Polygon price bounces amid major payments upgrade

Polygon price bounces amid major payments upgrade

The post Polygon price bounces amid major payments upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon price eyes gains as the community cheers the Rio upgrade going live on the mainnet. Rio introduces stateless validation, reducing node storage needs and enabling broader participation. The upgrade also mitigates the risk of chain reorganizations with near-instant finality. Polygon price rose as the Rio hardfork, a major upgrade aimed at redefining global payments on decentralized networks, went live on the mainnet.  The Polygon Labs team announced the milestone on October 8, 2025, noting in a blog post that the upgrade is the network’s biggest ever. Speed, near-instant finality, and lightweight nodes are key features that will go live amid the Rio upgrade, which could see Polygon play a major role in web3 payments and real-world asset markets.  According to the team, Rio empowers developers, enterprises, and users to build and deploy payment solutions with confidence. Polygon co-founder and CEO of Polygon Foundation Sandeep Nailwal commented via X: BIG Shipping Announcement! This is a pivotal moment in the history of Polygon. The Rio upgrade, a payments-focused network rehaul, is live on Polygon PoS mainnet. – Near instant finality– Eliminates Reorgs from Polygon POS, single biggest devX and UX complaint is now… pic.twitter.com/mTXtkPjKoe — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) October 8, 2025 Rio upgrade: what else to know At the centre of the Rio upgrade lies a suite of meticulously engineered improvements encapsulated in three Polygon Improvement Proposals. PIP-64 introduces the Validator-Elected Block Producer (VEBloP) model.  This is a novel architecture where validators collaboratively select a limited pool of block producers to handle extended production cycles. The aim is to eliminate the inefficiencies of simultaneous block creation by multiple validators, which is key to network throughput. Complementing VEBloP, PIP-65 refines the economic incentives by redistributing transaction fees and maximum extractable value. This ensures that even participants operating modest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:43
How The Shutdown Impacts Healthcare

How The Shutdown Impacts Healthcare

The post How The Shutdown Impacts Healthcare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of InnovationRx, we look at the shutdown’s impact on healthcare, the Nobel Prize winners in medicine, Amgen’s direct-to-consumer effort, and more. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. Hospitals and health systems across the country are telling some Medicare and Medicaid patients that they can’t schedule telehealth appointments due to the federal government’s shutdown, now heading into its second week. That’s because Medicare reimbursement for telehealth expired on September 30, leaving health systems with the choice of pausing such visits or keeping them going in hopes of retroactive reimbursement after the shutdown ends. Reimbursement for the Hospital at Home program, which allows patients to receive care without being admitted to a hospital, also lapsed with the shutdown. That led to providers scrambling to discharge patients under the program or admit them to a hospital. Mayo Clinic, for example, had to move around 30 patients from their homes in Arizona, Florida and Wisconsin to its facilities. At issue in the government shutdown is healthcare, specifically tax credits for middle- and lower-income Americans that enable them to afford health insurance on the federal exchanges set up by the Affordable Care Act. Democrats want to extend those tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year, while Republicans want to reopen the government first and then negotiate about the tax credits in a final budget. The impasse has prevented the Senate from overcoming a filibuster, despite a Republican majority. Around 24 million Americans get their health insurance through the ACA, and the loss of tax credits will cause their premiums to rise an average of 75%–and as high as 90% in rural areas–and likely cause at least 4 million people to lose coverage entirely. The government’s closure has reverberated through its operations in healthcare.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:38
Sorare Moves to Solana to Upgrade Its On-Chain Fantasy Sports Platform

Sorare Moves to Solana to Upgrade Its On-Chain Fantasy Sports Platform

The post Sorare Moves to Solana to Upgrade Its On-Chain Fantasy Sports Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The platform chose Solana for its speed and scalability, processing 3,500+ transactions per second with 3.7M daily wallets. All cards automatically reissue as Solana NFTs with external marketplace trading while ETH balances transfer to Base L2. Nine public companies now hold 13M+ SOL collectively as Solana Company reports $525M+ holdings with 190% stock surge. Fantasy sports platform Sorare is migrating its entire NFT card collection to Solana SOL $228.2 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $124.53 B Vol. 24h: $7.54 B by the end of October, bringing 5 million users to the blockchain in one of the largest consumer application migrations in Web3 history. The migration is fully automatic. All Sorare cards will be reissued as Solana NFTs, unlocking the ability to trade them on external marketplaces and store them in wallets like Phantom. User ETH balances will simultaneously move from StarkEx to Coinbase’s Base L2. According to Sorare, the decision centers on Solana’s speed, scalability, and openness as a public blockchain, calling it more than a technical upgrade and a step toward building the most open and flexible platform for digital sports collectibles. The network processes over 3,500 transactions per second and maintains 3.7 million daily active wallets, infrastructure designed for consumer-scale applications. ✨ We are moving to @solana 🚀 Our goal is to accelerate our vision of an open & on-chain sports platform for Sorare, where speed, liquidity and utility are at a core of a new digital sports economy. It’s not a replacement, it’s an upgrade A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VVhRik7gU5 — Sorare (@Sorare) October 8, 2025 Public Companies Pile Into Solana The timing aligns with Solana Company (HSDT) reporting holdings exceeding $525 million in SOL and cash this week, part of a broader trend of public companies accumulating SOL in corporate treasuries. More than nine public…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:37
What product do blockchains deliver?

What product do blockchains deliver?

The post What product do blockchains deliver? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “We never made the error that so many others have: mistaking their product for the device that delivers it.”   — Michael Bloomberg I’m old enough to remember when a Bloomberg Terminal was a stand-alone box wedged onto a cluttered trading desk between a dual-receiver phone and a clacking machine for time-stamping order tickets. The chunky keyboard had colorful buttons for the most-used functions, a squawk-box speaker, and a fun roller ball that made navigating the Terminal feel like playing Missile Command (an arcade game found in 1980s bowling alleys and pizza parlors that I was extremely good at). Soon, though, the Bloomberg “terminal” was just software, displayed on the same screen as your trading system, using the same keyboard you used for everything else. That made it seem less special to me, which I thought would make it less valuable, too — if all the financial news and market prices could be displayed directly on my regular computer screens, surely anyone could provide it? Michael Bloomberg knew otherwise.  Bloomberg never confused the product he was selling (information) with the device that delivered it (a chunky, colorful box) — so when a better delivery mechanism came along, he was quick to embrace it. As a result, Bloomberg Terminals soon became as ubiquitous on trading desks as empty coffee cups and Patagonia vests. There are many counterexamples. Kodak thought its product was rolls of film, so it ignored the digital camera (despite inventing it, even). Its actual product, it turned out, was preserving memories, and digital cameras (and now phones) are better devices to deliver it. Newspaper publishers thought their product was a physical paper delivered to your door, but that was just the delivery mechanism. The real product was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:28
GitHub Copilot Revolutionizes Accessibility Governance with Swift Automation

GitHub Copilot Revolutionizes Accessibility Governance with Swift Automation

The post GitHub Copilot Revolutionizes Accessibility Governance with Swift Automation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Oct 07, 2025 12:13 GitHub Copilot accelerated accessibility governance improvements, transforming manual processes into automated workflows, enhancing accountability and reducing barriers for disabled users. GitHub Copilot has significantly enhanced accessibility governance by transforming manual processes into automated workflows, reducing the time required for compliance improvements. This initiative, detailed in a blog post by Janice Rimmer, showcases how GitHub’s AI tool enabled swift prototyping and production deployment, enhancing accountability and reducing barriers for users with disabilities. Context and Challenges GitHub’s accessibility governance program, initiated in 2022, utilizes a grading system to rate services, applications, or websites. Compliance requires a minimum grade of C, with grades visible on an accessibility dashboard. However, the lack of an effective mechanism for service owners to address and rectify compliance issues posed challenges. Delays in remediation extended negative impacts for users, and leadership struggled to manage compliance risks due to insufficient data on remediation timelines. Innovative Solution with GitHub Copilot GitHub Copilot was leveraged to automate workflows, thus increasing accountability for service owners and providing leadership with enhanced visibility. The new workflow automates the creation of GitHub Issues to track accessibility remediation when grades fall below compliance levels. This solution also includes relevant information for service owners and syncs with a GitHub Projects board, allowing program managers to maintain a global view of compliance efforts. Rapid Prototyping and Deployment Traditionally, developing such automation would require extensive planning and iterations. Instead, GitHub Copilot facilitated rapid prototyping within five to six hours, allowing for direct interaction and immediate testing. This approach enabled the development of a production-ready solution without a formal project plan, significantly expediting the process. Impact and Future Prospects The automation introduced by GitHub Copilot has streamlined remediation efforts, ensuring prompt issue creation and reducing the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:24
How a Broke Student Built an $8B Crypto Empire – and Became the World’s Youngest Billionaire

How a Broke Student Built an $8B Crypto Empire – and Became the World's Youngest Billionaire

Today, at 27, he’s the youngest billionaire on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, thanks to a blockbuster deal that values his […] The post How a Broke Student Built an $8B Crypto Empire – and Became the World’s Youngest Billionaire appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 03:15
Ethena Partners With Jupiter to Launch Solana-Native JupUSD Stablecoin

Ethena Partners With Jupiter to Launch Solana-Native JupUSD Stablecoin

The post Ethena Partners With Jupiter to Launch Solana-Native JupUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new token will eventually replace $750 million worth of stablecoins in Jupiter’s liquidity pool. Ethena Labs has partnered with Jupiter – the top decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator on the Solana blockchain with a total value locked (TVL) of $3.58 billion – to launch JupUSD, a new stablecoin built on Solana, the company said Wednesday. According to Ethena, JupUSD was developed using its “Stablecoin-as-a-Service” platform and will be used across all major parts of the Jupiter ecosystem. That includes Jupiter Perps, where about $750 million in stablecoins in the platform’s JLP pool will gradually be replaced by JupUSD, and Jupiter Lend, where it will act as the main lending asset, Ethena said on X. The stablecoin is still in development and is expected to launch in the coming months. At first, it will be backed by USDtb, Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin, which is currently the ninth-largest in circulation with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, according to DeFiLlama. However, Ethena revealed that over time, the collateral backing may expand to include USDe, its synthetic dollar. USDe currently has a market capitalization of over $15 billion, up 130% from $5.7 billion in June, making it the third-largest circulating stablecoin, according to DeFiLlama data. The partnership not only underscores Ethena’s continued expansion beyond Ethereum, where USDe is built, but also strengthens Solana’s growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which has recorded rising stablecoin activity this year. Currently, the broader stablecoin sector boasts a market capitalization of nearly $304 billion, up $5 billion over the past week alone. Of that amount, $15 billion is on Solana, up 2% over the past week. JupUSD is the latest stablecoin to emerge from Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service product line, which lets projects issue their own stablecoins. Last month, MegaETH Labs, the team behind the MegaETH blockchain, introduced MegaUSD (USDm), a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:13
XRP Price To Teleport To $6.9 Once Wave 3 Of 3 Is Completed

XRP Price To Teleport To $6.9 Once Wave 3 Of 3 Is Completed

The post XRP Price To Teleport To $6.9 Once Wave 3 Of 3 Is Completed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Price To Teleport To $6.9 Once Wave 3 Of 3 Is Completed | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-price-to-teleport-to-6-9/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:12
Zach Bryan Left ‘Scared’ After Attacks Over ‘Bad News’ Song

Zach Bryan Left 'Scared' After Attacks Over 'Bad News' Song

The post Zach Bryan Left ‘Scared’ After Attacks Over ‘Bad News’ Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Country music star Zach Bryan has claimed a sample of his new song that seemed to criticize the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts has been “misconstrued” and said the backlash has left him “scared” after attacks by conservatives and government officials. Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Feb. 9 2024. Getty Images Key Facts Bryan, who released a one-minute clip of a new song called “Bad News” last week, posted to Instagram to say the full version of the ballad will put the short clip into context and make clear the tune is about “how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything.” The singer said the people who have used his song “as a weapon” are showing “how devastatingly divided we all are.” Bryan has been criticized by conservatives and members of the Trump administration —while being celebrated on social media by those on the left—since posting the song, which appeared to take aim at the tactics used by ICE, singing the agency is “gonna come bust down your door.” The song goes on to say “kids are scared and all alone” before naming the “bad news” referenced in the song’s title as “the fading of the red, white and blue.” Bryan clarified in his post that he wrote the song months ago, though didn’t deny he was inspired by ICE’s actions under Trump, and said the backlash he’s received since posting the clip has left him “not only embarrassed but kind of scared.” Bryan has long insisted his music is not political. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here: joinsubtext.com/forbes. Crucial Quote…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:11
NYSE Parent Company Invests $2B in Polymarket at $9B Valuation

NYSE Parent Company Invests $2B in Polymarket at $9B Valuation

The post NYSE Parent Company Invests $2B in Polymarket at $9B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Stock Exchange parent ICE invests $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing DeFi firm near $9 billion. Partnership makes Polymarket global distributor of ICE event-driven data for tokenized finance markets. Deal positions Polymarket and ICE as leaders in bringing institutional scale to decentralized finance. Polymarket, the blockchain-based prediction-market platform, secured a $2 billion strategic investment from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), parent of the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction, announced October 7 2025, lifted Polymarket’s valuation to roughly $9 billion, making it one of the highest-valued decentralized-finance (DeFi) companies to date. ICE said the investment aligns with its broader push into tokenized finance and on-chain market data. “There are opportunities across markets that ICE together with Polymarket can uniquely serve,” Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE chair and CEO, said in the statement. How will ICE utilize Polymarket’s Data? Under the partnership, ICE becomes the global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data, allowing its institutional network to access real-time probability and sentiment indicators across sectors.  “Together, we’re expanding how individuals and institutions use probabilities to understand and price the future. By combining ICE’s institutional scale and credibility with Polymarket’s consumer savvy, we will be able to deliver world-class products for the modern investor,” Coplan noted.  What is the significance of the partnership? Competitive edge: The strategic ICE’s investment in Polymarket will play a crucial role in their global expansion strategies. For instance, Polymarket faces stiff competition from Kalshi prediction among other prediction sites. Regulatory insights: Polymarket stands to benefit from the vast regulatory insights from ICE, which has been operating since 1792.  “Markets on Everything”: Polymarket’s Broader Vision According to Coplan, the strategic collaboration between ICE and Polymarket will enhance the possibility of what can be traded globally. Moreover, combining Polymarket’s vast consumer network and ICE’s institutional scale and credibility creates a robust…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:04
