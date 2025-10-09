Bar Leone In Hong Kong Tops 2025 List Of World’s Best Bars
The post Bar Leone In Hong Kong Tops 2025 List Of World’s Best Bars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bar Leone in Hong Kong was named the World’s Best Bar 2025 Bar Leone Following September’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, World’s 50 Best is back with their signature ranking of places to drink. On Tuesday, October 7th, World’s 50 Best released its newest list of the World’s Best Bars at a ceremony in London. The list is geographically diverse, with many cities hosting more than one top bar. New York City has eight of the top 50 bars, London has seven bars on the list, Mexico City has five of the top 50 bars, and Hong Kong also is home to five of the best bars. Superbueno in Manhattan’s East Village is ranked at number 12, following its 2024 debut on the list at number two. “When we first built Superbueno while we were focused on outstanding cocktails, food and energy, more than anything, we wanted to create a space that was set apart by its unique perspective on Mexican-American hospitality; a place where all would feel instantly at home, and would joyfully gather with friends and family,” said Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez, co-owner of Superbueno. “Being included on the World’s 50 Best Bars list for a second year in a row is not only an honor, it’s a validation of [our] style of hospitality that our staff works tirelessly to create for our guests. Thank you to our community of regulars and industry peers whose energy keeps the room vibrating with happiness.” The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong 2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City 3. Sips, Barcelona 4. Paradiso, Barcelona 5. Tayēr + Elementary, London 6. Connaught Bar, London 7. Moebius Milano, Milan 8. Line, Athens 9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore 10. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires 11. Alquímico, Cartagena 12. Superbueno, New York…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:44