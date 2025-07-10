MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, while the expected number was 235,000.
According to PANews on July 10, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, in line with expectations of 235,000.
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 20:31
Alchemy Pay obtains South Carolina MTL license, accelerating US compliance deployment
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Alchemy Pay official website, the fiat and cryptocurrency payment gateway Alchemy Pay has obtained a money transmission license (MTL) issued by
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 20:15
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron chain
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 20:05 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT (approximately US$1.0013 billion) on the Tron chain.
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 20:10
Australia begins second phase of tokenized asset and CBDC settlement trials with major banks
The Reserve Bank of Australia is advancing a pilot to test digital money and tokenized settlements, with regulatory relief granted to participants to enable testing beyond current regulatory frameworks. Australia’s central bank, in partnership with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research…
MAJOR
$0.1785
+5.94%
BANK
$0.07309
+6.14%
SECOND
$0.0000299
+15.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 20:04
Stablecoin startup Agora receives $50 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Fortune magazine, Agora, a stablecoin startup, announced that it had received a $ 50 million Series A funding led by blockchain venture
STARTUP
$0.031046
-12.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 20:04
YZi Labs announces investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta
PANews reported on July 10 that YZi Labs announced a strategic investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta . Aspecta is committed to providing intelligent authentication, price discovery and lifecycle liquidity
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 20:00
Kinto: Confirmed that there is a vulnerability and is conducting a full investigation
PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Kinto confirmed that $KToken deployed on Arbitrum was attacked by a vulnerability outside the Kinto network. Kinto said that other
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 19:51
Data of 27,000 Bitcoin Depot customers exposed in massive breach
The crypto ATM operator kept the leak quiet for over a year, citing federal procedures and law enforcement investigations. According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office, the breach was first detected on June 23, 2024, when…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:43
Ethereum rises beyond $2,800 nearing 10-year anniversary
Ethereum surges past the $2,800 mark on July 10, ahead of the project’s ten-year anniversary. So far, the token has jumped by more than 6.4%. According to data from crypto.news, the token’s value reached a peak at $2,816 on July…
MORE
$0.02996
-2.94%
FAR
$0.000211
+7.65%
TOKEN
$0.01667
+5.50%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:42
Market News: Ghana requires virtual asset companies to complete registration before August 15
PANews reported on July 10, market news: Ghana requires virtual asset companies to complete registration before August 15.
VIRTUAL
$1.8118
+4.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 19:41
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement