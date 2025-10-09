Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Hyperliquid’s Latest Launch Sparks Excitement in Crypto Circles
The post Hyperliquid’s Latest Launch Sparks Excitement in Crypto Circles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has taken a significant step forward by introducing a new trading feature on its decentralized exchange platform. The release of MON-USD hyperp enables participants to engage with Monad’s native cryptocurrency during its pre-market phase. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid’s Latest Launch Sparks Excitement in Crypto Circles Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/hyperliquids-latest-launch-sparks-excitement-in-crypto-circles
COM
$0.012548
+22.91%
FORWARD
$0.0002402
+10.03%
NET
$0.00007278
+1.52%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 03:36
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Log $5.3 Billion in Weekly Inflows as BTC Surges Above $120K
Bitcoin spot ETFs have recorded seven consecutive days of inflows, totaling $5.3 billion, with $876 million added on October 7. Ethereum ETFs followed suit.
BTC
$114,857.14
+3.80%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 03:30
Compartilhar
XRP Treasury Surges Past $11.5B as Nasdaq-Listed Firms Join In
TLDR XRP treasury holdings have surpassed $11.5 billion in total value. Reliance Global Group has purchased $17 million worth of XRP as part of its digital asset strategy. The company added XRP to its reserves alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Chairman Ezra Beyman stated that XRP aligns with Reliance’s long-term blockchain vision. Japanese firm Gumi [...] The post XRP Treasury Surges Past $11.5B as Nasdaq-Listed Firms Join In appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.5526
+9.16%
PART
$0.2768
+4.88%
VISION
$0.0003134
+11.25%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/09 03:19
Compartilhar
Investing in Crypto: Is It Too Late or Just the Right Time?
While bitcoin reaches a new all-time high at $126,000, the prevailing sentiment is that the market is already inaccessible. However, contrary to this impression, recent data paint a very different picture. According to Cosmo Jiang, partner at Pantera Capital, over 60% of investors still have no exposure to cryptos. This revealing figure reminds us that the majority of the adoption potential is yet to come. L’article Investing in Crypto: Is It Too Late or Just the Right Time? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:05
Compartilhar
Polymarket founder Coplan joins billionaires club after NYSE parent's investment: Report
The prediction market platform has come a long way after regulators in the United States banned Polymarket from serving US clients in 2022. Shayne Coplan, the founder of prediction market Polymarket, is once again in the limelight, as prediction markets shift from regulatory bans in the United States to legitimate financial markets with institutional backing.Bloomberg named Coplan among the world’s billionaires following a $2 billion investment in Polymarket by New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).Coplan launched the platform in 2020 when he was 21 after dropping out of New York University. He often worked on the platform from the bathroom in his New York apartment, he said.Read more
CLUB
$0.00831
-9.99%
MORE
$0.02516
+0.55%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:04
Compartilhar
Polymarket Secures $2 Billion ICE Investment, Hits $9 Billion Valuation
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/polymarket-ice-investment-valuation/
COM
$0.012548
+22.91%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:01
Compartilhar
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Privacy as the Foundation of Web3
Zero Knowledge Proof turns privacy into an invisible standard for Web3. Join the Top Privacy Coin Presale bringing trust, compliance, and mass adoption to blockchain’s next era.
ZERO
$0.00002848
+2.29%
SOON
$0.9002
+6.11%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 03:00
Compartilhar
Cryptocurrency Experts Predict Dynamic Movements for INJ and XPL Coins
Experts predict INJ Coin will dip to $9 due to pattern breakdowns. XPL Coin is in a potential opportunity zone, driven by strong financial backing. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Experts Predict Dynamic Movements for INJ and XPL Coins The post Cryptocurrency Experts Predict Dynamic Movements for INJ and XPL Coins appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
INJ
$9.44
+11.58%
XPL
$0.4494
+12.71%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 02:59
Compartilhar
What to Expect After Bitcoin’s Latest Record? Here’s What the Options Markets Are Saying and the Critical Levels
Cryptocurrency analysis company Glassnode shared its expectations after Bitcoin's record-breaking high in its latest report. Continue Reading: What to Expect After Bitcoin’s Latest Record? Here’s What the Options Markets Are Saying and the Critical Levels
HERE
$0.000209
--%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 02:57
Compartilhar
Forward Industries Stakes $1.5B in SOL to New Validator Node
TLDR Forward Industries has launched a new validator node on the Solana blockchain. The company delegated its entire 6.8 million SOL worth $1.5 billion to the validator. The validator is built on the DoubleZero network to boost performance and efficiency. It uses Firedancer by Jump Crypto and is integrated with Galaxy infrastructure. The validator is [...] The post Forward Industries Stakes $1.5B in SOL to New Validator Node appeared first on CoinCentral.
FORWARD
$0.0002402
+10.03%
1
$0.00401
+10.13%
SOL
$194.89
+10.09%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/09 02:52
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.