Solana Outperforms Ethereum’s Early Stage With $2.85B Revenue

TLDR Solana generated $2.85 billion in revenue between October 2024 and September 2025. Solana’s revenue growth has significantly outpaced Ethereum’s at the same point in its lifecycle. Trading platforms such as Photon and Axiom accounted for 39 percent of Solana’s total revenue. Monthly revenue peaked at $616 million during the memecoin surge in January 2025. [...] The post Solana Outperforms Ethereum’s Early Stage With $2.85B Revenue appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 02:38
Impacts on commercial real estate

The post Impacts on commercial real estate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The sunset is reflected in the windows of the US Capitol as a man runs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on October 1, 2025, the first day of the US federal government shutdown. Andrew Caballero-reynolds | Afp | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. When the government shuts down, real estate watchers tend to focus first on the impact to the residential market. Potentially thousands of home sales will be held up because the federal flood insurance program is no longer able to issue new policies; the Federal Housing Administration, Department of Veteran Affairs and Department of Agriculture might slow or suspend their mortgage processing; and the IRS might not process tax transcripts or income verification documents as quickly. But the impact to commercial real estate, while not quite as immediate, is much more far-reaching. A government shutdown delays government data on the economy. It causes uncertainty in the financial markets and, consequently, commercial real estate dealmaking, especially for small businesses. It also hits investor confidence. Finally, but most immediately, it causes a pullback in consumer demand for certain sectors. According to a post from the Commercial Real Estate Alliance (CREA), potential ramifications include: Reduced demand for CRE as businesses and government agencies delay or cancel leasing and development projects. Greater difficulty for CRE investors and developers to obtain financing and conduct transactions amid uncertainty and market volatility. Delayed approvals of permits or other government sign-offs necessary for CRE development projects. Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:32
Square Goes Full Bitcoin: Millions of Merchants Get Zero-Fee BTC Payments

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/09 02:26
Bitcoin Surges as Fed Minutes Hint at Further Rate Cuts

Bitcoin rallied significantly before the Fed minutes release, boosting investor confidence. Fed minutes suggest potential for further interest rate cuts, impacting cryptocurrency markets. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges as Fed Minutes Hint at Further Rate Cuts The post Bitcoin Surges as Fed Minutes Hint at Further Rate Cuts appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:09
Jupiter and Ethena Partner to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin JupUSD

The post Jupiter and Ethena Partner to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin JupUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief JupUSD launches as Solana’s new native stablecoin built on Ethena’s tech stack. Stablecoin to replace $750M in Jupiter liquidity pools and power Jupiter Lend. Ethena expands reach with UR Global, bringing USDe access to 45+ countries. Jupiter Exchange has announced the launch of JupUSD, its native Solana-based stablecoin developed in partnership with Ethena Labs. The stablecoin is built using Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack and will integrate across the entire Jupiter ecosystem, including lending, trading, and perpetual markets. JupUSD will replace approximately $750 million in stablecoins currently held in Jupiter’s JLP pools, positioning it as the cornerstone asset for Jupiter Lend. The integration aims to deepen liquidity, enhance stability, and create unified on-chain settlement across all Jupiter products. Introducing JupUSD: the native stablecoin of the @JupiterExchange ecosystem built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. JupUSD will plug into every major part of the Jupiter stack, including: – Jupiter Perps: where the ~$750m in stablecoins inside of JLP will gradually be… pic.twitter.com/jlNLc2eNCz — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) October 8, 2025 Initially, JupUSD will be 100% collateralised by USDtb, ensuring stability and transparency during its launch phase. Over time, USDe Ethena’s native yield-bearing stablecoin will be added as collateral to optimise returns and diversify backing. Jupiter’s ecosystem integration will allow users to access JupUSD across Perps, Lend, Swap, Pro, and Mobile, forming a comprehensive stablecoin layer for Solana’s DeFi network. The stablecoin’s mint-and-redeem contracts are currently under development and are expected to go live in mid-Q4 2025, pending audits. Ethena Expands Global Reach as Market Reacts The collaboration extends Ethena’s growing influence after its partnership with UR Global, which brings USDe to 45+ countries via a neobank platform. The program offers up to 5% APY on USDe holdings, zero off-ramp fees, and fiat conversions across multiple currencies with Mastercard debit integration. On the market side,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:07
BlackRock Expands AI and Bitcoin Bets While Targeting EU Credit

TLDR BlackRock is expanding its investments in artificial intelligence, Bitcoin, and European credit markets. The company’s infrastructure arm is acquiring Aligned Data Centers to strengthen its control over digital infrastructure. BlackRock is close to finalizing the acquisition of Allete Inc. to secure an energy supply for its growing data operations. Talks with AES Corp. could [...] The post BlackRock Expands AI and Bitcoin Bets While Targeting EU Credit appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 02:03
Nasdaq’ta Listeli Dev Şirket Hakkında XRP Söylentisi Var!

Nasdaq listeli Reliance Global Group, dijital varlık portföyünü genişleterek hazinesine XRP eklediğini açıkladı. ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) yapılan bildirimde, şirketin Bitcoin, Ethereum ve Cardano’nun yanı sıra XRP satın aldığı doğrulandı. Piyasada dolaşan iddialara göre XRP yatırımı yaklaşık 17 milyon dolar değerinde. Şirket, XRP’nin eklenmesini “güçlü temellere sahip ve gerçek dünya kullanım alanı […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:02
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Reach $3 By 2027?

Shiba Inu demonstrated to the market what was possible when a meme token with the right mix of community hype and viral branding soared by more than 40,000%. A new contender is stepping into the spotlight: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Still in its presale stage, the token is stirring questions among traders and investors alike. Could this frog themed meme coin really climb to $3 and rival the breakout stories of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and even Solana? Current Presale Momentum Little Pepe is not just another meme coin launch. In Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022, LILPEPE has already raised over $26.6 million and sold more than 16.2 billion tokens. Such fundraising success signals strong investor interest, and it’s happening before the token even lists on major exchanges. Part of this traction comes from the project’s mix of branding and utility. At its core, LILPEPE is designed to go viral, boasting a meme-friendly identity that spreads quickly. But behind the humor lies a serious technical ambition. LILPEPE is developing an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain designed explicitly for meme coins, aiming to reduce fees, increase speed, and shield launches from sniper bots. That combination of cultural momentum and genuine utility is what makes many analysts believe this project has long term staying power. What Sets LILPEPE Apart Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on community hype, LILPEPE has invested real effort in establishing credibility and trust. The project has already passed a CertiK audit and is listed on CoinMarketCap, which are two significant steps that demonstrate its commitment to transparency. Its marketing has also been highly effective. A massive $777,000 giveaway with ten winners of $77,000 each is underway, alongside a special presale incentive for buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17. These campaigns keep the project in constant conversation, pulling in more investors and fueling presale demand. This kind of early traction mirrors the viral moments we’ve seen before. Dogecoin started as a joke and has since become a multibillion-dollar asset. Shiba Inu was dismissed as a copycat but went on to create millionaires overnight. Little Pepe is positioning itself as the next in line, only this time with added layers of utility. The Case for $3 by 2027 The big question is whether LILPEPE can climb from fractions of a cent to $3 in just a few years. At first glance, it sounds ambitious. However, crypto history is full of tokens that have achieved similar feats. Consider Solana’s rise from under $2 to $250 within a single bull cycle. For LILPEPE, analysts are forecasting an exchange debut near $0.10, a 45x return from current presale prices. From there, projections indicate $3 by 2027, assuming momentum is sustained. Reaching $3 would give LILPEPE a multibillion-dollar market cap, putting it in competition with established meme tokens like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. Given the massive size of the meme coin market, now worth tens of billions, it’s not unrealistic for LILPEPE to capture a share big enough to support that valuation. Risks and Challenges Of course, you can’t be sure of any prediction. Meme currencies are known for being highly unstable, and their success largely depends on people remaining engaged in the community. If interest wanes if the initiative doesn’t meet its Layer 2 goals, growth could stop. The state of the market will also be a key factor. A prolonged bear market may slow down adoption, and competition from other meme coins could deter investors. Still, the advantage of entering early at presale pricing is that even modest growth could deliver significant returns, limiting downside risk for early backers. Conclusion Will Little Pepe (LILPEPE) reach $3 by 2027? The answer lies in its ability to maintain hype while building out real infrastructure. With a successful presale already surpassing $25 million, a completed CertiK audit, and an ambitious Layer 2 vision, LILPEPE is far from a typical meme coin launch. If it follows a trajectory similar to that of Shiba Inu or Solana, the $3 target may not only be possible but also achievable sooner than many expect. For now, LILPEPE remains one of the most compelling penny cryptos in the market, one that could turn a small presale entry into a life-changing return by the time 2027 rolls around. For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: Website: https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetokenTwitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:00
Senate Approves Trump-Backed Jonathan McKernan as Treasury Official

TLDR McKernan’s nomination for Treasury was approved with a 51-47 Senate vote. McKernan aims to foster economic growth and reform financial markets. He is known for criticizing U.S. banking and advocating crypto integration. Treasury Secretary Bessent calls McKernan an “ideal leader” for reforms. The U.S. Senate confirmed Jonathan McKernan as the Treasury Under Secretary for [...] The post Senate Approves Trump-Backed Jonathan McKernan as Treasury Official appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 01:58
Bitcoin Could 10x From Here, Says PayPal's Ex-Boss—And This Pricing Model Agrees

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains in accumulation territory, according to both market models and institutional voices, as former PayPal president David Marcus said the cryptocurrency is "still severely undervalued" and could eventually match gold's $1.3 million equivalent read more
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:57
