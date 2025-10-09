2025-10-13 Monday

Best 2025 Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Best 2025 Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post Best 2025 Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Join the $HUGS whitelist today, the best presale crypto 2025 memecoin offering NFTs, staking, and 1000x potential returns. No KYC, no wallet cap.  In a market overflowing with memecoins chasing trends, one project stands out for all the right reasons, and it’s not because of hype. It’s because of heart, timing, and a smart economic structure. Welcome to $HUGS, the world’s first crypto token powered by the emotional resonance of Milk & Mocha, the beloved cartoon bears adored by millions. With the whitelist now open and filling up quickly, this isn’t just another presale, it’s your opportunity to join what many are calling the best presale crypto 2025 memecoin, before the public countdown even begins. What Makes $HUGS Different? Let’s start with what $HUGS is not: it’s not another anonymous meme project built in a weekend, hoping for social media traction. $HUGS is backed by one of the most recognized IPs in digital culture. Milk & Mocha’s content reaches billions of impressions annually and commands a loyal, emotionally engaged audience across platforms. That means $HUGS is launching with something most crypto projects spend years trying to create: global cultural resonance. It’s already viral, the token simply formalizes that attention into a structured ecosystem. But $HUGS isn’t just cute. It’s clever. The token economy is built for longevity, not short-term speculation. Here’s how: Staking with 50% APY to reward long-term holders NFT integration with burn mechanics and gamified features Mini-games that reward activity and participation with tokens and collectibles A Charity Treasury that routes a portion of fees toward real-world causes Everything within $HUGS feeds value back to the ecosystem and its early supporters. It’s not fluff. It’s function, wrapped in an aesthetic people already love. Why the Whitelist Matters Right now, the only way to participate is by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:02
General Motors replaces lost $7,500 EV credit with $6,000 lease support

General Motors replaces lost $7,500 EV credit with $6,000 lease support

The post General Motors replaces lost $7,500 EV credit with $6,000 lease support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. General Motors (GM) has ended a program that was built to keep its dealers offering a $7,500 federal tax credit on electric vehicle leases beyond the September 30 cutoff. Instead, the company announced on Wednesday it would backstop lease deals with about $6,000 in support through its finance arm. The change followed the official expiration of the government subsidy that had fueled a rush of electric vehicle sales last month. The scrapped plan was pulled together in the final days of September. General Motors had arranged for its lending unit, GM Financial, to buy EVs sitting on dealer lots and those still being shipped. That would have allowed the company to apply for the $7,500 credit on each car and then pass that amount into customer lease terms through the end of 2024. GM said roughly 20,000 vehicles were covered under the plan before it was shelved. General Motors drops plan after objections in Washington The program came apart after Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who is a former car dealer now active in auto policy, raised concerns. The Senator’s objections were enough to push General Motors to retreat. The company allegedly told Reuters in a short statement that: “After further consideration, we have decided not to claim the tax credit,” while declining to give further details. GM Financial had already started making payments before the program was canceled for a straightforward formula 5% of the maximum sticker price for each eligible car. For example, two Chevrolet Blazer EVs, each priced in the mid-$60,000s, qualified for a combined payment of around $6,300. Those funds were meant to flow into leases as a substitute for the federal tax credit. General Motors confirmed it will “fund the incentive lease terms” through the end of October. This means dealers can still write…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:59
Bitcoin Hyper Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Bitcoin Hyper Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins lag as Bitcoin and Ethereum soar, but Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could be the breakout Layer-2 powering the next cycle. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate market momentum as institutional capital and ETF inflows concentrate into these high-liquidity, high-certainty assets. Analysts say this divergence signals a maturing crypto market, where fundamentals, rather than hype, are becoming the key drivers of performance. Experts such as Jeffrey Ding of HashKey Group and Peter Chung of Presto Research told Decrypt that investors are now favoring projects with proven narratives, scalability, and adoption potential over short-lived speculative narratives. As weaker altcoins lose traction, capital rotation is already shifting toward scalable infrastructure plays like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): a project built to capture the next institutional wave in crypto. Institutional Flows Favor Fundamentals Over Hype Institutional capital is reshaping the crypto landscape, and its key beneficiaries are clear. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue to dominate the majority of inflows, strengthening liquidity and reinforcing their “blue-chip” dominance across the crypto space. As HashKey Group’s Jeffrey Ding put it, “Capital naturally prefers assets with high liquidity, clear narratives, and strong certainty.” This shift reflects a maturing crypto market where disciplined, fundamentals-driven flows are replacing the retail hype cycles that once fueled DeFi, AI, and, to a large extent, even crypto infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, altcoins such as Chainlink, Cardano, and Dogecoin have underperformed, struggling to establish their footing amid the maturing cryptocurrency landscape. Even short bursts of bullishness, such as Zcash’s ($ZEC) 140% rally, highlight one-off momentum rather than a broad alt season. According to MacroMicro.me data, only around 55% of cryptocurrencies are currently above their 200-day moving average, down sharply from approximately 78% in mid-September —a clear sign of weakening market breadth. https://en.macromicro.me/charts/138282/crypto-percentage-above-the-200day-moving-average The next big breakout project will require both Bitcoin’s credibility and the scalability of Ethereum…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:57
Bitcoin Is Entering A 1950s-Style Supercycle

Bitcoin Is Entering A 1950s-Style Supercycle

The post Bitcoin Is Entering A 1950s-Style Supercycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:51
This NYSE-Listed Food Company Aims to Stack $1.2 Billion in Bitcoin

This NYSE-Listed Food Company Aims to Stack $1.2 Billion in Bitcoin

DDC's share price was up nearly 7% after announcing that it had raised an additional $124 million for Bitcoin purchases.
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:12
BlackRock, Brevan Howard tokenized funds go live on Sei

BlackRock, Brevan Howard tokenized funds go live on Sei

The real-world-assets market on Sei is expanding rapidly, with BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds going live on the layer-1 blockchain. KAIO, an on-chain infrastructure platform for regulated real-world assets, announced the Sei launch on Oct. 8, 2025. According to…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 02:08
Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

Gold prices have soared beyond $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history, marking a watershed moment for global markets rattled by inflation fears, geopolitical instability, and growing concerns over fiat currency debasement. Gold Breaks Barriers: Surge to $4,050 Signals Ongoing Bull Market Momentum Over the past week, the yellow metal climbed from $3,984 […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

A Nasdaq-listed company has reportedly added XRP to its treasury, following Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Continue Reading: Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Ethena and Jupiter Initiate JupUSD Stablecoin Migration

Ethena and Jupiter Initiate JupUSD Stablecoin Migration

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/jupiter-ethena-jupusd-migration/
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction and the Next 100x Meme Coin to Invest in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction and the Next 100x Meme Coin to Invest in 2025

SHIB has an extremely high token supply, burns are happening slowly compared to the total supply, and its growth relies […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction and the Next 100x Meme Coin to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 01:53
