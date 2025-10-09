2025-10-13 Monday

Square Brings Bitcoin Payments to 4 Million U.S. Merchants

Square Brings Bitcoin Payments to 4 Million U.S. Merchants

Square is making it easier for small businesses across America to accept Bitcoin. Starting November 10, 2025, merchants can take Bitcoin payments directly through their existing Square hardware—no new equipment needed.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/09 04:25
Vietnam’s Economic Reforms Poised to Attract Global Investors

Vietnam's Economic Reforms Poised to Attract Global Investors

The post Vietnam’s Economic Reforms Poised to Attract Global Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Oct 07, 2025 13:00 Vietnam is implementing significant market reforms aimed at boosting its economic status and attracting global investors, according to VanEck. Vietnam is undergoing a transformative phase with ambitious market reforms and enhanced economic integration, marking a pivotal moment for the country’s financial landscape. These strategic changes are designed to accelerate Vietnam’s progression towards emerging market status, thereby broadening its appeal to international investors, as highlighted by VanEck. Market Reforms and Economic Integration As Vietnam aims to solidify its position in the global market, it is actively seeking new trade agreements to mitigate the impacts of international tariffs, particularly those imposed by the United States. The country’s leadership is confident in its ability to secure an upgrade from FTSE Russell, which would elevate Vietnam’s stock market stature on the global stage. This confidence is supported by predictions from the World Bank, which anticipates that such an upgrade could attract an additional $25 billion in investments. Global Investor Interest The reformative measures being undertaken by Vietnam are not only aimed at improving its domestic economic conditions but also at enhancing its attractiveness to foreign investors. By aligning more closely with global market standards, Vietnam is positioning itself as a lucrative destination for investment. The potential upgrade in market status is expected to significantly increase the country’s visibility and credibility among global investors. Challenges and Opportunities Despite the promising outlook, investing in Vietnam carries inherent risks associated with emerging and frontier markets. These include political and economic uncertainties, currency fluctuations, and regulatory challenges. However, the growing interest from global investors is likely to bring about increased liquidity and stability in the long term, benefiting both Vietnam and those investing in its markets. As Vietnam continues to implement these market reforms,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:24
Ethereum Foundation expands privacy efforts with new “Privacy Cluster” initiative

Ethereum Foundation expands privacy efforts with new "Privacy Cluster" initiative

The Ethereum Foundation is committing to privacy efforts in the Ethereum ecosystem by launching a new initiative dubbed “Privacy Cluster”. Privacy cluster will comprise various privacy initiatives and projects aimed at coordinating efforts to support key privacy features on Ethereum.…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 04:23
SEI Price Nears Critical Level – Can It Hold This Crucial Support Before a Move to $0.36?

SEI Price Nears Critical Level – Can It Hold This Crucial Support Before a Move to $0.36?

According to a recent analysis by Ali Martinez, a well-known crypto strategist, maintaining the $0.267 level could open the door […] The post SEI Price Nears Critical Level – Can It Hold This Crucial Support Before a Move to $0.36? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 04:15
ICE investment puts Shayne Coplan on Bloomberg Billionaires Index; Polymarket at $9 billion valuation

ICE investment puts Shayne Coplan on Bloomberg Billionaires Index; Polymarket at $9 billion valuation

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) agreed to a $2 billion investment in Polymarket, valuing the prediction-market platform at $9 billion. The deal placed Shayne Coplan on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The development follows CFTC approval for Polymarket to serve U.S. customers again in September 2025, after earlier restrictions. ICE investment and Polymarket valuation: $2 billion, $9 billion […] The post ICE investment puts Shayne Coplan on Bloomberg Billionaires Index; Polymarket at $9 billion valuation appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:11
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Digital Asset Should You Buy Today

Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Digital Asset Should You Buy Today

Now, there’s a lot of doubt affecting the Shiba Inu price prediction, and DOGE doesn’t seem to be doing too […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Digital Asset Should You Buy Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 04:10
The EU Is Building a Digital Wallet That Ignores Crypto

The EU Is Building a Digital Wallet That Ignores Crypto

Europe's digital identity wallet excludes stablecoins and DeFi. A missed opportunity to bridge regulated infrastructure with open finance.
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:55
64% of Voters Believe Candidate’s Stance On Crypto ‘Very Important,’ New Poll Shows

64% of Voters Believe Candidate's Stance On Crypto 'Very Important,' New Poll Shows

64% of voters believe a candidate’s stance on digital assets is important when deciding who to vote for, according to a new Mclaughlin &amp; Associates poll in partnership with The Digital Chamber. New Digital Chamber, McLaughlin &amp; Associates Poll Unveils Voter Preferences According to the consulting firm’s poll, nearly 65% of voters say that they find a candidate’s crypto stance important when deciding their vote. Moreover, the poll found that crypto investors overall are more likely to trust Republicans than Democrats when it comes to advancing cryptocurrencies in the U.S. “Crypto investors overwhelmingly support President Trump rolling back Biden’s regulations and enforcement on crypto,” the poll shows. “Support is highest among Republicans, but Democrat and Independent majorities provide bipartisan support.” The poll’s results also show that three-quarters of crypto investors support the Trump administration’s rollback of Biden-era digital asset enforcements and regulations “making it easier to grow and expand cryptocurrency in the United States.” Donald Trump Crypto Ties Scrutinized News of the poll comes as the U.S. government nears its second week of shutdown after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on two key government spending bills. Trump has frequently threatened federal layoffs in the days since the shutdown, though he has yet to follow through on those statements. The majority of bettors on decentralized prediction market Polymarket predict that the shutdown will last until at least October 15. Trump, who largely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations, has garnered both scrutiny and praise for his deregulatory approach toward government agencies. Key Democratic politicians, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have raised concerns over his affiliations in the sector – particularly in regard to Trump-linked crypto platform World Liberty Financial (WLF). “In March 2025, WLF announced its plan to launch USD1, ‘the stablecoin your portfolio’s been waiting for,” Warren said in a statement earlier this year. “The launch of a stablecoin directly tied to a sitting President who stands to benefit financially from the stablecoin’s success is itself an unprecedented conflict of interest presenting significant threats to our financial system,” she added
CryptoNews2025/10/09 03:53
Ethereum Foundation formalizes its privacy development efforts, creates a privacy cluster led by Igor Barinov

Ethereum Foundation formalizes its privacy development efforts, creates a privacy cluster led by Igor Barinov

The post Ethereum Foundation formalizes its privacy development efforts, creates a privacy cluster led by Igor Barinov appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation formalized its privacy development efforts, by creating a privacy cluster led by Igor Barinov. The cluster will offer full-stack privacy infrastructure, including a wallet and SDK.  The Ethereum Foundation remains dedicated to privacy, and will formalize its efforts with a new entity, a privacy cluster led by Igor Barinov. The cluster will bring together 47 researchers and developers, aiming to bring together all aspects of Ethereum privacy. The Cluster will also support the Kohaku privacy wallet and privacy-preserving SDK. The Privacy Cluster will build on the work of the Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), expanding on research and work completed since 2018. The PSE has already created a privacy roadmap to be used for future products. The Privacy Cluster arrives after signs of increased demand for veiled transactions on Ethereum, based on the usage of the Railgun mixing service.  Demand for privacy on Ethereum is rising, based on the increased routing through the Railgun mixer. | Source: Dune Analytics The Privacy Cluster will include private read/writes, proving, identities, privacy experience, and more. The Foundation will also have a Privacy Task Force turning to institutional challenges.  Ethereum proponents are usually in favor of privacy, as a way to choose which data to reveal. For now, most Ethereum transactions are visible, though veiling and privacy with included proofing are explored as viable solutions.  Ethereum to build privacy for all user classes While on-chain tracking has been a valuable tool, the Ethereum Foundation believes all types of users should have the option of privacy. For private users, personal safety is one of the major reasons. Privacy also extends to developers and institutions, which are reluctant to share their on-chain activity fully.  At the same time, private transactions can be checked for fund origin or connections to cyber crime, while not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:53
HoudiniSwap Launches POINTLESS

HoudiniSwap Launches POINTLESS

The post HoudiniSwap Launches POINTLESS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HoudiniSwap, a pioneer in private cross-chain swaps, has announced the launch of POINTLESS, the first private incentive program in DeFi. Unlike traditional rewards schemes that rely on points, governance tokens, or complex unlock schedules, POINTLESS directly rewards users with real USDC generated from aggregator revenue. The idea is as direct as it is disruptive: Privacy + Profit. For years, DeFi protocols have poured billions into unsustainable incentive structures. Users farm rewards but quickly abandon platforms once the payouts dry up. HoudiniSwap’s POINTLESS changes this model, offering a fair and sustainable system where rewards are tied to actual trading activity rather than short-term token emissions. With POINTLESS, every swap conducted on HoudiniSwap earns users a transparent share of the platform’s aggregator revenue, paid in USDC. No inflationary tokens, no disappearing “loyalty” points, just straightforward payouts. In an industry where on-chain activity is increasingly exposed to surveillance and data harvesting, POINTLESS also stands apart as the first rewards program built specifically for private swaps. Privacy isn’t just an add-on; it is the foundation of how incentives are distributed. “DeFi doesn’t need more points. It needs honesty,” said Jen Roebuck, CMO of HoudiniSwap. “POINTLESS is the first incentive program where users finally get what they deserve: real USDC rewards, real privacy, and a model that actually lasts.” POINTLESS also strengthens HoudiniSwap’s ecosystem through its native token, LOCK. Holders receive larger cuts of the revenue pool, aligning incentives for long-term participants while reinforcing the platform’s commitment to privacy-first, sustainable DeFi infrastructure. The launch marks more than just another incentive mechanism; it signals a broader shift in the industry. HoudiniSwap is challenging the extractive, short-term strategies that have long dominated DeFi and charting a path toward a future where users are rewarded fairly, transparently, and privately. By combining private cross-chain swaps with direct USDC rewards,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:52
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.