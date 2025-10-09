Exchange MEXC
Is SHIB About to Fall? What You Should Know Before Investing in Shiba Inu, and the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggles to hold ground, a new rival is gaining momentum. Early data suggests that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could deliver an 86x rise from its current presale level, making it the top meme coin to watch right now. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The Dog Token Facing Headwinds Shiba Inu has been one [...] The post Is SHIB About to Fall? What You Should Know Before Investing in Shiba Inu, and the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 04:41
Beleggers kopen massaal de dip: $876 miljoen stroomt naar Bitcoin ETF’s tijdens koersdaling
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Terwijl de bitcoin koers op 7 oktober 2025 daalde van 124.000 naar 121.000 dollar. Misschien verwacht je het niet, maar beleggers kopen de dip. Volgens gegevens van Farside Investors stroomde er 876 miljoen dollar naar spot Bitcoin ETF’s. Ook Ethereum (ETH) fondsen zagen sterke instroom met 420 miljoen dollar. Het gaat hier om geldstromen richting bitcoinfondsen. De koers zelf ging dus wel even naar beneden, ongetwijfeld door (spot)verkoop. Beleggers kopen de dip De afgelopen dagen lieten zien hoe snel institutionele beleggers reageren op prijsschommelingen in de cryptomarkt. Ondanks de daling van Bitcoin (BTC) met ongeveer 2,7% en Ethereum met 5%, stroomden enorme bedragen naar exchange-traded funds (ETF’s) die direct in deze digitale activa beleggen. Op maandag 6 oktober werd al een instroom van 975 miljoen dollar gemeten in Bitcoin ETF’s, gevolgd door 876 miljoen dollar op dinsdag 7 oktober. Daarmee kwam de totale instroom in slechts twee dagen tijd uit boven de 2 miljard dollar, een opvallend signaal van vertrouwen in de markt. BlackRock en Fidelity domineren de instroom Uit het overzicht van Farside Investors blijkt dat vooral de fondsen van BlackRock (IBIT) en Fidelity (FBTC) de meeste nieuwe kapitaalinstroom zagen. BlackRock noteerde maandag een instroom van 970 miljoen dollar, terwijl Fidelity ruim 112 miljoen aantrok. Deze cijfers benadrukken de verschuiving van particuliere naar institutionele koopkracht. Waar kleine beleggers vaak verkopen bij dalingen, zien professionele partijen een kans om posities uit te breiden. Met de ETF’s is de markt volwassener dan ooit. Het grote geld kan relatief makkelijk richting bitcoin stromen. Partijen als BlackRock en Fidelity kopen via weer andere partijen BTC. Terwijl de investeerders gewoon netjes hun dollars overmaken. Dat resulteert in grote geldstromen. En dat is cashen voor de fondsbeheerders. Zij rekenen immers een management fee. De geldstromen richting Bitcoin ETF’s volgens Farside Investors Ethereum ETF’s volgen hetzelfde patroon Niet alleen Bitcoin profiteerde van de dip. De Ethereum ETF’s noteerden dinsdag een instroom van 420 miljoen dollar, de hoogste van deze maand. Over de eerste twee dagen van de week kwam dat neer op meer dan 600 miljoen dollar. Volgens analisten weerspiegelt dit een bredere overtuiging dat zowel Bitcoin als Ethereum structureel hogere niveaus zullen bereiken op de middellange termijn, ondanks de kortetermijnvolatiliteit. Ethereum als beleggingsproduct is bij lange na niet zo populair als BTC. Dat komt, niet in de laatste plaats, omdat het een heel ander product is. Structurele trend: geld stroomt naar crypto bij dalingen, beleggers kopen de dip Sinds de lancering van spot Bitcoin ETF’s in de Verenigde Staten begin 2024 is duidelijk geworden dat negatieve koersdagen niet automatisch leiden tot uitstroom. Integendeel: grote fondsen gebruiken dalingen om hun posities uit te breiden. Dat betekent dat kleinere spelers mogelijk verkopen, terwijl grotere fondsen en bedrijven juist bijkopen. Volgens marktanalist James Butterfill van CoinShares is dat een teken van volwassenwording van de markt: “We zien dat Bitcoin steeds meer wordt benaderd als een beleggingscategorie vergelijkbaar met goud. Dips worden gekocht, niet gevreesd.” Wie dan wel verkoopt? Dat kan iedereen zijn. BTC is inmiddels een wereldwijde markt met tal van deelnemers in de markt. Er werd deze week een nieuw koersrecord gevestigd. Het is dus niet gek dat sommige beleggers wat anders zoeken. Wat betekent dit voor de komende weken? Als deze instroomtrend aanhoudt, kan dat op korte termijn een bodem vormen voor de Bitcoin koers. Historisch gezien gingen periodes van sterke ETF-instroom vaak vooraf aan herstelrally’s. Voor beleggers is het een signaal dat institutioneel vertrouwen in crypto onaangetast blijft, ondanks kortetermijncorrecties. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Beleggers kopen massaal de dip: $876 miljoen stroomt naar Bitcoin ETF’s tijdens koersdaling is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:16
North Dakota to Launch USD-Backed ‘Roughrider Coin’ in 2026
The post North Dakota to Launch USD-Backed ‘Roughrider Coin’ in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief North Dakota to issue USD-backed Roughrider Coin for faster, secure bank transactions in 2026. Roughrider Coin will support interbank transfers, backed by federal GENIUS Act regulations. Partnership with Fiserv enables blockchain-based payments for local banks and credit unions. North Dakota will launch its first state-backed stablecoin, called Roughrider Coin, in partnership with financial technology firm Fiserv. The Bank of North Dakota aims to modernise bank-to-bank transactions while ensuring faster and secure digital payments statewide. The coin will be fully backed by U.S. dollars and will operate on Fiserv’s FIUSD digital asset platform. This move follows the federal GENIUS Act, which established the national framework for stablecoin regulation earlier this year. Bank of North Dakota President Don Morgan confirmed that the coin’s development ensures long-term competitiveness for local financial institutions. The pilot phase, scheduled for 2026, will include selected North Dakota banks and credit unions after approval from the North Dakota Industrial Commission. According to Bloomberg, North Dakota plans to launch a USD-backed stablecoin called “Roughrider Coin” in 2026. Initially, it will be used for interbank loans, overnight lending, and infrastructure financing among local banks and credit unions. In the future, it may expand to… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 8, 2025 According to Executive Vice President Rick Geloff, the stablecoin will initially support interbank transfers and reduce settlement times from days to minutes. These transactions will remain behind the scenes, and customers are unlikely to notice immediate changes in their daily banking experiences. Governor Kelly Armstrong stated that the initiative positions North Dakota as a national leader in digital finance and payment innovation (“North Dakota Monitor,” 2025). The Roughrider Coin joins a small but growing list of state-issued stablecoins, with Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token launching earlier this year. New Federal Law Triggers Rapid Adoption of Digital Currency Solutions…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 04:13
Jupiter partners with Ethena to launch JupUSD stablecoin on Solana
Jupiter’s new stablecoin, JupUSD, could reshape Solana’s liquidity landscape.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:10
Bitcoin Mining Company CEO Announces He Spoke with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent About BTC – Is the US Planning to Sell Bitcoin?
Matthew Schultz, CEO of Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark, announced that he met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott for dinner. Schultz stated that important issues on Bitcoin and US digital asset policies were discussed during the meeting. “Just finished a small dinner with Treasury Secretary Bessent and Chairman […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin Mining Company CEO Announces He Spoke with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent About BTC – Is the US Planning to Sell Bitcoin?
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:08
Bitcoin Madenciliği CEO’su, ABD Hazine Bakanı Scott Bessent ile BTC Hakkında Konuştuğunu Duyurdu! ABD Bitcoin Satmayı Planlıyor Mu?
Bitcoin madenciliği şirketi CleanSpark’ın CEO’su Matthew Schultz, ABD Hazine Bakanı Scott Bessentve Senato Bankacılık Komitesi Başkanı Tim Scott ile bir akşam yemeğinde bir araya geldiğini açıkladı. Schultz, görüşmede Bitcoin ve ABD’nin dijital varlık politikaları üzerine önemli konuların ele alındığını belirtti. Schultz, X (eski adıyla Twitter) üzerinden yaptığı paylaşımda, “Hazine Bakanı Bessent ve Başkan Scott ile […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:06
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Quiet Moment Before the Next Wave
Crypto moves in waves. Each cycle begins the same way — quietly, almost invisibly — while the next foundational technology forms beneath the surface. Bitcoin was dismissed as a toy before it reshaped money. Ethereum’s ICO went largely unnoticed before it built the smart contract economy. Now, in the lull before the next bull run, [...] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Quiet Moment Before the Next Wave appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 04:06
HYPE Price Prediction: MetaMask Brings Perpetual Trading to Millions via Hyperliquid – $100 Before Year-End?
HYPE price prediction targets $100 before year-end following MetaMask's launch of perpetual futures trading powered by Hyperliquid as token surges 3.3% to $46.61 with $15.6 billion market cap, ranking as the 11th largest cryptocurrency.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:03
Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv to launch Roughrider Coin stablecoin
The post Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv to launch Roughrider Coin stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiserv, Inc. and the Bank of North Dakota are set to launch Roughrider Coin, the first state-backed stablecoin. Announced on Wednesday, the US dollar-backed token will operate on the Fiserv digital asset platform, with a rollout to North Dakota banks and credit unions expected in 2026. The initiative makes North Dakota the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin through a private fintech partnership, signaling a notable shift toward state-level digital asset experimentation. Named in homage to Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, the Roughrider Coin aims to enhance settlement efficiency across financial institutions, facilitate cross-border payments, and drive merchant adoption. The Bank of North Dakota, established in 1919 as the country’s only state-owned bank, described the stablecoin as a continuation of its mandate to modernize financial infrastructure while supporting local commerce and industry. Fiserv’s digital asset platform — introduced earlier this year alongside its FIUSD stablecoin — provides tokenized payment rails designed for interoperability and compliance with existing financial regulations. Fiserv’s chief operating officer, Takis Georgakopoulos, said the project merges “the reliability of traditional finance and the innovation of blockchain” for faster digital payments. North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong emphasized the program’s role in keeping state banks competitive in a “new financial frontier.” Although Roughrider Coin’s structure mirrors other dollar-backed stablecoins, details on custodial safeguards, audit frequency, and regulatory oversight were not disclosed. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/north-dakota-fiserv-roughrider-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 04:01
Here’s Hyperliquid Price If Smart Money Piles In After the S&P Index Move
Hyperliquid just pulled off one of its biggest wins yet, and this one could easily change how institutions look at DeFi. The S&P Dow Jones Indices has officially added HYPE to its brand-new S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a basket that combines the 15 largest cryptocurrencies with 35 traditional companies connected to the crypto sector.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:00
