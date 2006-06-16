2025-10-13 Monday

Crypto Asset Management Company Bitwise Shares Year-End Forecast for Bitcoin ETFs! ‘Records Could Arrive!’ Here Are the Details

The post Crypto Asset Management Company Bitwise Shares Year-End Forecast for Bitcoin ETFs! ‘Records Could Arrive!’ Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto asset management firm Bitwise predicts that U.S.-traded spot Bitcoin ETFs will experience record capital inflows in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company noted that these inflows could surpass the 2024 total by the end of the year. Bitwise Expects Record Inflows into Bitcoin ETFs in the Final Quarter of the Year Matt Hougan, Bitwise’s chief investment officer, predicted at the beginning of the year that Bitcoin ETFs would surpass their $36 billion opening year in 2025. Approximately $22.5 billion has flowed into the funds so far, and this figure is expected to reach $30 billion by the end of the year. According to Hougan, the real momentum will begin in the final quarter. Bitwise cites three main catalysts for a strong fourth quarter: approvals from asset management firms, Bitcoin’s price surge, and the “debasement trade” narrative. Large financial institutions like Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs, albeit limited, in their portfolios. Other giants like UBS and Merrill Lynch are expected to follow suit. Hougan noted that investors are turning to assets like gold and Bitcoin to hedge against dollar depreciation. The 44% increase in the US money supply since 2020 supports this “debasement trading” trend. Bitcoin reached a new high above $125,000 in early October. “There was a net inflow of $3.5 billion in the first four days of the quarter. We expect another $10 billion to be added before the end of the year,” Hougan said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/crypto-asset-management-company-bitwise-shares-year-end-forecast-for-bitcoin-etfs-records-could-arrive-here-are-the-details/
How $15,000 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Reach $1.25M at $1 in 3 Years

The post How $15,000 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Reach $1.25M at $1 in 3 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has always been the market of opportunity for young visionaries—those who see potential before the crowd. In 2025, the new wave of wealth creation isn’t being driven by meme coins or hype—it’s being built on innovation, particularly at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.  One project perfectly capturing that shift is Ozak AI, an early-stage crypto revolution that’s merging predictive intelligence with decentralized automation. Currently priced at just $0.012 in its presale, Ozak AI is giving young investors a realistic path toward millionaire status. A simple $15,000 investment today could turn into $1.25 million if Ozak AI reaches $1—a target that’s looking increasingly achievable within the next three years. Ozak AI: The Intelligence Revolution of Crypto What makes Ozak AI stand out is its mission to make blockchains smarter. The project is building a decentralized network of AI Prediction Agents—autonomous, self-learning systems capable of analyzing blockchain data, identifying patterns, and making real-time intelligent decisions. These AI agents can optimize DeFi operations, forecast market movements, and even automate trading strategies—all while learning from live data streams. This level of intelligence gives Ozak AI a unique position in crypto. While most tokens are static and reactive, Ozak AI is adaptive and predictive, meaning it improves continuously as it processes more information. By integrating artificial intelligence directly into blockchain systems, Ozak AI could redefine how decentralized ecosystems operate—making them more efficient, responsive, and intelligent. With the global AI market expected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030, Ozak AI’s approach aligns perfectly with long-term technological growth. It’s not a short-term trend; it’s a foundational layer of the next era of crypto innovation. The Math That Turns $15,000 Into $1.25 Million Ozak AI’s current presale price of $0.012 offers investors a powerful opportunity for exponential growth. A $15,000 investment at this…
‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 6 Recap: ‘Cooking Lessons’

The post ‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 6 Recap: ‘Cooking Lessons’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jaz Sinclair as Marie on season two, episode six of “Gen V.” Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episode six of Gen V. Episode six of Gen V picks up immediately after the events of the prior episode, when Marie (Jaz Sinclair) brought her sister Annabeth (Keeya King) back to life using her powers. Marie, Annabeth, Emma (Lizze Broadway), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) scramble to escape Elmira with the guards in hot pursuit. While looking for a way out, Annabeth senses something and says he’s almost here, but it’s unclear who she’s referring to until Sam (Asa Germann) bursts through a wall to rescue them seconds later. Looks like he had a change of heart, after all. Cipher (Hamish Linklater), meanwhile, is helping his incapacitated dad do leg exercises when he learns that Marie and the others escaped. Furious, he throws his phone and repeatedly slaps his dad, hurling insults at him before resuming the exercises. Marie And The Crew Receive Help From Stan Edgar Jaz Sinclair as Marie on season two, episode six of “Gen V.” Prime Video After fleeing in a stolen van, the gang stops at an abandoned library to regroup. Jordan is astonished by Marie’s ability to bring her sister back from the dead and says that the status quo has shifted — Marie is one of the most powerful supes in the world and nothing’s going to be the same. Marie insists that nothing changes if they don’t want it to, and she reiterates that she loves Jordan. Annabeth tells Marie that she’s a supe with pre-cognition abilities, hence how she knew Sam was coming. The caveat is that Annabeth’s visions of the future don’t always come true, nor can she control when she gets them. Annabeth…
Saint-Petersburg Exchange launches Bitcoin futures trading

The post Saint-Petersburg Exchange launches Bitcoin futures trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB), a major stock market in Russia, is now hosting futures trading for contracts based on the value of Bitcoin and BRICS assets. The exchange began preparations to provide the service right after the Bank of Russia authorized the offering of crypto derivatives to qualified investors this past spring. Russian exchange makes good on plans to offer Bitcoin futures The stock exchange of Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has kicked off trading of cash-settled futures on stock market assets from other BRICS members as well as on Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap. “Futures on funds that track the stock indices of Brazil, India, China, and Saudi Arabia give investors access to the stock markets and economies of the BRICS members,” explained SPB’s CEO, Evgeny Serdyukov. According to a press release published Tuesday, the exchange’s chief executive also highlighted: “Another unique instrument is the BTCUSD index futures, which tracks the performance of the world’s most traded cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.” The contract is based on the BTCUSD index tracking the shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (exchange-traded fund). Pricing is in U.S. dollars, and the settlement currency is Russian ruble. The offering of this kind of products became possible after, in May of this year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) issued a circular permitting financial firms to launch cryptocurrency derivatives on the domestic market. The regulatory nod sparked a real race between established market players, including the Russia’s largest stock trading venue, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), to present investors with such options. MOEX commenced Bitcoin futures trading in early June, when it also started calculating its own Bitcoin index, with plans to issue a contract on it. In July, the leading Russian stock exchange announced it’s going to offer futures on Ethereum (ETH), the second cryptocurrency in…
Is WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) a strong ETF right now?

The post Is WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) a strong ETF right now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Making its debut on 06/16/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) provides investors broad exposure to the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs category of the market. What are smart beta ETFs? The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency. But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market. This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics. Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns. Fund sponsor and index Because the fund has amassed over $4.12 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs. DXJ is managed by Wisdomtree. DXJ seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the U.S. dollar. Cost and other expenses Investors should also pay attention to an ETF’s expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than…
FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA

The post FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Miami, Florida, October 8th, 2025, Chainwire FLOKI, the community-driven cryptocurrency, has partnered with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA) to fund two new clean water wells in Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa where many rural communities still lack access to safe drinking water. The initiative reflects FLOKI’s commitment to philanthropy, a core pillar of its project and demonstrates how digital assets can be used for direct, real-world impact. Notably, both wells were fully funded in FLOKI tokens, showing how crypto donations can fuel meaningful development efforts. “At its core, charity is a fundamental pillar for FLOKI,” the team said. “Everyone deserves access to clean water, and through WWFA, we’re helping make that possible.” Crypto for clean water Since 1996, WWFA has installed over 500 wells across Africa, reaching remote villages and providing sustainable water access to thousands of people. Each well is designed for local maintenance, with repairable parts that can be sourced within the community, keeping the system sustainable long after installation. WWFA has also been installing wells on school properties since 2020, helping students stay hydrated, healthy, and in school. The organization’s model focuses on community inclusion and training, ensuring local residents can maintain the infrastructure themselves. The two new FLOKI-funded wells will serve rural communities in Milawi, southeastern Africa, where residents often walk miles daily for clean water. Crypto-driven impact This isn’t FLOKI’s first philanthropic initiative. FLOKI describes itself as “the people’s cryptocurrency,” has supported several charitable efforts, including education, food security, and disaster relief campaigns. FLOKI said the partnership with WWFA underlines its broader goal of using blockchain for positive…
ETH, BTC Lead Liquidation Wave; BNB’s Stability Raises Eyebrows

The post ETH, BTC Lead Liquidation Wave; BNB’s Stability Raises Eyebrows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Oct. 8, the crypto market faced a significant downturn, leading to over $624 million in liquidations across major digital assets. Notably, BNB demonstrated atypical resilience, with just over $13 million in liquidations, prompting accusations of market manipulation from critics. ETH and BTC Bear the Brunt The crypto market downturn on Oct. 8 led to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/eth-btc-lead-liquidation-wave-bnbs-stability-raises-eyebrows/
Trump Approval Rating Tracker Shows President Hitting New Low

The post Trump Approval Rating Tracker Shows President Hitting New Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct. 8-18 net approval rating: In a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken oct. 3-7, 40% said they approve of Trump’s job performance and 58% said they disapprove, a one-point decrease in his net approval rating from the groups’ September survey and consistent with his second-term low (the survey of 1,154 U.S. adults has a margin of error of 3). Oct. 7-17: Trump’s approval rating dipped 0.7 points from last week in the latest Economist/YouGov poll of 1,648 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 4-6 (margin of error 3.4), with 39% saying they approve of his job performance and 56% saying they disapprove. The survey found more respondents (41%) blame Republicans in Congress and Trump versus Democrats in Congress (30%) for the government shutdown that began Oct. 1, and 54% disapprove of the way Trump is handling the shutdown, compared to 33% who approve. Oct. 6-4: Trump’s 46% approval rating in the Harvard CAPS/Harris monthly poll taken in September and released Monday is down one point from August, while 50% disapprove of his job performance (the online survey of 2,413 registered voters was taken Oct. 1-2 and has a margin of error of 2). A slim majority (53%) of poll respondents blame Republicans overDemocrats (47%) for the shutdown, though 65% say Democrats should end the shutdown by accepting the Republican spending plan, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris survey. Oct. 6-6: Trump’s 46% approval rating and 52% disapproval rating is unchanged from the past four weeks in the latest Morning Consult survey of 2,200 registered voters taken Oct. 3-5 (margin of error 2). Sept. 30-11: Trump has a 43% approval rating and 54% disapproval rating in a New York Times/Siena poll released Tuesday that found his rating on a string of issues, from the economy to managing the Russia-Ukraine war, is underwater with voters, though his…
FOMC Minutes To Show Fed’s Rate Cut Plan Amid US Shutdown

The post FOMC Minutes To Show Fed’s Rate Cut Plan Amid US Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Minutes of the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September 16-17 monetary policy meeting will be published on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT.  At this meeting, the US central bank decided to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 4%-4.25%, but Fed Governor Stephen Miran preferred to lower the Fed funds rate by 50 bps. Sponsored Jerome Powell and Company Opted To Reduce Policy Rate in September The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to cut the interest rate by 25 bps in September, as widely anticipated.  In the policy statement, the Fed acknowledged that job gains have slowed and reiterated that inflation remained “somewhat elevated.” The revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), published alongside the policy statement, pointed to an additional 50 bps of cuts by the end of the year, followed by 25 bps of cuts in 2026 and 2027. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell explained that they don’t feel the need to move quickly on rates, while adding that the risks to the employment mandate had grown.  “New data suggest there is meaningful downside risk to the labour market; that’s broadly accepted,” Powell said. Sponsored Regarding the inflation outlook, he noted rising goods prices from tariffs could lift inflation, but added that they expect that to be a one-time rise. TD Securities analysts think that the FOMC Minutes will highlight the division on the Committee between the hawks and doves. “Most participants likely saw the policy recalibration as necessary.  However, we expect some participants to see further easing this year as unlikely, given tariff-driven inflation risks. Many participants likely anticipate further easing owing to labor market risks,” they added. Sponsored How Will FOMC Minutes Impact the US Dollar The FOMC will release the Minutes of the September…
Air traffic control shortages add to U.S. flight delays

The post Air traffic control shortages add to U.S. flight delays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hollywood Burbank Airport air traffic control tower stands on October 6, 2025 in Burbank, California. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated the airport currently has no air traffic controllers in its tower amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. Incoming flights are being delayed for over two hours, with control duties currently being handled by Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control in San Diego. Mario Tama | Getty Images A shortage of air traffic controllers could delay more flights, the Federal Aviation Administration warned on Wednesday, as concerns grow about the effect of the government shutdown on U.S. aviation. About 10,000 flights were delayed on Monday and Tuesday, though disruptions dropped on Wednesday to just more than 1,900. A shortfall of already-thin air traffic control staffing this week had prompted the FAA to slow or halt arrivals in Burbank, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, among others. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Monday that the FAA is seeing a “slight uptick” in sick calls of air traffic controllers. The shutdown is exacerbating concerns about the strain on air traffic controllers, a shortage of whom has vexed airline executives for years.  “Nearly 11,000 fully certified controllers remain on the job, many working 10-hour shifts as many as six days a week, showing extraordinary dedication to safely guiding millions of passengers to their destinations—all without getting paid during this shutdown,” the air traffic controllers’ union, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said in a statement. Earlier Wednesday, the FAA had warned there could see a staffing trigger at Newark Liberty International Airport, but that caution had been removed by the afternoon. Newark was not seeing an influx of flight delays. The government shutdown stretched into its eighth day Wednesday, as the Senate failed to pass a funding proposal again. During a shutdown, “essential” workers…
