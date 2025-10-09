2025-10-13 Monday

Coinflow revolutionizes global payments

Coinflow revolutionizes global payments

The post Coinflow revolutionizes global payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinflow, a Chicago-based startup specializing in stablecoin payments, has announced the closing of a Series A funding round of 25 million dollars. The operation was led by Pantera Capital, with participation from leading investors such as CMT Digital, Coinbase Ventures, The Fintech Fund, Jump Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, and numerous founders and operators in the fintech sector. The new capital will allow Coinflow to accelerate the expansion of its global payments platform, which already enables businesses worldwide to receive and send money instantly, securely, and without the risk of fraud or chargebacks. This achievement comes after a year of extraordinary growth: since the 2024 seed funding, Coinflow has recorded a 23-fold increase in revenue, expanding payment coverage to over 170 countries and reaching an annual transaction volume of several billion dollars. A unique infrastructure for instant global payments Coinflow positions itself as the next-generation payment service provider (PSP), aiming to revolutionize a cross-border payments market that is estimated to exceed 320 trillion dollars by 2032. The platform integrates stablecoin, artificial intelligence for fraud prevention, and blockchain proof-of-delivery into a single solution, thus offering merchants the ability to manage instant transactions with real-time settlement and without the operational and financial burden of chargebacks. “Coinflow is redefining the payments category by offering what no other provider can guarantee: instant global payments and payouts, without the fear of fraud or chargebacks,” stated Ryan Barney, partner at Pantera Capital. “With the rapidly expanding cross-border payments market, Coinflow is ideally positioned to become the go-to infrastructure for the future of payments.” The true strength of Coinflow is its ability to unify global payment networks into a single, instant, and secure settlement layer. Thanks to the use of stablecoin and advanced AI systems for fraud prevention, the platform allows merchants to operate without worrying about delays, hidden…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:43
GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes

GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes

The post GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD recovers ground on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) trims some of its earlier gains amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3425, up 0.08%. Sterling finds footing near 1.34 amid improved sentiment and cautious tone from global policymakers The British Pound (GBP) stopped the bleeding as risk appetite improved, and the USD retreated. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of six currencies, including Sterling, is up 0.25% at 98.82, but beneath daily highs of 98.98. The US government shutdown extends to its eighth day. Bloomberg reported that US House Speaker Mike Johnson opposes any attempt to end the Senate filibuster to bypass Democrats and reopen the government. The lack of economic data in the US left traders adrift on comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. St. Louis Fed Alberto Musalem and Governor Michael Barr crossed the wires but did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook. Later, traders will digest the latest minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting. Additionally, investors will digest words from Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari, Dallas Fed Lorie Logan and once more Fed Governor Michael Barr. Across the pond, analysts estimate that the UK economy will grow modestly, while inflation remains high near 4%. They are also penciling the release of the British fiscal budget on November 26, which has the potential for tax hikes to meet fiscal rules. Meanwhile, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill is crossing the wires, saying that monetary policy should be resolutely focused on price stability and that policymakers should make a clear and credible commitment to achieve the inflation objective. On Thursday, traders eye BoE Catherine Mann’s speech.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:26
Top Wallet integration streamlines FLR onboarding

Top Wallet integration streamlines FLR onboarding

The post Top Wallet integration streamlines FLR onboarding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flr launch campaign news: Flare Network announced on October 8, 2025, a partnership with Top Wallet to support the FLR Launch Campaign starting November 1, 2025. What is the flr launch campaign with Top Wallet partnership? The campaign represents a coordinated rollout by the Flare Network and its partner Top Wallet. It combines an airdrop, wallet integration and an onboarding programme aimed at both retail and institutional users ahead of the public distribution on November 1, 2025. In this context, the parties say more official details will be published closer to the event. Importantly, the partnership is designed to simplify the flr token distribution process and broaden access through native wallet support. For background, see previous coverage on Cryptonomist — FLR launch. How does Top Wallet integration affect user onboarding and security? The Top Wallet integration will pre‑install FLR support and FAssets tools directly into the wallet interface. As a result, users should encounter fewer steps to begin transacting while the wallet retains its existing security model. Note that the teams have not yet published the fine‑grained technical details. Specifics around custody mechanisms, signature flows and any optional KYC procedures remain pending. Institutional traders may value the streamlined access for on‑chain settlement and custody workflows. In practice, users should verify wallet app signatures and official contract addresses before importing keys or claiming tokens, and note any published snapshot block heights used to calculate eligibility. Custodians and institutional desks will likely perform reconciliation against exchange and on‑chain records and may require segregated key management or third‑party custody. For regulatory context on digital‑asset classification and issuer obligations, see the SEC digital asset framework. What are the flr wallet onboarding steps for new users? The campaign outlines five steps for onboarding to the FLR‑enabled Top Wallet. These steps are intended to be simple…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:19
'The Witcher' Season 4's First Liam Hemsworth Trailer Is So Much Worse Than We Imagined

‘The Witcher’ Season 4’s First Liam Hemsworth Trailer Is So Much Worse Than We Imagined

The post ‘The Witcher’ Season 4’s First Liam Hemsworth Trailer Is So Much Worse Than We Imagined appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Witcher Season 4 Credit: Netflix The first full trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4 just dropped. I’ve had grave doubts about the series since Season 2, and those doubts only heightened with the even flimsier Season 3. Even if Henry Cavill had stayed on as Geralt Of Rivia, I would have had very little hope. (And it appears they were already looking to recast Cavill while Season 2 was still filming). But with Cavill gone, things look even more grim. This trailer is the first time we hear Liam Hemsworth’s take on Geralt’s voice and it’s quite shocking, both in terms of how different it is from Cavill’s and because of the line Netflix chooses for him to utter: “Let’s *#$)ing move!” It sounds like something a special forces soldier might say, or a Twitch streamer playing Fortnite. Of course, the problem with the line isn’t Hemsworth necessarily. It’s the writing. The writing for this series has been abysmal for a long time and if this trailer is any indication, that trend continues into Season 4. Geralt wouldn’t say this. Geralt would say “Move.” Do the people writing this series not understand its protagonist at all? Still, it’s jarring to see and hear Hemsworth as Geralt regardless of the bad writing. Gone is the deep, gravelly voice. The stoic demeanor. Cavill always channeled Doug Cockle’s Geralt from the video game series, though he gave the character his own spin. Both versions interpreted Geralt as rough and even-keeled. It’s not that he doesn’t have emotions – mutant Witchers are said to be emotionless, but that’s clearly untrue – it’s that these emotions are battened down. Geralt isn’t a shouter, even when he’s angry. Other issues with this trailer: The music. Why? Why do fantasy and historical films and TV…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:17
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story

XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story

Uptober kicked off with a solid 7% jump for Ripple, as XRP broke back above $3.00 before slipping under it again a couple days later. That quick flip has traders feeling shaky, with many analysts starting to turn bearish on short-term XRP price prediction.Even so, XRP’s institutional support has never been stronger. The coin recently […] The post XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:15
Head-and-shoulders into earnings — The key levels I'm watching

Head-and-shoulders into earnings — The key levels I’m watching

The post Head-and-shoulders into earnings — The key levels I’m watching appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports earnings on Thursday morning. Heading into the print, I’m focused on the technicals: the chart is showing a head and shoulders pattern. I draw the neckline from the end of June through the lows of July into where price is now. Although the right shoulder is smaller, the structure remains valid in my book, and I’m treating it with respect going into the event. A quick background on DAL for context: Delta Air Lines is a major U.S. carrier with a broad network serving both domestic and international routes. The company’s business centers on passenger travel, loyalty and partner programs, and cargo operations, supporting a wide mix of leisure and business demand. If the head and shoulders plays out to the measured move, my expectation is that DAL would fall below the $46 level. There’s also a pivot low around that same area from the end of June that provides support. As always, I remind myself to use proper risk management when trading earnings—volatility can be sharp, and position sizing plus predefined stops matter more than opinions on the day. Earnings days can tempt traders to overreach, but I’ll stick to the technicals and let the levels do the talking. If price confirms the pattern and momentum follows through, I’ll act accordingly; if not, I’ll wait patiently for cleaner signals. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/delta-air-lines-dal-head-and-shoulders-into-earnings-the-key-levels-im-watching-202510081438
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:14
EUR/GBP steady near three-week low as French politics weigh on Euro

EUR/GBP steady near three-week low as French politics weigh on Euro

The post EUR/GBP steady near three-week low as French politics weigh on Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) holds steady against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday, attempting to stabilize after sliding earlier in the day. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP cross is trading around 0.8665, hovering near its weakest level since September 16. The Euro managed to find support even as political tensions in France remained elevated, while the Pound lost some momentum following the release of the Bank of England’s (BoE) Financial Policy Committee (FPC) Meeting Minutes. Political uncertainty in France remains a headwind for the common currency after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned, deepening a standoff with President Emmanuel Macron over the budget. Speaking earlier in the day, Lecornu said he is confident that France will have a budget in place by the end of the year and that he would present his findings to President Macron later in the evening. Hopes of progress in these negotiations have helped to stem further losses for the Euro, easing fears of prolonged fiscal paralysis or snap elections. On the monetary policy front, remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials offered a measure of reassurance. Governing Council members Müller, Escrivá and Nagel said the Eurozone economy is on a gradual recovery path, that inflation is near the 2 percent target with expectations anchored, and that current interest rates remain appropriate. The Pound trimmed earlier gains after the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee minutes signalled no change to the countercyclical capital buffer or the leverage ratio. The committee highlighted that stretched equity valuations, especially in major global markets, leave the system vulnerable to a sharp correction, with any sudden repricing of US assets or shifts in investor confidence likely to spill over into the UK. Looking ahead, traders will watch for remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde later on Wednesday for fresh clues on the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:02
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Hidden Tech Behind the Next Bull Run

Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Hidden Tech Behind the Next Bull Run

Every bull run starts the same way — with silence. Before charts spike and headlines roar, the real momentum builds […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Hidden Tech Behind the Next Bull Run appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 03:55
XRP leveraged ETF demand reflects evolving landscape

XRP leveraged ETF demand reflects evolving landscape

The post XRP leveraged ETF demand reflects evolving landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investor appetite for XRP is widening as traders seek new ways to increase exposure beyond spot holdings. The rise of XRP-focused leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) illustrates this trend, revealing how participants supplement traditional accumulation with higher-risk, higher-reward strategies. Leveraged XRP ETFs On Oct. 7, GraniteShares, a leading ETP issuer, filed to launch two XRP-based leveraged funds, including the GraniteShares 3x Long XRP Daily ETF and the GraniteShares 3x Short XRP Daily ETF. The firm also filed for leveraged products focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. These funds aim to triple XRP’s daily gains or losses, providing traders with a regulated and liquid means of adjusting exposure without relying on perpetual futures markets. Their entry follows the success of Teucrium’s XXRP ETF, which recently surpassed $400 million in total net assets within six months of its debut. Similarly, ProShares’ Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP)—designed to deliver twice the daily performance of XRP/USD—has gathered more than $100 million in assets. Together, these leveraged ETFs now manage over $500 million, an impressive figure for funds launched less than a year ago and ahead of any approved spot counterpart. While leveraged ETFs carry inherent risks such as volatility decay from daily resets, their rapid growth underscores unmet demand for flexible, regulated tools that connect crypto’s speculative energy with traditional financial infrastructure. Considering this, Jeff Park, an advisor to asset management firm Bitwise, explained that: “It [is] intuitive to understand the impact leveraged ETFs have on a stock. Their constant leverage target effectively creates a buy-high, sell-low trading pattern as the underlying price fluctuates. In essence, they are reflexively long on autocorrelation.” XRP derivatives growth Meanwhile, this surge in XRP leveraged products parallels a broader increase in the digital asset’s derivatives activity. Data from Coinglass shows that open interest in XRP futures has increased to approximately…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:55
Hasan Piker's 'Dog Shock Collar' Controversy, Explained

Hasan Piker’s ‘Dog Shock Collar’ Controversy, Explained

The post Hasan Piker’s ‘Dog Shock Collar’ Controversy, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A meme edit of Hasan Piker and his dog, Kaya Twitch/HasanAbi Twitch streamer Hasan Piker is facing online backlash after a clip of his dog yelping during a livestream went viral, sparking suspicions that Piker was using a shock collar. Piker has denied the claims, but the incident ignited fierce discourse in the livestream community, with commentators and streamers investigating the footage and drawing their own conclusions. Who Is Hasan Piker? Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, is a popular Twitch streamer who covers politics, video games and general pop culture from a leftist perspective. Piker first appeared as a host on The Young Turks before moving to Twitch and streaming full-time. His channel is currently the twenty-second-most-subscribed channel on the streaming platform, and Piker recently appeared in the NYTimes to discuss his political commentary. In the wake of Piker’s extremely long-running feud with fellow content creator Ethan Klein, host of the H3 Podcast, backlash and controversy surrounding Piker’s streams has become common, as the fandoms of the two personalities often clash in the comments. Piker’s dog, Kaya, became the subject of the latest controversy after she yelped during a livestream, with some claiming that Kaya was reacting to a shock collar. What Happened To Kaya During The Livestream? The clip features Piker making political commentary about the U.S. as Kaya shifts in the background. At one point, Piker appears to lose patience with his dog, then Kaya suddenly yelps and lays back down. Piker then reads his stream chat which accuses him of stressing out Kaya, and Piker responds by describing the dog as “spoiled” by his mother. The clip was soon posted onto X (Twitter) and Reddit, where it sparked something of a storm, as commentators argued what, if anything, happened to Kaya. While critics claim that Kaya…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:50
