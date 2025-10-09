2025-10-13 Monday

Who Locked 4,000,000 XRP? Ledger Sees Sudden $11.5 Million Freeze

Who Locked 4,000,000 XRP? Ledger Sees Sudden $11.5 Million Freeze

The post Who Locked 4,000,000 XRP? Ledger Sees Sudden $11.5 Million Freeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Something unusual just happened on the XRP Ledger, as an unknown wallet locked 4,000,000 XRP worth over $11.48 million in an escrow transaction, as reported by Whale Alert.  For those not familiar with the mechanics, any account on XRPL with sufficient balance can create such an operation and lock tokens away under strict release conditions. These conditions can be either time-based, meaning the escrow ends after a certain date or timestamp, or cryptographic, which requires a specific trigger to unlock the funds. This feature is open to anyone, not just institutions, as long as the account can pay the transaction fee and configure the release terms correctly. It has been most visible in Ripple’s own operations, when back in 2017 the company committed 55 billion XRP into escrow across 55 monthly releases, a structure that continues to this day with automatic unlocks at the start of each month.  Traders and holders are used to those predictable programmatic movements, not sudden mystery locks appearing out of nowhere. Potential owner of wallet In this case, the wallet behind the escrow may not be entirely random. According to tracking by the XRPWallets account, the address is connected to Flare, a blockchain project built to bring smart contracts to non-smart contract chains, with XRP being its earliest point of integration.  Source: XRPWallets Flare operates the so-called XRPFi model, designed to expand XRP’s utility into decentralized finance by allowing it to interact across ecosystems. Whether this lock is part of a test, a liquidity commitment or a new strategy tied to Flare’s DeFi push is still unclear. What is certain is that the market pays attention whenever millions of XRP are suddenly removed from circulation under unexplained circumstances. Source: https://u.today/who-locked-4000000-xrp-ledger-sees-sudden-115-million-freeze
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:42
The IMF's Georgieva Suggests Potential Rate Cuts by Fed

The IMF’s Georgieva Suggests Potential Rate Cuts by Fed

The post The IMF’s Georgieva Suggests Potential Rate Cuts by Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: IMF’s Georgieva highlights potential Fed rate cuts, affecting markets. US dollar index rose to its highest since August. Impact on cryptocurrency markets remains uncertain without specific data. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva suggested on October 8th that the Federal Reserve might need to cut interest rates further, as the US dollar index reached 99. Potential rate cuts may influence traditional markets, impacting cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, though indirect effects depend on various factors. Fed Rate Cuts Could Reshape Financial Markets IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicated on October 8th that the Federal Reserve might need to cut interest rates further, signaling concern over economic conditions. The US dollar index reached 99, marking its first such level since early August, showing a 0.42% improvement on the day. Financial markets responded with the US dollar index showing a significant increase, implying investor interest in conventional assets. However, the current lack of responses from major crypto figures or governments leaves the long-term effects on digital currencies uncertain. “The potential need for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further indicates her concern over economic conditions.” — Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Cryptocurrency Market Speculates Impact of Fed Policy Changes Did you know? Interest rate adjustments by major economies like the United States have historically led to increased cryptocurrency investments due to their appeal as alternative assets during periods of unconventional monetary policy. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,462.24 with a market cap of $538.61 billion, representing 12.86% of market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. It has seen a 24-hour trading volume of $45.55 billion, down 12.63%. Recent price movements include a 7-day increase of 2.88% and a 90-day rise of 59.53%. The circulating supply is 120.70 million, with no maximum limit. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:40
FLOKI Gains Gone? MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale Rocks as One of the Best New Meme Coins to Join Today with 3.8 Million Tokens for $200

FLOKI Gains Gone? MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale Rocks as One of the Best New Meme Coins to Join Today with 3.8 Million Tokens for $200

The best new meme coins to join today are making waves, and MoonBull ($MOBU) is at the forefront. The early days of FLOKI turned small bets into life-changing fortunes. Investors who acquired FLOKI at just a fraction of a cent and held on now celebrate staggering returns, watching modest investments multiply into thousands of dollars. Yet, for countless […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:15
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Institutional Bridge and the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Institutional Bridge and the Best Crypto to Buy Now

For years, global financial institutions have studied blockchain with equal parts curiosity and caution. The promise is undeniable — instant settlement, full transparency, immutable ledgers — but so is the problem: that same transparency exposes sensitive information. A bank can’t broadcast its reserves on a public chain. A regulated fund can’t reveal customer data. A [...] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Institutional Bridge and the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/09 03:04
Is Bitcoin Core 'Woke?' Some Knots Proponents Think So

Is Bitcoin Core ‘Woke?’ Some Knots Proponents Think So

The technical tug-of-war between two key factions in the Bitcoin community has now degenerated into identity politics. ‘Woke’ or ‘Based?’ Knots and Core Debate Diverging Ideologies What was once an obscure phrase used as early as the 1930s by African Americans to describe awareness of racism has now become a pejorative term thrown around by […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:02
How Has The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Fared Compared To Its Older Funds?

How Has The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Fared Compared To Its Older Funds?

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has highlighted how the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has performed in comparison to the world’s largest asset manager’s older funds. This comes as the fund approaches the $100 billion milestone, which will make it the fastest to reach this milestone.  BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Becomes Most Profitable Fund In an X post, […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 03:00
Litecoin, Hedera ETFs 'at the goal line,' but U.S. shutdown halts launch

Litecoin, Hedera ETFs ‘at the goal line,’ but U.S. shutdown halts launch

Momentum builds as issuers prep for the market once approvals return.
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:00
Coinbase Launches Staking in New York After State Approval – ETH and SOL Yields Now Available

Coinbase Launches Staking in New York After State Approval – ETH and SOL Yields Now Available

Coinbase has activated staking services for New York residents allowing yields on Ethereum and Solana holdings after state regulatory approval, while users in California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Wisconsin collectively miss over $130 million in rewards from ongoing restrictions.
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:00
What we have learned, what we are building next

What we have learned, what we are building next

The post What we have learned, what we are building next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CryptoSlate turns eight today, and as Editor-in-Chief, I could not be prouder of what we have achieved and where we’re going next. Our first story in 2017 asked which countries were most open to crypto, and since then, millions of readers have come to us for clear reporting, valuable data, and context that supports decisions instead of dopamine. We are marking the anniversary with an editorial refocus, a faster and cleaner reading experience, and a long-form reviews initiative that ranks products with reproducible methods and transparent scoring. Crypto never sleeps, and neither does our commitment to clarity, accuracy, and independence. A timeline illustration highlighting CryptoSlate’s evolution from its 2017 launch in Seattle to its global reach today In 2017, we launched a lean desk paired with a first pass at market data, and the country openness piece set the model of reporting tied to practical takeaways. From 2018 through 2023, we broadened coverage and built directories for people, products, and companies while refining speed, taxonomy, and design. In 2024, we concentrated on original reporting that connects crypto with finance and technology and formalized verification and methods. In 2025, we are biasing toward deeper market analysis and product reviews so readers can compare options with confidence and trace claims back to primary documents. I joined the team as a writer and analyst at the end of the 2022 bull market after 15 years in tech and running my own business. I was instantly blown away by the team’s quality, forward-thinking, and professionalism, and knew I’d found my new home. I took over editorial duties in 2023, and under the leadership of Matthew Blancarte and Nate Whitehill, we’ve continued to look to the future and how we can best add value in a world increasingly focused on AI. The editorial refocus centers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:52
Why Are Crypto Prices Crashing Today and the Best Coins to Buy on the Dip?

Why Are Crypto Prices Crashing Today and the Best Coins to Buy on the Dip?

Crypto prices are witnessing a sharp sell-off on Wednesday amid a new wave of profit-taking, weakness in U.S. equities, and growing concerns over the ongoing government shutdown. Bitcoin has slipped 4.6% from Monday’s all-time high of $126,270, briefly touching $120,640 before staging a mild rebound. Top altcoins are also facing selling pressure, with Ethereum falling […]
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 01:30
