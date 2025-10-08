2025-10-13 Monday

North Dakota stakes claim in crypto with Roughrider stablecoin

Bank of North Dakota is leveraging its unique position as the nation’s only state-owned bank to launch the “Roughrider” stablecoin in partnership with Fiserv. The move aims to modernize its financial infrastructure and assert state-level sovereignty in the digital-asset space.…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 02:42
SWIFT Partners With Ethereum’s ConsenSys on Real-Time Payments Blockchain: Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Today

The announcement that SWIFT is partnering with Ethereum’s ConsenSys to build a real-time blockchain payments network is a watershed moment in the history of international finance. One that solidifies blockchain’s position as not some niche tech but a cornerstone of payment networks to be.  As this unfolds a new DeFi altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), has […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 02:30
Cardano Faces Bearish Pressure as Gambardello Sets Lower Targets

TLDR Dan Gambardello shared that Cardano was rejected from a key lower trendline. Cardano failed to reclaim the $0.90 support level after a 6.7 percent drop on September 22. The analyst noted that Cardano has not followed its 2020 breakout pattern after a similar consolidation period. Gambardello predicted that Cardano could fall to the $0.62 [...] The post Cardano Faces Bearish Pressure as Gambardello Sets Lower Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 02:20
Cardano Price Prediction, a DeepSeek Analysis & Best Crypto to Buy Recommendation

The post Cardano Price Prediction, a DeepSeek Analysis & Best Crypto to Buy Recommendation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Price Prediction, a DeepSeek Analysis & Best Crypto to Buy Recommendation Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-price-prediction-deepseek-recommends-best-crypto-to-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:15
BREAKING: The Fed’s Much-Anticipated Meeting Minutes Have Been Released – Here Are All the Details

The minutes of the meeting containing details about the FED's 25 basis point interest rate cut decision taken last month have been published. Here are all the details you need to know from the minutes: Few officials felt it was advisable not to cut interest rates in September. One participant supported a half-point rate cut […] Continue Reading: BREAKING: The Fed’s Much-Anticipated Meeting Minutes Have Been Released – Here Are All the Details
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:09
SICAK GELİŞME: FED’in Merakla Beklenen Toplantı Tutanakları Yayınlandı! İşte Tüm Detaylar

FED’in geçtiğimiz ay aldığı 25 baz puanlık faiz indirimi kararına dair detayları içeren toplantı tutanakları yayınlandı. İşte tutanaklardan tüm bilinmesi gereken detaylar: Birkaç yetkili, Eylül ayında faiz oranlarını düşürmemenin makul olduğunu düşündü. Bir katılımcı, geçen ayki toplantıda yarım puanlık faiz indirimi yapılmasını destekledi. Yetkililer, istihdam artışında yavaşlama ve işsizlik oranında daha da artış olduğunu kaydetti. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:08
AI Optimizes the Old World. Bitcoin Builds a New One

"All that glitters is not gold." This 17th-century proverb applies wonderfully to flashy innovations. For several years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been presented to us as a revolution comparable to electricity or the Internet. But is it really a revolution? Or rather a spectacular optimization of what already exists? As we know it, AI revolutionizes nothing. It merely oils the gears of an already established system and mainly fits within the continuity of a centralized paradigm. At the same time, another technology, much less publicized but much more radical, pursues its trajectory: Bitcoin and decentralization. Unlike AI, Bitcoin does not just improve existing systems. It questions them, and sometimes even makes them obsolete. The true revolution today, the only one, is Bitcoin. Because it does not make the old world faster, it builds a new one. L’article AI Optimizes the Old World. Bitcoin Builds a New One est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:05
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Scaling Without Compromise

Every blockchain claims to scale. Most don’t. They add speed by sacrificing decentralization, or they maintain decentralization by accepting congestion. Ethereum’s gas spikes and Solana’s downtime made one truth clear: scalability is the hardest problem in blockchain engineering.The Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) project offers a different path. Instead of adding more layers or validators, it uses advanced cryptography to reduce computation itself. It verifies mathematical proofs of correctness rather than executing every transaction on-chain.  That shift—verifying proofs instead of replaying work—is what makes this project the Best Blockchain Presale to watch in 2025. Scaling by Subtraction, Not Addition ZKPs turn computation into compression. In a traditional blockchain, every node runs every transaction, re-executing all logic to maintain consensus. That’s secure but massively inefficient. In a ZKP-based system, the heavy computation happens off-chain. The result is packaged into a cryptographic proof—a tiny mathematical statement that can be verified quickly by all participants. One proof can confirm thousands of transactions. This architecture reduces network load by 90 %+ while keeping full security. Instead of compromising decentralization to scale, it scales without compromise. The Engineering Behind the Breakthrough The whitepaper explains how zk-SNARKs and zk-STARKs achieve this: zk-SNARKs (Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge) generate small, fast proofs ideal for consumer-grade devices. zk-STARKs (Scalable Transparent Arguments of Knowledge) remove the need for a trusted setup, using hash-based cryptography for transparency and post-quantum safety. Together they create an engineering stack that: Compresses complex smart-contract execution into verifiable proofs. Cuts block verification time from minutes to seconds. Maintains decentralization by allowing light nodes to verify full network activity. For developers, it means faster block confirmation. For investors, it means a blockchain capable of real-world throughput—tens of thousands of transactions per second, not hundreds. Why Reducing Computation Is the Real Fix Most scaling solutions—sharding, sidechains, new consensus models—add complexity. Each layer introduces new failure points and centralization risks. ZKPs take the opposite route: simplify the load by making validation lighter. By proving correctness once and letting everyone verify instantly, ZKP networks stay lean, secure, and globally scalable. It’s engineering elegance: less redundancy, more performance. That’s why major ecosystems are racing to adopt it. Ethereum rollups like zkSync and StarkNet use ZKP compression. Polygon built zkEVMs to integrate proofs directly into its sidechains. But none of these offer retail investors early-stage entry. That’s where this presale stands out. The Infrastructure Play Investors Can’t Ignore When you invest in scalability infrastructure, you’re not betting on a single use case—you’re backing the foundation every other project needs. Bitcoin’s early backers profited from solving money. Ethereum’s from programmability. The next wave will reward those who solve scalability. This presale gives investors access to a ZKP-powered blockchain before public launch. That early position is what defines the Best Blockchain Presales: low entry, high-value infrastructure, and alignment with long-term trends. It’s not a meme coin. It’s the code layer that could support the next generation of DeFi, gaming, and enterprise-grade dApps. Why Whitelist Timing Matters With the whitelist opening soon, early participants gain: Guaranteed allocation at presale pricing. Exposure to a foundational technology trend before exchanges list it. Strategic timing as demand for scalable, low-fee infrastructure surges. Presales like this often reward early conviction. Ethereum’s ICO investors saw 1,000× returns when scalability became the narrative. This project is entering that same narrative space—with stronger fundamentals and proven mathematics on its side. The Decentralization Test True scalability must preserve the ethos of crypto: no central control, no single point of failure. ZKP achieves that by letting even lightweight validators—phones, laptops—verify full-network activity. That means anyone can run a node without needing supercomputers or massive energy costs. In practical terms, that’s real decentralization, not just a slogan. It keeps the network open, reduces attack vectors, and ensures long-term resilience. This focus on performance without compromise is why engineers, not just traders, are excited about ZKP. It’s not reinventing blockchain—it’s making it efficient enough to finally compete with traditional systems. The 2025 Scalability Cycle Markets move in themes. 2021 was DeFi. 2022 was NFTs. 2023–24 belonged to Layer 2s. The next phase—2025—is about scalable cryptographic infrastructure. Every serious project will need ZKP-based proofs for faster transactions, lower fees, and privacy layers. Investors who position early in infrastructure tokens will capture exponential network value as adoption spreads. That’s why analysts and insiders are flagging this launch among the Best Blockchain Presales of 2025. It’s not hype—it’s physics. The math works, the problem is real, and the market is ready. Scaling the Right Way Scalability doesn’t have to mean centralization. With ZKP technology, blockchains can stay secure, decentralized, and fast—no trade-offs required. The upcoming whitelist for Zero Knowledge Proof marks the next evolution of blockchain engineering: reducing computation instead of decentralization. For investors looking beyond short-term trends, this presale is the entry point into infrastructure that will underpin the next decade of Web3.Efficiency is the new frontier. Proof is the new trust. And ZKP is leading the way—making this one of the Best Blockchain Presales to watch as the scalability era begins. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:00
AFL-CIO Opposes Senate Crypto Bill Over Pension Risks

The post AFL-CIO Opposes Senate Crypto Bill Over Pension Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The largest federation of trade unions in the US says it has “serious concerns” about the Senate’s draft bill to regulate crypto, claiming it lacks worker protections and poorly regulates the sector.  The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) opposed the Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA), arguing in a letter to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that it would pose significant risks to workers and the financial system. The bill’s treatment of crypto assets “poses risks to both retirement funds and to the overall financial stability of the US economy,” said AFL-CIO director Jody Calemine. He added that the bill will enable the crypto industry to “operate in wider and deeper ways in our financial system without sufficient oversight or meaningful safeguards.” Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand originally introduced the RFIA in 2022 and revised it earlier this year. The Senate Banking Committee is developing the bill as an alternative approach to regulating crypto with a different scope and regulatory emphasis, rather than advancing the CLARITY Act, a market structure bill the House passed in July.  Protecting workers and pensions  Calemine said that the AFL-CIO “supports efforts to update regulatory regimes to better protect workers from the volatility of this asset class,” but the bill only “provides the facade of regulation.” Related: Crypto execs meet US lawmakers, discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills He added that rather than insulating workers from the crypto volatility, the bill “would increase workers’ exposure by greenlighting retirement plans like 401(k)s and pensions to hold this risky asset.” More systemic risks  Calemine also claimed that the taxpayer-backed Deposit Insurance Fund, which protects consumer bank deposits, would be subject to greater risk if banks were allowed to custody crypto.  He also said that the legislation “codifies the tokenization of securities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:51
NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Announces $2 Billion Polymarket Stake

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) parent entity Intercontinental Exchange has announced it is taking a $2 billion stake in prediction market platform Polymarket.
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 23:28
