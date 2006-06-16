FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA
The post FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Miami, Florida, October 8th, 2025, Chainwire FLOKI, the community-driven cryptocurrency, has partnered with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA) to fund two new clean water wells in Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa where many rural communities still lack access to safe drinking water. The initiative reflects FLOKI’s commitment to philanthropy, a core pillar of its project and demonstrates how digital assets can be used for direct, real-world impact. Notably, both wells were fully funded in FLOKI tokens, showing how crypto donations can fuel meaningful development efforts. “At its core, charity is a fundamental pillar for FLOKI,” the team said. “Everyone deserves access to clean water, and through WWFA, we’re helping make that possible.” Crypto for clean water Since 1996, WWFA has installed over 500 wells across Africa, reaching remote villages and providing sustainable water access to thousands of people. Each well is designed for local maintenance, with repairable parts that can be sourced within the community, keeping the system sustainable long after installation. WWFA has also been installing wells on school properties since 2020, helping students stay hydrated, healthy, and in school. The organization’s model focuses on community inclusion and training, ensuring local residents can maintain the infrastructure themselves. The two new FLOKI-funded wells will serve rural communities in Milawi, southeastern Africa, where residents often walk miles daily for clean water. Crypto-driven impact This isn’t FLOKI’s first philanthropic initiative. FLOKI describes itself as “the people’s cryptocurrency,” has supported several charitable efforts, including education, food security, and disaster relief campaigns. FLOKI said the partnership with WWFA underlines its broader goal of using blockchain for positive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:05