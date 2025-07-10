2025-07-14 Monday

According to PANews on July 10, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, in line with expectations of 235,000.
PANews2025/07/10 20:31
Alchemy Pay obtains South Carolina MTL license, accelerating US compliance deployment

Alchemy Pay obtains South Carolina MTL license, accelerating US compliance deployment

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Alchemy Pay official website, the fiat and cryptocurrency payment gateway Alchemy Pay has obtained a money transmission license (MTL) issued by
PANews2025/07/10 20:15
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron chain

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron chain

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 20:05 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT (approximately US$1.0013 billion) on the Tron chain.
PANews2025/07/10 20:10
Australia begins second phase of tokenized asset and CBDC settlement trials with major banks

Australia begins second phase of tokenized asset and CBDC settlement trials with major banks

The Reserve Bank of Australia is advancing a pilot to test digital money and tokenized settlements, with regulatory relief granted to participants to enable testing beyond current regulatory frameworks. Australia’s central bank, in partnership with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research…
Crypto.news2025/07/10 20:04
Stablecoin startup Agora receives $50 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm

Stablecoin startup Agora receives $50 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Fortune magazine, Agora, a stablecoin startup, announced that it had received a $ 50 million Series A funding led by blockchain venture
PANews2025/07/10 20:04
YZi Labs announces investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta

YZi Labs announces investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta

PANews reported on July 10 that YZi Labs announced a strategic investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta . Aspecta is committed to providing intelligent authentication, price discovery and lifecycle liquidity
PANews2025/07/10 20:00
Kinto: Confirmed that there is a vulnerability and is conducting a full investigation

Kinto: Confirmed that there is a vulnerability and is conducting a full investigation

PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Kinto confirmed that $KToken deployed on Arbitrum was attacked by a vulnerability outside the Kinto network. Kinto said that other
PANews2025/07/10 19:51
Data of 27,000 Bitcoin Depot customers exposed in massive breach

Data of 27,000 Bitcoin Depot customers exposed in massive breach

The crypto ATM operator kept the leak quiet for over a year, citing federal procedures and law enforcement investigations. According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office, the breach was first detected on June 23, 2024, when…
Crypto.news2025/07/10 19:43
Ethereum rises beyond $2,800 nearing 10-year anniversary

Ethereum rises beyond $2,800 nearing 10-year anniversary

Ethereum surges past the $2,800 mark on July 10, ahead of the project’s ten-year anniversary. So far, the token has jumped by more than 6.4%. According to data from crypto.news, the token’s value reached a peak at $2,816 on July…
Crypto.news2025/07/10 19:42
Market News: Ghana requires virtual asset companies to complete registration before August 15

Market News: Ghana requires virtual asset companies to complete registration before August 15

PANews reported on July 10, market news: Ghana requires virtual asset companies to complete registration before August 15.
PANews2025/07/10 19:41

