Why Is PEPE Down Today? Price Falls 7% as Wider Crypto Market Corrects
The post Why Is PEPE Down Today? Price Falls 7% as Wider Crypto Market Corrects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has seen a 7% drop in the last 24-hour period, while trading volumes topped 2.29 trillion tokens, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. The token slid from $0.00000995 to $0.00000931 during the sell-off, testing key technical support near the $0.0000093 mark. This zone briefly attracted buyers, but the broader trend remained under pressure. PEPE’s price hit a high of $0.00001014 early in the session before sellers pushed the asset into a downtrend. Volumes remained high throughout, a sign that the pullback was driven by significant activity rather than low-liquidity noise. A short-lived stabilization occurred later on, with PEPE closing marginally higher at $0.0000094. The drop has seen PEPE underperform the wider market, which, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index, lost 3.35% of its value over the last 24-hour period. The broader memecoin sector is down around 4.3%, based on the CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME). The market saw a correction amid profit-taking after whales’ gains swelled and as investors sought cover from rising political risks, including growing tensions in Japan’s fiscal policy. Concerns over insider control in newer memecoins are also back in focus. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps recently flagged YEPE, a PEPE-inspired token, for having 60% of its supply controlled by insiders. Data from Nansen shows that for the 100 largest PEPE addresses on Ethereum, holdings have grown by 0.26% over the last week, while funds on exchanges grew by 0.35%. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/pepe-falls-7-as-trading-volumes-surge-and-memecoin-market-faces-broader-pullback
WHY
$0.00000002216
+3.06%
PEPE
$0.00000753
+13.23%
COM
$0.012548
+22.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 03:45
Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Emerges as NYSE Parent ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket
Shayne Coplan, 27, achieves billionaire status as Intercontinental Exchange invests $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing the prediction market platform at $8 billion. The post Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Emerges as NYSE Parent ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/10/09 03:36
bepay money Powers Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Investors
bepay money powers the Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 in Dubai, uniting $500B+ AUM investors to explore compliant cross-border payments and tokenized assets.
CROSS
$0.13837
+3.16%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 03:25
Dogecoin Cloud Mining: Earn Up to $6,000 Daily in October 2025
GBC Mining launches Dogecoin and XRP cloud mining contracts amid October’s crypto rally, offering daily payouts, no hardware costs, and a $20 welcome bonus.
CLOUD
$0.15413
+23.31%
XRP
$2.5526
+9.16%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 03:19
Pantera leads $25m round in Coinflow to scale up stablecoins
Chicago-based stablecoin startup Coinflow has raised a $25 million Series A round led by Pantera Capital. Stablecoins are increasingly attracting investor attention. On Wednesday, October 8, Chicago-based stablecoin startup Coinflow secured a $25 million Series A round. The funding round,…
STARTUP
$0.003211
+22.97%
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 03:09
Turmoil in Cryptocurrency: INJ Coin Faces Challenges while XPL Coin Seeks Opportunities
Amid a backdrop of anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s latest minutes, Bitcoin was noted trading at $123,800. Historically, October has proven beneficial for digital currencies, yet this positive trend is selective and not all cryptocurrencies are poised for growth.Continue Reading:Turmoil in Cryptocurrency: INJ Coin Faces Challenges while XPL Coin Seeks Opportunities
INJ
$9.44
+11.58%
XPL
$0.4494
+12.71%
NOT
$0.000957
+7.16%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:06
XRP Mega Bounce Looms as Ex-Ripple Exec Predicts 10x More Value Compared to Chainlink
Martinez acknowledges that the $2.82 range has proven a strong support for XRP, with buyers consistently stepping in to prevent deeper declines.
XRP
$2.5526
+9.16%
MORE
$0.02516
+0.55%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:03
Brazil’s OranjeBTC Lists on B3, Focuses Solely on Bitcoin Strategy
TLDR OranjeBTC began trading on Brazil’s B3 exchange through a reverse merger with Intergraus. The company entered the market holding 3,675 bitcoin valued at over $444 million. OranjeBTC became the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in Latin America. The company raised $210 million from Itaú BBA and other major crypto investors. OranjeBTC plans to educate [...] The post Brazil’s OranjeBTC Lists on B3, Focuses Solely on Bitcoin Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
B3
$0.001984
+18.51%
MAJOR
$0.11192
+29.05%
Coincentral
2025/10/09 03:02
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Building the Proof Economy
First came digital money. Then came programmable money. Now, the next frontier of blockchain is here — the Proof Economy. In this new era, every transaction, asset, and data point comes with verifiable proof — mathematical evidence that it’s real, valid, and untampered. No middlemen. No manual audits. Just cryptography guaranteeing truth at scale. At […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Building the Proof Economy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZERO
$0.00002848
+2.29%
SOON
$0.9002
+6.11%
NOW
$0.00369
-0.27%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 03:00
Best Crypto Presale to Buy This Week? BlockchainFX Leads With 500x Growth Target
Crypto investors are always searching for the next major opportunity — a presale that could turn modest investments into life-changing returns. This week, all eyes are on BlockchainFX ($BFX), a rapidly growing presale project that’s redefining what a trading platform can do. As Bitcoin Hyper continues its push to transform the Bitcoin ecosystem and Little
MAJOR
$0.11192
+29.05%
LIFE
$0.00003928
+6.73%
HYPER
$0.20857
+11.40%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:00
