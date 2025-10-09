2025-10-13 Monday

USD/CHF hits one-month high as US Dollar firms, SNB cut bets increase

The post USD/CHF hits one-month high as US Dollar firms, SNB cut bets increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF pair strengthens on Wednesday, up 0.30% for the day to 0.8010 at the time of writing, its highest level for a month, as the US Dollar (USD) maintains a firm tone despite the prolonged US government shutdown. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rises by 0.2% to around 98.85 at the time of writing, after hitting its highest level in two months earlier on Wednesday at 98.99. The US Dollar’s resilience is partly driven by safe-haven flows amid political uncertainty, as well as recent international developments. In Japan, the election of Sanae Takaichi as the new leader of the conservative party has reinforced expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will maintain its accommodative stance. Meanwhile, in France, the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has added to Europe’s political worries. In Washington, the government shutdown enters its second week with little progress in the Senate. Political tensions have intensified after President Donald Trump announced potential cuts to welfare programs and layoffs in federal agencies. According to a Polymarket poll, the odds of a deal being reached this week stand at only 23%. The prolonged political stalemate is likely to weigh on economic confidence and could influence the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next monetary policy decisions in October. Markets continue to expect further easing by the Fed. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 95% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in October and over an 80% chance of another reduction in December. The release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the September meeting, due later on Wednesday, may offer more insight into policymakers’ diverging views. Fed’s Neel Kashkari warns against lowering rates too fast, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran argues for additional easing…
Radical Stablecoin Move from the UK! Are Exchanges Coming to Exemptions? Here Are the Details

The post Radical Stablecoin Move from the UK! Are Exchanges Coming to Exemptions? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England (BoE) is planning to introduce exceptions to institutional stablecoin ownership limits. The Bank of England is planning to introduce an exception to the stablecoin limit. According to Bloomberg, the move is part of the UK’s effort to remain competitive with the rapidly evolving US crypto regulations. The report noted that the BoE plans to grant exemptions to certain businesses, particularly crypto exchanges that are required to hold large amounts of stablecoins, and allow stablecoins to be used as payment instruments in the digital securities space. This arrangement will be tested under the BoE’s Digital Securities Sandbox program. The Central Bank’s previous draft proposal had set a cap of £20,000 (about $26,800) for individual stablecoin holdings and £10 million (about $13.4 million) for institutional holdings. However, the crypto industry had expressed concerns that these limits could negatively impact market growth and liquidity. The US’s recent enactment of the GENIUS Act, which has created a clearer legal framework for stablecoins, has increased regulatory pressure on the UK. In an article for the Financial Times, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized that stablecoins can “coexist” with the financial system and support payments innovation. However, Bailey emphasized the importance of maintaining strict regulatory requirements “to ensure public confidence.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/radical-stablecoin-move-from-the-uk-are-exchanges-coming-to-exemptions-here-are-the-details/
Best Meme Coin to Buy Now: PEPENODE Raises $1.7M for First Mine-to-Earn Crypto

One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum Joint Project Nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè

The post One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum Joint Project Nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s greenest blockchain collaborates with global Foundation to deliver verifiable donations and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices Electroneum, the next-generation, energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with One Ocean Foundation, a leading non-profit,dedicated to ocean regeneration. One Ocean Foundation is dedicated to the protection and regeneration of marine ecosystems, working alongside high-profile international partners to deliver projects of measurable impact. Among these are the Blue Forest Project, supported by Pirelli and Giorgio Armani, and the Canyon of Caprera Project, supported by the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative.  The collaboration will leverage Electroneum’s ultra-low-energy blockchain to deliver verifiable donation channels and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices, reinforcing the blockchain’s role in driving transparency and accountability for environmental action. “We chose to partner with Electroneum because it is one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly blockchains in the world,” said Jan Pachner, Secretary General of One Ocean Foundation. “With this partnership, we aim to show that technology and ocean protection can go hand in hand, opening innovative ways to engage audiences beyond our traditional community. Ocean conservation is a shared responsibility, and technology can serve as a powerful ally.” This new partnership will also pave the way for the development of multiple impactful projects, one of which has already been shortlisted for the Premio Aretè 2025 – Award of Excellence, winner of the award will be announced on October 10th. The details of this project will be revealed on October 28th in Milan during an exclusive event.    Now in its XXII Edition, held at Bocconi University during the CSR and Social Innovation Fair, the Award celebrates initiatives that embody the intersection of technology, innovation, and social responsibility.  Over more than two decades, Premio Aretè has recognized outstanding contributions across business, media, and culture, shaping a new narrative of…
Bank of North Dakota Partners With Fiserv to Unveil U.S. Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

The post Bank of North Dakota Partners With Fiserv to Unveil U.S. Dollar-Backed Stablecoin  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of North Dakota has joined the stablecoin race. In close collaboration with Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI), the Bank of North Dakota announced on Wednesday its plans to unveil a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin dubbed Roughrider Coin.  “As one of the first states to issue our own stablecoin backed by real money, North Dakota is …
Coinbase opens crypto staking to New York residents

Coinbase has flipped the switch on staking for one of its most crucial markets, a move that signals growing regulatory acceptance and directly challenges the stance of remaining holdout states like California and Oregon. On Oct. 8, Paul Grewal, the…
North Dakota, Fiserv announce plan for state-backed ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin

North Dakota has announced plans to launch Roughrider Coin, a fully dollar-backed stablecoin, in 2026, in partnership with payments company Fiserv. The Bank of North Dakota is entering the stablecoin market with Roughrider Coin, a US dollar–backed cryptocurrency developed in partnership with payments firm Fiserv.According to a Wednesday announcement, the token will be available to banks and credit unions in North Dakota in 2026 and is designed to support interbank transactions, merchant payments, and cross-border money movement.Fiserv reportedly processed an estimated 35 billion merchant transactions in 2022. Its digital asset platform was introduced in June alongside a “white-label” stablecoin for banks. Roughrider Coin will operate on this system and Fiserv expects it to be interoperable with other stablecoins.Read more
XRP is expected to break through $30, and holders can earn $5,800 daily with Arc Miner.

The post XRP is expected to break through $30, and holders can earn $5,800 daily with Arc Miner. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst buoyant global market sentiment, XRP has once again become a hot topic. Prominent analysts predict that by 2026, XRP could break through $30 and even challenge its target price of $34. This prediction is based not only on the classic “double bottom” technical pattern, but also on the significant increase in institutional capital inflows and the probability of spot ETF approval. If these conditions are met, XRP is expected to continue its tenfold surge during the previous bull market. Beyond holding coins: How to double your returns with leverage. Simply waiting for price increases may not be enough to maximize investor returns. Arc Miner’s XRP mining contracts allow investors to earn a stable daily passive income while holding the token. For example, at the current price range, earning $5,800 in XRP daily is enough to generate strong cash flow. It’s worth noting that Arc Miner isn’t a platform focused solely on profitability; instead, it prioritizes compliance, environmental sustainability, and secure, long-term sustainable development: ⦁ Regulatory Approval: We hold relevant licenses and regulations from the UK Financial Services Authority and comply with local laws and regulations. Environmental sustainability: All data centers are powered by the latest solar, hydro, and wind energy. ⦁ Fund Security: Customer funds are securely held in a tier-one bank, and all personal information is protected by SSL encryption. We provide insurance on every investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company. How to Start Mining: 1: Visit the Arc Miner official website and create your account. 2: Securely connect your digital wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals. 3: Choose from a variety of mining contracts to suit your budget and schedule. 4: Start mining – your earnings will be paid into your crypto wallet daily. Arc Miner mining contract options, for example: ⦁ [Trial Contract] Invest $100, 2-day…
Why Michael Saylor told MrBeast to buy bitcoin?

On Oct. 5, 2025, one of the best-known bitcoin advocates, the founder of Strategy, Michael Saylor, told the YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, to buy bitcoin. It was a reply to the post in which MrBeast voiced his…
Cryptocurrency Momentum Shifts: BTC, AVAX, and DOGE in Focus

Recent developments in the cryptocurrency arena have positioned Bitcoin above $123,500, signaling a notable recovery for altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE). As digital currencies recalibrate, market projections unfold, highlighting potential future price targets.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Momentum Shifts: BTC, AVAX, and DOGE in Focus
