General Motors replaces lost $7,500 EV credit with $6,000 lease support

General Motors (GM) has ended a program that was built to keep its dealers offering a $7,500 federal tax credit on electric vehicle leases beyond the September 30 cutoff. Instead, the company announced on Wednesday it would backstop lease deals with about $6,000 in support through its finance arm. The change followed the official expiration of the government subsidy that had fueled a rush of electric vehicle sales last month. The scrapped plan was pulled together in the final days of September. General Motors had arranged for its lending unit, GM Financial, to buy EVs sitting on dealer lots and those still being shipped. That would have allowed the company to apply for the $7,500 credit on each car and then pass that amount into customer lease terms through the end of 2024. GM said roughly 20,000 vehicles were covered under the plan before it was shelved. General Motors drops plan after objections in Washington The program came apart after Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who is a former car dealer now active in auto policy, raised concerns. The Senator's objections were enough to push General Motors to retreat. The company allegedly told Reuters in a short statement that: "After further consideration, we have decided not to claim the tax credit," while declining to give further details. GM Financial had already started making payments before the program was canceled for a straightforward formula 5% of the maximum sticker price for each eligible car. For example, two Chevrolet Blazer EVs, each priced in the mid-$60,000s, qualified for a combined payment of around $6,300. Those funds were meant to flow into leases as a substitute for the federal tax credit. General Motors confirmed it will "fund the incentive lease terms" through the end of October. This means dealers can still write…