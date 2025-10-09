2025-10-13 Monday

Markets’ attention shifts to Powell and the US shutdown

The post Markets’ attention shifts to Powell and the US shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) climbed further and hit new two-month highs on the back of shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off theme hovering around the FX galaxy. In the meantime, the FOMC Minutes delivered a cautious tone in general, although they kept signalling that further rate cuts remain in the pipeline. Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 9: The US Dollar Index (DXY) clocked its third consecutive day of gains, challenging its key 99.00 barrier amid an acceptable rebound in US Treasury yields. The probability of a near-term deal around the US shutdown is nearly zero, so the weekly Initial Jobless Claims will surely be postponed once again. In the meantime, investors are expected to closely follow speeches by Chief Powell and his peers Bowman and Barr. EUR/USD maintained its bearish trend and confronted the 1.1600 region, or six-week troughs. Germany’s Balance of Trade results are due, while the ECB will publish its Accounts. In addition, the ECB’s Lane is due to speak. GBP/USD dropped below the 1.3400 support on the back of the firmer note in the Greenback. The RICS House Price Balance will only be released across the Channel. The march north in USD/JPY remained unabated, sending spot to the boundaries of the 153.00 barrier for the first time since mid-February. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are due seconded by Machine Tool Orders. Despite the firmer US Dollar, AUD/USD managed to print humble gains, although a move past the 0.6600 mark remained elusive. The Melboourne Institute will publish its Inflation Expectations survey. Prices of the american WTI rose further, hitting multi-day highs near the $63.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to digest the smaller-than-expected output hike by the OPEC+ as well as an unexpectedly larger-than-estimated EIA’s weekly build of US crude oil supplies. There seems…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:44
KAIO’s BlackRock, Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei

The post KAIO’s BlackRock, Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KAIO, the tokenization firm backed by Brevan Howard and Nomura Bank’s crypto-focused Laser Digital, is bringing its tokenized funds to the Sei network (SEI) as real-world asset demand is expanding. The firm, formerly known as Libre Capital, has issued over $200 million in assets, including token versions of feeder funds of Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, Laser Digital and a BlackRock funds, with plans to expand access to additional strategies. The tokens, available to institutional and accredited investors, allow for onchain subscription, redemption and reporting. The Sei Network, built for high-speed financial transactions, provides the underlying rails for execution. KAIO’s expansion follows ARK-backed tokenization firm Securitize introducing the $112 million Apollo Diversified Credit Fund, a tokenized feeder fund of Apollo’s private credit vehicle, to Sei. The announcement highlights a growing trend in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), where traditional investments like bonds, credit and funds are represented as digital tokens. The process promises faster settlements, around-the-clock trading and potential to integrate with smart contracts and plug into decentralized finance (DeFi). Industry estimates project the total addressable market for tokenized RWAs in the trillions of dollars. With KAIO’s integration with Sei, starting with tokens representing shares in the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and Brevan Howard Master Fund, will let investors use tokens within DeFi applications as collateral, liquidity reserves or yield-bearing assets, offering more flexibility in how institutional capital moves onchain. Justin Barlow, executive director of the Sei Development Foundation, framed Kaio’s expansion as a key milestone for Sei toward its ambition to “become the institutional settlement layer for all digital assets.” “By using the Sei Network, we’re bringing composable access to leading fund strategies entirely onchain,” Olivier Dang, COO of KAIO, said in a statement. “It’s the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of capital…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:39
Dell Stock Spikes 7.6% To All-Time High—Here’s Why

The post Dell Stock Spikes 7.6% To All-Time High—Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Dell’s stock reached a new all-time intraday high Wednesday, one day after the tech company nearly doubled its long-term guidance on increased demand for its data center offerings crucial to training and running artificial intelligence. Dell boosted its guidance Tuesday. (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Dell shares were up 7.6% at $162.41 as of 2:05 p.m. EDT, the stock’s highest position of the year, and have traded as high as $166.10 on Wednesday. The company’s stock is slated to close at an all-time high Wednesday, besting its previous all-time high of $160.18 recorded last year. The rise in shares comes a day after Dell boosted its long-term guidance for annual revenue growth from 3-4% to 7-9% and raised its yearly earnings per share growth to 15%, up from its previous target of 8%. Dell cited its “well positioned” portfolio that includes personal computers and data center infrastructure, the latter of which is needed to meet the operating and training needs of the AI boom. The Nasdaq surged nearly 1% as of Wednesday afternoon, while the S&P 500 jumped a half percent. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “Customers are hungry for AI and the compute, storage and networking we provide to deploy intelligence at scale. We’re successfully translating that demand into growth and strong cash flow that we’ve largely returned to shareholders,” Dell CEO Michael Dell said in a statement. Tangent President Donald Trump identified Michael Dell along with billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch as part of the “four to five absolutely world class investors” involved in the deal to bring a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:38
UK Lifts Ban On Bitcoin ETNs, Crypto Retail Could Jump 20%

The post UK Lifts Ban On Bitcoin ETNs, Crypto Retail Could Jump 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has officially lifted its four-year ban on retail access to bitcoin and crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs). Starting today, firms can offer retail investors exposure to bitcoin and other cryptoassets through ETNs traded on FCA-approved investment exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange or Cboe UK.  The change came into effect today after months of consultation and signals a more open — though still cautious — regulatory stance toward crypto. “Since we restricted retail access to cETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA. “In light of this, we’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place.” Unlike exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ETNs are debt instruments that track the price of an asset rather than holding it directly. They allow investors to gain exposure to bitcoin through regulated markets without taking custody of the underlying crypto. UK market impact and investor interest According to new research from IG Group, the U.K. crypto market could grow by as much as 20% following the introduction of retail-accessible ETNs. IG’s survey found that nearly a third of U.K. adults would consider investing in crypto via ETNs, with interest strongest among younger investors — about half of those aged 18 to 34. “Crypto ETNs represent a significant step forward for the U.K. market, opening access to millions of investors who have previously been cautious or excluded,” said Michael Healy, IG’s U.K. managing director. “The ability to hold crypto within familiar, tax-efficient vehicles like ISAs and pensions is a real milestone.” Analysts say the move brings the U.K. closer to peers such as the U.S., Canada, and the EU, where regulated crypto investment products are already available. However,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:33
Gold blazes past $4,000 to all-time highs ahead of Fed Minutes

The post Gold blazes past $4,000 to all-time highs ahead of Fed Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price rally extends for the third consecutive trading session in the week, hitting a record high of $4,056 a troy ounce, up over 1.70% on the day. Geopolitical uncertainty about the US government shutdown and expectations of lower US interest rates sustains flows into the yellow metal, which is up 54% year to date. Bullion extends three-day rally The lack of economic data releases due to the US government being closed keeps traders leaning on speeches by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials as the US government entered its eighth day of shutdown. The St. Louis Fed’s Alberto Musalem and Fed Governor Michael Barr failed to deliver market moving remarks as they refused to talk about monetary policy and the economic outlook. Later, speeches by the Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari, the Dallas Fed’s Lorie Logan and Barr once more are awaited. These will arrive alongside the release of the last Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Geopolitics is also playing its role, yet hopes of ending the Israel-Gaza war have increased as negotiations continued in Egypt. Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine continue apace. Daily digest market movers: Gold aims higher as US yields slide Gold rallies despite the ongoing strength of the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.45% at 99.00. US Treasury yields retreat as the 10-year Treasury note is down one-and-a-half basis points at 4.113%. US real yields — which correlate inversely to Gold prices —  are also down nearly one bps at 1.763%. Global Gold ETFs have attracted $64 billion in inflows so far this year, according to data from the World Gold Council. September alone saw a record $17.3 billion, underscoring robust investor demand for the precious metal.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:23
GitHub Integrates Apple Social Login for Seamless User Experience

The post GitHub Integrates Apple Social Login for Seamless User Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 07, 2025 13:38 GitHub enhances user experience by introducing Apple social login, allowing for easy sign-up and enhanced security. This follows the earlier integration of Google social login. GitHub, a leading platform for software development and version control, has introduced a new feature that enables users to sign up using their Apple credentials. This development aims to streamline the user onboarding process, particularly benefiting iOS developers, according to The GitHub Blog. Expanding Social Login Options The introduction of Apple social login follows GitHub’s earlier implementation of Google social login. This strategic move allows users to create new GitHub accounts or link their existing accounts using trusted social credentials from Apple or Google. By doing so, GitHub eliminates the need for users to create and manage separate passwords, enhancing both convenience and security. Security Enhancements To bolster account security, GitHub recommends users enable two-factor authentication (2FA) and consider adding passkeys or passwords for account recovery. These measures ensure that user accounts remain secure while benefiting from the ease of social logins. Implications for Developers This integration is particularly advantageous for iOS developers who can now leverage their Apple ID for a seamless sign-up process. Additionally, GitHub encourages users to explore their coding capabilities with tools like GitHub Copilot, further enhancing the developer experience. Community Engagement GitHub invites users to engage with its community through discussions and announcements. This feature not only simplifies account management but also fosters a collaborative environment for developers globally. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-integrates-apple-social-login
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:18
Dolly Parton Tells Fans ‘I’m Not Dying’ After Public Concern

The post Dolly Parton Tells Fans ‘I’m Not Dying’ After Public Concern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage) WireImage Fans of Dolly Parton (and last we checked, that’s pretty much everyone) can now breathe a sigh of relief. The country music legend posted a video message on her social media channels Wednesday, assuring the public that she’s “not dying.” Public concern for Parton, 79, has grown since the recent postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to “health challenges.” That concern peaked on Tuesday after her sister Freida Parton said she’d been “up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.” “Many of you know (Dolly) hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” she wrote on Facebook. On Wednesday, her famous sister responded with a video shot at her Nashville-area soundstage, where she explained she was filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry. “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” Parton said with a smile. “Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease…I appreciate your prayers because I’m a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything.” Parton said she’d neglected her health following the March 3 death of Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years. “I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of,” she said. “…When I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this. We need to take care of that.’ Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center), where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there.” As word of Parton’s health challenges spread this week, so did misinformation. In her video message, Parton laughed as she…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:11
The Life Of A Showgirl’ Breaks Record For Biggest Single-Week Album Units

The post The Life Of A Showgirl’ Breaks Record For Biggest Single-Week Album Units appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” set a new record by earning 3.5 million equivalent album units since it was released Friday, Billboard reported citing Luminate numbers Wednesday, but critics argue Swift has released an excessive amount of “exclusive” versions of the album to help her accomplish the feat. An exclusive edition vinyl of Taylor Swift’s new album, “Life of a Showgirl,” is seen at Target on Oct. 2, 2025 in New York City. Getty Images Key Facts Swift‘s album passed Adele’s 10-year-old consumption record for “25” in just the five days since its release, Billboard reported, and the number will continue to climb. The accomplishment comes as Swift is taking heat from some fans who say she’s used the “Life of a Showgirl” album release to brazenly chase industry records, having partnered with tech giants Apple and Google to promote the album and revealing more than two dozen “exclusive” variations of the same record. The album had 23 different physical and digital variants when it was first released—featuring different album art and exclusives like poems, voice memos and acoustic tracks—and that number had risen to almost 30 by Wednesday. Some variants were available only for a limited time—”The Life of a Showgirl (DELUXE Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version)” was available on iTunes for only 24 hours—and others were exclusive to certain retailers (two were available only on iTunes and several CDs and one vinyl edition were exclusive to Target). Some critics have pushed back at the artist for what they say is a promotion of overconsumption and exploitation of her supporters. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here: joinsubtext.com/forbes. A…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 05:02
GBP/JPY climbs to 205.00 as markets push back BoJ hike bets

The post GBP/JPY climbs to 205.00 as markets push back BoJ hike bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The British Pound (GBP) continues to climb against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, with GBP/JPY extending its winning streak for a fourth consecutive day as the Yen remains broadly pressured in the wake of Sanae Takaichi’s victory in Japan’s ruling party leadership race. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 204.65, setting a fresh year-to-date high and marking its strongest level since July 17, 2024, up roughly 3.0% so far this week. Investors view Takaichi’s pro-stimulus policy stance as a sign that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may delay further tightening, keeping the Yen on the defensive. The yen’s latest slump underscores how politics and monetary policy remain tightly intertwined as traders trimmed expectations for a rate hike at the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) October 29-30 monetary policy meeting. Markets had previously been positioning for an October move after a run of firmer economic data and hawkish hints from policymakers, but the focus has now shifted to the December meeting. Fresh data released earlier in the day added to the cautious mood. Government figures released earlier on Wednesday showed Japan’s nominal Labor Cash Earnings rose just 1.5% YoY in August, well below expectations of 4.1% and down sharply from 2.6% in July. Meanwhile, inflation-adjusted real wages fell 1.4% YoY, marking the eighth straight month of decline as rising prices continue to erode household purchasing power. The weak wage backdrop complicates the BoJ’s efforts to normalize policy, even as a weaker Yen threatens to fuel further imported inflation. Former BoJ officials have cautioned that if the Yen’s slide accelerates toward the 152.00 mark against the US Dollar (USD), policymakers could be forced to act sooner to curb imported inflation. Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has also reiterated that authorities are prepared to address “excessive volatility” in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 04:50
Phantom unveils new explore feature for web token discovery

The post Phantom unveils new explore feature for web token discovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Phantom has launched its Explore feature on web browsers, broadening discovery of crypto tokens beyond mobile. Users can now search and view trending crypto assets directly via browser. Phantom, a multi-chain crypto wallet, today launched its Explore feature on web browsers, expanding token discovery capabilities beyond its mobile app. The new web-based Explore tab allows users to search and view trending crypto assets directly through their browser. Phantom recently updated its mobile app to enable real-time monitoring of new token launches, creating a cross-platform discovery experience. Phantom’s token discovery focus supports its recent expansion into on-chain financial tools, including lending and borrowing integrations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/phantom-explore-web-token-discovery-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 04:49
