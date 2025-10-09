2025-10-13 Monday

Forget ‘Ethereum Killers’: Cardano Founder Predicts New Shift in Altcoin Season

The post Forget ‘Ethereum Killers’: Cardano Founder Predicts New Shift in Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent interview, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson predicted a major shift coming to the crypto market. According to the Cardano founder, every season has its peculiarity, with a big push for privacy at the moment, stemming from the need to link the legacy and DeFi worlds together. He recounts progress being made by privacy-focused blockchain, including Midnight and Zksync, among others. Hoskinson reiterated that privacy is the “big thing” now in cryptocurrency and stands to be the narrative of value appreciation this cycle, with Ethereum killers such as Solana being that of the last cycle. Stake with pride. A Cardano SPO shares a recap of the Cardano founder’s statements in a tweet, saying: “Privacy blockchains like Midnight will thrive this Altcoin season.Ethereum killers was last cycle.” Altcoin season refers to a period of altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. Cardano-backed Midnight brings rational privacy to blockchain by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs (ZK Snarks) to protect sensitive data. Cardano news In partnership with Dinari, the S&P has launched a new benchmark tracking 15 major cryptocurrencies, including ADA and 35 blockchain stocks. This month, asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings. In other news, Cardano is now fully integrated into the Brave privacy browser, allowing users to hold and manage ADA and Cardano native assets in their Brave Wallet, send and receive transactions, execute token swaps and participate in Cardano governance natively in the browser, with no extensions required.  Source: https://u.today/forget-ethereum-killers-cardano-founder-predicts-new-shift-in-altcoin-season
Can The Bitcoin Price Explode To $200,000? The Gold Chart That Tells It All

Bitcoin has shown renewed strength on the weekly timeframe by resuming a steady uptrend that began earlier in the year. After several weeks of ranging between $110,000 and $120,000, Bitcoin is now on intense momentum supported by institutional demand, which has led to a new all-time high in the past 24 hours.  Interestingly, technical analysis of Bitcoin’s weekly price chart shows the cryptocurrency is gearing up for an explosion to $200,000. This projection is based on Bitcoin’s ongoing price behavior being an exact replica of Gold’s rally during the 1970s. Bitcoin Aligning With the 1970s Gold Rally An interesting technical analysis shared by Mikybull Crypto on the social media platform X details how Bitcoin’s price action on the 1-week and 2-week candlestick charts is following a path walked by Gold in prior decades. His latest post on X draws parallels between Bitcoin’s ongoing price behavior and Gold’s rally during the 1970s, an era that saw the precious metal surge massively. Now, it seems that Bitcoin is now mirroring that same macro setup and could be gearing toward a price explosion to $200,000 or higher. Related Reading: Here’s The Best Time To Buy Bitcoin As Impulse Wave Sets Path To $150,000 In one of the charts shared by Mikybull, Gold’s price action from the mid-1970s to 1980 is overlaid with Bitcoin’s multi-year trajectory. This Gold price chart shows a consolidation phase followed by a powerful breakout in the late 1970s. According to Mikybull, Bitcoin’s structure follows this trend almost perfectly. In his analysis, he noted that Bitcoin’s price is forming higher lows above a macro ascending trendline, the same kind of structure that preceded Gold’s explosive run. Gold’s third breakout wave (Wave 5) ushered in this run, and Mikybull projected that Bitcoin is now entering a similar phase, as shown by the blue ellipse in the chart below. Mikybull’s comparison also integrated the legendary Livermore Speculative Chart, which is an early 20th-century framework, to track Bitcoin’s behavior. Bitcoin’s price action on the weekly timeframe follows a structure labeled from one through ten, each level corresponding to phases in the Livermore Speculative Chart. Why Bitcoin Can Explode To $200,000 May Only Be the Beginning For Bitcoin As shown in the chart above, Bitcoin is currently trading around the 1.272 Fibonacci extension level below $125,000 and is playing out the eighth stage of Livermore’s speculative cycle. Current market trends point to Bitcoin advancing past the eighth stage at the 1.618 Fib level ($145,355) to then advance to the ninth stage of the cycle, which is just above the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level at $204,000. Related Reading: This Major Bitcoin Metric Just Made A New Low For The First Time In 6 Years, Is An ATH Above $130,000 Coming? After that lies the tenth stage, around the 3.618 extension at $262,000, projected to be the final peak of this cycle based on Livermore’s speculative cycle. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $121,450, having retraced slightly after its most recent all-time high of $126,080 on October 6. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
Argentine Court to Investigate President Milei’s Role in LIBRA Scandal

TLDR Argentina orders forensic search of President Milei’s phones in LIBRA probe. Prosecutors aim to uncover potential insider trading in the LIBRA scandal. Milei faces criminal investigation over his involvement in LIBRA coin collapse. Legal actions in Argentina and the US target President Milei for investor losses. An Argentine federal prosecutor has ordered a forensic [...] The post Argentine Court to Investigate President Milei’s Role in LIBRA Scandal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana News: 5-Year Network Revenue 20X Of Ethereum Early Growth

The post Solana News: 5-Year Network Revenue 20X Of Ethereum Early Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Solana news, A 21Shares analysis finds that Solana’s blockchain pulled in roughly $2.85 billion in revenue over the 12 months ending September 2025. That works out to about $240 million per month on average, with a January 2025 peak of $616 million during a memecoin trading surge. By comparison, Ethereum’s monthly revenue in years four to five of its life (2019–2020) averaged under $10 million. In other words, Solana today earns roughly 20–30× the per‑month revenue Ethereum did at a similar stage. Solana News: Trading Platforms and Meme Mania Drive Revenue Trading fees and tools account for the largest share of Solana’s income. In the past year, trading platforms generated $1.12 billion, about 39% of Solana’s total. High-frequency swap tools like Photon and Axiom handle complex trades and run up huge fees during the late‑2024 meme-coin boom. For example, “President Trump’s Trump Coin” spurred record volume and sent January 2025 revenue above $616 million. Even after that frenzy, monthly revenue has settled around $150–$250 million, drawn from a mix of DEX trading, lending, wallets, DePIN (decentralized infrastructure), and AI-driven apps. 21Shares noted that Solana’s annual revenue is now comparable to large tech firms – roughly on par with Palantir’s $2.8B (2024) or Robinhood’s $2.95B. Solana Growth Far Ahead of Ethereum’s Early Years The report underscores how Solana’s growth far exceeds Ethereum’s in its infancy. Ethereum’s revenue in 2019–2020 (four to five years post-launch) was less than $10 million per month. Source: 21Shares By contrast, Solana’s current monthly take is about $240 million, or roughly 20–30× higher. Some months even hit 50× the Ethereum early peak. Solana’s daily usage also dwarfs Ethereum’s at the same age: the report cites 1.2–1.5 million daily active Solana addresses today, versus about 400k–500k for Ethereum in 2019–2020. In short, Solana is capturing a…
Dit zijn de details achter de renteverlaging in de VS: waarom de Federal Reserve ingreep

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Federal Reserve verlaagt rente met 0,25 procentpunt: zorgen om arbeidsmarkt en stabiele inflatie geven de doorslag In september 2025 besloot de Amerikaanse Federal Reserve om de rente met 0,25 procentpunt te verlagen. Deze stap kwam niet uit het niets. Uit de officiële notulen van het FOMC-overleg blijkt dat zorgen over de arbeidsmarkt én een stabiliserende inflatie de doorslag gaven. Waarom is deze renteverlaging belangrijk? De Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is de beleidsarm van de Federal Reserve (de centrale bank van de VS) die beslist over het rentebeleid. De notulen van hun bijeenkomst op 16 en 17 september 2025, die op 8 oktober werden gepubliceerd, onthullen het waarom achter deze beleidswijziging. De rente werd met een kwart procentpunt verlaagd, van 4,25% naar 4,00% – 4,25%. Volgens de FOMC-leden was dit nodig vanwege “toegenomen neerwaartse risico’s op de arbeidsmarkt” en de waarneming dat “de opwaartse risico’s voor inflatie zijn afgenomen of stabiel zijn gebleven”. Hoe werkt zo’n renteverlaging? Door de rente te verlagen, maakt de Fed lenen goedkoper. Bedrijven kunnen dan makkelijker investeren en consumenten kunnen goedkoper geld lenen voor bijvoorbeeld een huis of auto. Tegelijkertijd verdient sparen minder, wat ook consumptie stimuleert. Dit zorgt meestal voor meer economische activiteit. Maar er is ook een keerzijde: het risico dat inflatie weer oploopt. Achtergrond: arbeidsmarkt onder druk Een van de belangrijkste redenen voor de renteverlaging is het afkoelen van de Amerikaanse arbeidsmarkt. De werkloosheid steeg naar 4,3% in augustus, tegenover lagere niveaus eerder in het jaar. Daarnaast bleek uit herziene cijfers dat er in het voorjaar van 2025 meer dan 900.000 banen minder waren gecreëerd dan eerder was gedacht. Ook de loonstijgingen vlakten af. Het gemiddelde uurloon steeg met 3,7% op jaarbasis, minder dan in 2024. Bovendien wees de Fed op verminderde dynamiek in de arbeidsmarkt: minder mensen wisselen van baan en het aantal nieuwe vacatures daalt. Inflatie blijft relatief stabiel De inflatie, gemeten via de PCE-prijsindex (de favoriete maatstaf van de Fed), lag in augustus op 2,7%, met een kerninflatie (zonder voedsel en energie) van 2,9%. Hoewel dit boven de officiële doelstelling van 2% ligt, ziet de Fed tekenen van stabilisatie. Sommige leden merkten zelfs op dat de inflatie zonder het effect van nieuwe invoertarieven “dicht bij het doel” zou liggen. Tarieven, migratie en AI spelen ook een rol Een opvallend thema in de notulen is de invloed van invoerheffingen, verminderde immigratie en zelfs kunstmatige intelligentie op het beleid. Hogere tarieven zouden volgens de Fed tijdelijk tot inflatiedruk leiden, terwijl minder immigratie juist de vraag drukt – en dus ook inflatie afremt. Tegelijkertijd zou AI de arbeidsvraag op termijn kunnen verlagen, wat ook het loonniveau beïnvloedt. Unaniem? Bijna. De beslissing om de rente te verlagen werd door bijna alle leden gesteund. Alleen Stephen I. Miran stemde tegen. Hij wilde een agressievere verlaging van 0,5 procentpunt, omdat hij van mening was dat de arbeidsmarkt zwakker is dan de cijfers doen vermoeden en dat de inflatie “al dichter bij de 2% ligt” dan algemeen wordt aangenomen. Wat betekent dit voor de toekomst? De FOMC-notulen suggereren dat verdere renteverlagingen mogelijk zijn, afhankelijk van nieuwe economische data. Veel leden verwachten dat “verdere beleidsverruiming passend is in de loop van dit jaar”, terwijl anderen waarschuwen voor te snelle versoepeling als de inflatie aanhoudt. De markt anticipeert ondertussen op minstens nog twee renteverlagingen vóór het einde van 2025. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Dit zijn de details achter de renteverlaging in de VS: waarom de Federal Reserve ingreep is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
PancakeSwap – $11 target looms after CAKE’s 78% weekly rally

Can PancakeSwap’s rally escape the $4.40 barrier that’s halted bulls before?
The Real Reasons Ripple’s XRP Price Could Be Weeks Away From Its Biggest Move Yet

There’s a real sense of anticipation in the XRP community right now, and for good reason. After months of calm, a string of major events is about to unfold that could completely change the game for Ripple and its native token. A tweet from XRP4FREEDOM is going viral for summing it up perfectly: seven catalysts,
Solana DeFi Exchange Jupiter to Launch Native Stablecoin

Solana DEX and DeFi protocol Jupiter is expanding its feature set with the launch of its own stablecoin, JupUSD, on Solana.
Bitcoin Hits Record $126K as Low Profit-Taking Signals Room for Further Rally: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin’s rally to a new all-time high of $126,000 last Monday has yet to trigger the kind of mass profit-taking usually seen near market tops. On-chain data shows that investors remain confident, with selling pressure still muted even after record gains, according to CryptoQuant. Data shows Bitcoin holders’ net realized profits over the last 30 days stand at 0.26 million BTC, equivalent to roughly $30 billion in profits. This is 50% below levels typically associated with local tops, such as the 0.53 million BTC ($63 billion) recorded in July 2025. It’s also far from the extreme profit-taking seen in March and December 2024, when profits reached $78 billion and $99 billion, respectively. The relatively low amount of profit realization suggests that the market may still have further upside before major holders begin to lock in gains. On-Chain Indicators Support Further Strength Looking at longer-term trends, annual realized profits continue to trend upward, signaling a healthy, expanding market. Historically, major peaks have coincided with a stalling in this growth rate—most notably in December 2021, when realized profits flattened before Bitcoin entered a bear cycle. The current upward trajectory implies that, for now, momentum remains intact and a cyclical top is not yet confirmed, reports CryptoQuant. Holder Behavior: Profits Still Below Extreme Levels Both short-term and long-term holders are showing restraint. Short-term holders have recently taken profits at around a 2% margin, far below the 8% levels typically associated with overheated markets. Meanwhile, long-term holders are sitting on an average realized profit margin of 129%, which, while substantial, is still far from the extreme 300% (4x)levels reached in previous cycle peaks. This indicates that even seasoned investors—those who have held Bitcoin through multiple market phases—are not aggressively selling into strength. Instead, their behavior suggests confidence in the ongoing rally and potential for higher valuations ahead. Old Coins Stay Dormant Another sign of market maturity is the continued low selling activity among Bitcoin “OGs.” Coins older than ten years remain largely untouched, with just 5,000 BTC spent over the last 30 days. That’s roughly half the amount typically seen during major tops, such as those in March and December 2024, and nearly 30% below May 2025 levels. The reluctance of long-term holders to part with their oldest coins underscores a broader trend of conviction holding across the ecosystem. Combined with subdued profit-taking, these factors suggest that Bitcoin’s rally could have further room to run, as on-chain indicators continue to point toward sustained investor confidence rather than exhaustion
Dogecoin Treasury Surges: Can $MAXI Lead the Next Meme Wave?

In a recent company press release, the company announced that it now holds over 710million Dogecoin ($DOGE) tokens and is […] The post Dogecoin Treasury Surges: Can $MAXI Lead the Next Meme Wave? appeared first on Coindoo.
