Senate Blocks Funding Bills, Extending Shutdown For Ninth Day
The post Senate Blocks Funding Bills, Extending Shutdown For Ninth Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Senate rejected bills to reopen the government for a sixth time Wednesday, stretching the shutdown into a ninth day. The government shutdown stretched on into a ninth day Wednesday AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 8The Senate voted 54-45 for the Republican spending plan, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass, and 47-52 against the Democratic proposal, with the same three Democrats, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, again bucking their party to vote in favor of the GOP bill. Wednesday, Oct. 8House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters “I hope that the furloughed workers receive back pay, of course,” but acknowledged “there are some legal analysts who are saying that that may not be appropriate or necessary, in terms of the law requiring that back pay be provided.” Johnson said he’s spoken to Trump about the issue, and the president agrees “he doesn’t want people to go without pay.” Tuesday, Oct. 7President Donald Trump said “in four or five days” there will be “substantial” job cuts and “a lot of those jobs will never come back” if the shutdown continues, adding “we have a lot of things that we’re going to eliminate.” Tuesday, Oct. 7Federal workers might not receive back pay for days they have been furloughed, White House budget chief Russ Vought said in a memo, arguing a 2019 law that mandated back pay is invalid and that Congress must appropriate funds specifically for that purpose in order for employees to be paid, multiple outlets reported. Democrats have contested the memo, with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., calling it “another baseless attempt to try and scare” federal workers. Monday, Oct. 6Republicans rejected a Democratic-backed measure that would have kept the government open and also funded subsidies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:53