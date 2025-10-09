HoudiniSwap Launches POINTLESS
The post HoudiniSwap Launches POINTLESS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HoudiniSwap, a pioneer in private cross-chain swaps, has announced the launch of POINTLESS, the first private incentive program in DeFi. Unlike traditional rewards schemes that rely on points, governance tokens, or complex unlock schedules, POINTLESS directly rewards users with real USDC generated from aggregator revenue. The idea is as direct as it is disruptive: Privacy + Profit. For years, DeFi protocols have poured billions into unsustainable incentive structures. Users farm rewards but quickly abandon platforms once the payouts dry up. HoudiniSwap’s POINTLESS changes this model, offering a fair and sustainable system where rewards are tied to actual trading activity rather than short-term token emissions. With POINTLESS, every swap conducted on HoudiniSwap earns users a transparent share of the platform’s aggregator revenue, paid in USDC. No inflationary tokens, no disappearing “loyalty” points, just straightforward payouts. In an industry where on-chain activity is increasingly exposed to surveillance and data harvesting, POINTLESS also stands apart as the first rewards program built specifically for private swaps. Privacy isn’t just an add-on; it is the foundation of how incentives are distributed. “DeFi doesn’t need more points. It needs honesty,” said Jen Roebuck, CMO of HoudiniSwap. “POINTLESS is the first incentive program where users finally get what they deserve: real USDC rewards, real privacy, and a model that actually lasts.” POINTLESS also strengthens HoudiniSwap’s ecosystem through its native token, LOCK. Holders receive larger cuts of the revenue pool, aligning incentives for long-term participants while reinforcing the platform’s commitment to privacy-first, sustainable DeFi infrastructure. The launch marks more than just another incentive mechanism; it signals a broader shift in the industry. HoudiniSwap is challenging the extractive, short-term strategies that have long dominated DeFi and charting a path toward a future where users are rewarded fairly, transparently, and privately. By combining private cross-chain swaps with direct USDC rewards,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:52