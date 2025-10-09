Coinflow revolutionizes global payments
Coinflow, a Chicago-based startup specializing in stablecoin payments, has announced the closing of a Series A funding round of 25 million dollars. The operation was led by Pantera Capital, with participation from leading investors such as CMT Digital, Coinbase Ventures, The Fintech Fund, Jump Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, and numerous founders and operators in the fintech sector. The new capital will allow Coinflow to accelerate the expansion of its global payments platform, which already enables businesses worldwide to receive and send money instantly, securely, and without the risk of fraud or chargebacks. This achievement comes after a year of extraordinary growth: since the 2024 seed funding, Coinflow has recorded a 23-fold increase in revenue, expanding payment coverage to over 170 countries and reaching an annual transaction volume of several billion dollars. A unique infrastructure for instant global payments Coinflow positions itself as the next-generation payment service provider (PSP), aiming to revolutionize a cross-border payments market that is estimated to exceed 320 trillion dollars by 2032. The platform integrates stablecoin, artificial intelligence for fraud prevention, and blockchain proof-of-delivery into a single solution, thus offering merchants the ability to manage instant transactions with real-time settlement and without the operational and financial burden of chargebacks. "Coinflow is redefining the payments category by offering what no other provider can guarantee: instant global payments and payouts, without the fear of fraud or chargebacks," stated Ryan Barney, partner at Pantera Capital. "With the rapidly expanding cross-border payments market, Coinflow is ideally positioned to become the go-to infrastructure for the future of payments." The true strength of Coinflow is its ability to unify global payment networks into a single, instant, and secure settlement layer. Thanks to the use of stablecoin and advanced AI systems for fraud prevention, the platform allows merchants to operate without worrying about delays, hidden…
