that pressures Bitcoin through spot depth and order-book mechanics rather than direct correlation. The long-end selloff in Japanese government bonds pushes domestic yields higher, reducing the incentive for Japan’s institutional investors to seek returns in foreign markets. Life insurers have already signaled a preference for domestic yen assets in recent quarters, and the latest yield surge accelerates that shift. As Japanese capital exits foreign risk positions, global dollar liquidity contracts marginally, which weighs on risk assets, such as equities and cryptocurrencies. How JGB yield increase pressures Bitcoin Buyers have fled Japanese bonds as political and fiscal risks mount, driving the yield spike that now redirects institutional flows. The yen’s concurrent slide compounds the pressure. A weaker yen keeps the dollar firm, and that combination forces de-risking across carry trades and leveraged strategies. Higher hedging costs and wider rate differentials make levered positions expensive to maintain, draining liquidity from exchanges and producing more mechanical price action in Bitcoin. The dollar rallied this week as the yen softened, capturing the dynamic that thins spot market depth and amplifies volatility. Episodes of dollar strength and tighter financial conditions have repeatedly coincided with reduced spot liquidity and elevated short-term volatility. Consequently, a strong dollar has an inverse correlation with Bitcoin, often driving corrections. Intraday chart comparing Bitcoin, DXY and JGB. That pattern matters now because thinner order books make price moves more flow-driven and less anchored to fundamental demand. If the Bank of Japan (BOJ) escalates hawkish rhetoric to arrest yen weakness, rate differentials could reprice abruptly, injecting fresh volatility into risk assets. As Reuters noted recently, a former BOJ executive stated that the yen’s fall may prompt the central bank to hike rates in October, a move that…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.92%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1475+0.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000957+7.16%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:22
Compartilhar
Fed minutes September 2025

Fed minutes September 2025

The post Fed minutes September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve officials in September were strongly inclined to lower interest rates, with the only dispute seeming to be over how many cuts were coming, meeting minutes released Wednesday showed. The meeting summary indicated near unanimity among participants at the Federal Open Market Committee that the central bank’s key overnight borrowing rate should be cut due to weakness in the labor market. They split, however, on whether there should be two or three total reductions this year, including the quarter percentage point move approved at the Sept. 16-17 meeting. “Almost all respondents to the Desk survey expected a 25 basis point cut in the target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting, and around half expected an additional cut at the October meeting,” the minutes stated. “The vast majority of survey respondents expected at least two 25 basis point cuts by year-end, with around half expecting three cuts over that time.” This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/08/fed-minutes-september-2025.html
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.92%
NEAR
NEAR$2.44+7.91%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.4484+3.19%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:14
Compartilhar
Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum

Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum

The post Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts warn Bitcoin’s profit-taking phase may be near, but MAGACOIN FINANCE’s explosive momentum could define the next major crypto rally. After an impressive multi-week rally, Bitcoin’s market structure is flashing its first signs of cooling. On-chain metrics from CryptoQuant reveal that over 90% of BTC holders are now in profit, a rare condition that historically precedes short-term corrections. Analysts interpret this as a sign of potential profit-taking, not a bearish reversal, but a necessary breather after months of steady gains. Meanwhile, another story is quietly unfolding across the market: while Bitcoin pauses, new capital is rotating into emerging altcoins. Among these, MAGACOIN FINANCE has become one of the most talked-about projects in recent weeks, capturing the speculative energy that often follows Bitcoin’s consolidation phases. Bitcoin’s Rally Enters Its Cooling Phase Bitcoin has outperformed nearly every major asset this quarter, buoyed by ETF inflows exceeding $5 billion and growing institutional confidence. However, the very strength of that rally is prompting traders to take profits. Historical precedents, including the 2017 and 2021 cycles, show that when above 90% of coins are in profit, markets tend to consolidate for several weeks before resuming their upward trajectory. The Fear and Greed Index, now sitting near 64, reflects rising optimism but not full-blown euphoria. Analysts believe this is the perfect setup for a short-term correction of 3%–8%, creating opportunities for investors to rebalance portfolios. Standard Chartered’s crypto desk reaffirmed its $200,000 long-term BTC target, emphasizing that minor retracements are part of the climb, not the end of it. What happens next will likely define the tone of Q4: either a healthy cooldown, or a broader capital rotation into altcoins hungry for breakout momentum. How Rotation Starts: From Bitcoin to the Broader Market Market cycles often follow a familiar rhythm. Bitcoin leads, setting the…
SOON
SOON$0.9004+6.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,781.85+3.75%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.56%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:53
Compartilhar
Is XRP Becoming the World’s Real-Time Settlement Network?

Is XRP Becoming the World’s Real-Time Settlement Network?

The post Is XRP Becoming the World’s Real-Time Settlement Network? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Analyst Jesse from Apex Crypto Consulting believes XRP could play a key role in a global financial system that connects central banks through real-time settlement. XRP and the Global RTGS Network Jesse referred to a document from the Hyperledger Foundation that showed the XRP Ledger as the “global RTGS,” or Real-Time Gross Settlement system. RTGS …
XRP
XRP$2.5476+9.03%
RealLink
REAL$0.07141+3.85%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$1.2109+16.00%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia2025/10/09 01:44
Compartilhar
BlackRock and Brevan Howard Join KAIO’s Tokenized Fund Ecosystem on Sei

BlackRock and Brevan Howard Join KAIO’s Tokenized Fund Ecosystem on Sei

TLDR KAIO brings tokenized BlackRock and Brevan Howard funds to Sei Network. Institutional funds go onchain: KAIO & Sei launch tokenized finance era. Tokenized BlackRock BUIDL and BH Fund now live on fast, secure Sei chain. KAIO unlocks 24/7 onchain access to top-tier funds via Sei integration. Tokenized funds meet DeFi: BlackRock and Brevan Howard [...] The post BlackRock and Brevan Howard Join KAIO’s Tokenized Fund Ecosystem on Sei appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
SEI
SEI$0.2262+10.39%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.56%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/09 01:40
Compartilhar
Strategy’s $78B Bitcoin Treasury Closes Gap on Amazon’s Cash Pile

Strategy’s $78B Bitcoin Treasury Closes Gap on Amazon’s Cash Pile

TLDR Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury reached $78 billion as Bitcoin hit a new record high of $126,080. The company now holds 640,031 Bitcoin purchased at an average price of $73,981. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now larger than the treasuries of Apple, Meta, and Nvidia. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google each hold between $95 billion and $97 billion [...] The post Strategy’s $78B Bitcoin Treasury Closes Gap on Amazon’s Cash Pile appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037--%
Metarace
META$0.000000000000000000000278-13.93%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/09 01:40
Compartilhar
SEC To Formalize “Innovation Exemption" By End Of Year

SEC To Formalize “Innovation Exemption" By End Of Year

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will formalize an “innovation exemption” for companies, potentially as soon as the end of the year.
SOON
SOON$0.9004+6.07%
Compartilhar
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 23:22
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.