The Life Of A Showgirl’ Breaks Record For Biggest Single-Week Album Units

The post The Life Of A Showgirl’ Breaks Record For Biggest Single-Week Album Units appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” set a new record by earning 3.5 million equivalent album units since it was released Friday, Billboard reported citing Luminate numbers Wednesday, but critics argue Swift has released an excessive amount of “exclusive” versions of the album to help her accomplish the feat. An exclusive edition vinyl of Taylor Swift’s new album, “Life of a Showgirl,” is seen at Target on Oct. 2, 2025 in New York City. Getty Images Key Facts Swift‘s album passed Adele’s 10-year-old consumption record for “25” in just the five days since its release, Billboard reported, and the number will continue to climb. The accomplishment comes as Swift is taking heat from some fans who say she’s used the “Life of a Showgirl” album release to brazenly chase industry records, having partnered with tech giants Apple and Google to promote the album and revealing more than two dozen “exclusive” variations of the same record. The album had 23 different physical and digital variants when it was first released—featuring different album art and exclusives like poems, voice memos and acoustic tracks—and that number had risen to almost 30 by Wednesday. Some variants were available only for a limited time—”The Life of a Showgirl (DELUXE Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version)” was available on iTunes for only 24 hours—and others were exclusive to certain retailers (two were available only on iTunes and several CDs and one vinyl edition were exclusive to Target). Some critics have pushed back at the artist for what they say is a promotion of overconsumption and exploitation of her supporters. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here: joinsubtext.com/forbes. A…