North Dakota Launches Roughrider Stablecoin After Wyoming’s Debut

North Dakota plans to launch Roughrider Coin as a US dollar–backed stablecoin in 2026. The Bank of North Dakota is partnering with payments firm Fiserv to develop and operate the stablecoin. Roughrider Coin will support interbank transactions, merchant payments, and cross-border transfers across financial institutions. This move follows Wyoming's launch of the Frontier Stable
Blockonomi2025/10/09
Coinbase Staking Goes Live in NYC

Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has announced that crypto staking is now live in New York (NY) and still live in 45 other states. This brings the total number of states where crypto staking is supported to 46. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong reacted to the milestone in an X post, noting it as progress in New York. Armstrong reiterates that staking services do not qualify as securities, hoping that past lawsuits in other states will be dropped to allow such development.   Glad to see progress in NY. Staking services aren't securities – hope all other states stuck in the past can drop their lawsuits and catch up soon (CA, WI, NJ, MD). Happy staking, New Yorkers! https://t.co/K8oUunzpXM — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 8, 2025 "Glad to see progress in NY. Staking services aren't securities – hope all other states stuck in the past can drop their lawsuits and catch up soon (CA, WI, NJ, MD). Happy staking, New Yorkers," the Coinbase CEO wrote. In February, the SEC announced it was dropping its lawsuit against Coinbase, a landmark win for the crypto exchange and the entire crypto industry. The SEC alleged that Coinbase broke its rules and facilitated trading in at least 13 crypto tokens that it said should have been registered as securities. The lawsuit also targeted Coinbase's "staking" program, stating it should have been registered with the agency. New era arrives Coinbase's announcement of support for crypto staking in New York follows a similar one this week by digital asset manager Grayscale, which added staking support to its Ethereum and Solana ETPs. This week, Grayscale announced a major industry first: Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) became the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking. Grayscale also revealed that Grayscale Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09
Fed Minutes tilt dovish as policymakers weigh further cuts

The latest minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting suggest policymakers are leaning toward further rate cuts this year. While most officials backed the quarter-point reduction, the discussion reflected growing concern about labour market risks and a more balanced inflation outlook. The tone overall was cautious but pointed to a continued easing bias. Key Quotes Most participants judged it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of 2025. Some participants noted financial conditions suggested policy may not be particularly restrictive. Those participants judged a cautious approach to future policy was warranted. Almost all participants supported a quarter-percentage-point cut to the fed funds rate at the september meeting. Most participants judged downside risks to employment to have increased, while upside risks to inflation had either diminished or not increased. Participants generally noted their judgements about appropriate policy action reflected a shift in the balance of risks. A few participants saw merit in keeping the fed funds rate unchanged or said they could have supported such a decision. One participant preferred a half-percentage-point rate cut. A majority of participants emphasised upside risk to their outlooks for inflation. A few participants noted the standing repo facility would help keep the fed funds rate in the target range and ensure money market pressures would not disrupt ongoing quantitative tightening. Fed staff revised up gdp growth projections for 2025 through 2028. Market reaction to the FOMC Minutes The Greenback remains firm for yet another day, lifting the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh two-month highs north of the 99.00 hurdle amid mixed US yields across the curve. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09
BNB Chain hits $5.6M in daily fees, its second-highest level in three years

BNB Chain reached $5.6M in daily fees, its second-highest level in three years. Meme coin launches and perpetual DEX growth are fueling record activity. BNB Chain recorded $5.6 million in daily fees today, marking its second-highest level in the past three years. The network led all blockchains in 24-hour fees during October 2025, surpassing TRON, Solana, and Ethereum. Increased activity from meme coin launches has fueled network demand, driving higher transaction volumes and fee generation. BNB Chain is also seeing rising participation in perpetual futures trading, led by decentralized platforms like Aster DEX. The network continues to strengthen its decentralized exchange ecosystem, maintaining leadership in trading volumes amid growing on-chain activity.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09
MetaMask In Entering Futures Trading and Predictions Market

MetaMask launched its new perpetuals trading service today, a mobile-focused platform powered by Hyperliquid. It offers up to 40x leverage on over 150 EVM-compatible assets. This is part of a broader trend to pivot the firm from a wallet service to a broader trading/investment hub. It will integrate with Polymarket to provide prediction markets and other services, but its infrastructure might not be up to the challenge. Sponsored Sponsored MetaMask, a crypto wallet platform, has been pursuing ambitious expansion goals over the last few months, launching new partnerships to fulfill its aims. Today, the company further continued this long-term strategy, launching perpetuals trading on MetaMask's mobile app: The new perpetuals service, MetaMask Perps, is powered by Hyperliquid. It offers contracts based on over 150 tokens, including ETH, BTC, LINEA, XPL, and BONK. EVM compatibility is a general rule of thumb for determining whether an asset is eligible. According to MetaMask's press release, the perpetuals contracts are just one component of the firm's near-term goals. It further confirmed that it plans to launch its own token soon, and the company will launch its new Rewards program in October despite community backlash. Together, the perpetuals trading and other new products will "establish MetaMask as an all-in-one self-custodial trading and investment hub for global finance", if everything goes according to plan. Sponsored Sponsored That is to say, these features are part of a broader pivot, reducing MetaMask's wallet capabilities as the business's core focus. Polymarket Integration and Safety Concerns As one of these new services, the company plans to partner with Polymarket, bringing prediction markets to its customers worldwide. These markets will include all the classic betting options on these services, like sports, politics, and token markets. Still, this perpetuals trading idea has earned some backlash from MetaMask's community. This mobile-first platform will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09
Kazakhstan crypto enforcement tightens with 130 shutdowns

Kazakhstan crypto enforcement has tightened this year. Regulators have closed 130 platforms and seized about $16.7 million, signaling stricter oversight of exchanges and miners. What triggered kazakhstan crypto regulator actions and shutdowns? Officials say the campaign aims to stop money‑laundering and other illegal schemes. Consequently, regulators increased checks on unlicensed providers. Moreover, authorities emphasise stronger licensing and reporting to restore market integrity. In practice, this means more frequent audits and faster delisting of non‑compliant services. Thus, users and firms must verify counterparty credentials before transacting. Details on crypto exchanger shutdowns kazakhstan and afm crypto seizures According to an AFM spokesperson speaking with Cointelegraph, the enforcement sweep led to the closure of numerous crypto exchangers. Reportedly, about 130 crypto platforms were taken offline and roughly $16.7 million in crypto assets were seized from those operations. In addition, authorities said they recovered around $642,000 from illegal mining seizures. These seizures targeted platforms that acted like currency exchange offices rather than regulated centralized exchanges. As a result, many of the affected sites were crypto exchangers operating without full registration. For a contemporaneous report, see the Cointelegraph report. Practically speaking, compliance teams should prioritise KYC refreshes and continuous transaction monitoring. For instance, firms should run address screening, verify on‑chain provenance and tighten withdrawal controls. In short, stronger operational controls will reduce the risk of enforcement actions. IIN verification for transfers and bank top‑ups New rules now require verification of the sender's Individual Identification Number (IIN) for bank card top‑ups above 500,000 tenge. Previously, only the recipient's IIN was commonly checked. Now, verification extends to both sides of the transfer. Consequently, wallets and payment processors must collect and validate additional identity data. This change improves traceability of funds. However, it may also increase friction for users moving larger sums. How will iin verification for transfers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09
Grayscale Adjusts Crypto Portfolios with Strategic New Additions

Grayscale, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency investment world, is known for its avant-garde approach to digital asset management. Initially making waves with their sizable crypto investment products, the firm has recently shifted gears, updating its diverse range of crypto baskets.
Coinstats2025/10/09
Senate Blocks Funding Bills, Extending Shutdown For Ninth Day

The Senate rejected bills to reopen the government for a sixth time Wednesday, stretching the shutdown into a ninth day. The government shutdown stretched on into a ninth day Wednesday AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 8The Senate voted 54-45 for the Republican spending plan, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass, and 47-52 against the Democratic proposal, with the same three Democrats, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, again bucking their party to vote in favor of the GOP bill. Wednesday, Oct. 8House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters "I hope that the furloughed workers receive back pay, of course," but acknowledged "there are some legal analysts who are saying that that may not be appropriate or necessary, in terms of the law requiring that back pay be provided." Johnson said he's spoken to Trump about the issue, and the president agrees "he doesn't want people to go without pay." Tuesday, Oct. 7President Donald Trump said "in four or five days" there will be "substantial" job cuts and "a lot of those jobs will never come back" if the shutdown continues, adding "we have a lot of things that we're going to eliminate." Tuesday, Oct. 7Federal workers might not receive back pay for days they have been furloughed, White House budget chief Russ Vought said in a memo, arguing a 2019 law that mandated back pay is invalid and that Congress must appropriate funds specifically for that purpose in order for employees to be paid, multiple outlets reported. Democrats have contested the memo, with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., calling it "another baseless attempt to try and scare" federal workers. Monday, Oct. 6Republicans rejected a Democratic-backed measure that would have kept the government open and also funded subsidies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09
Grayscale Revamps Crypto Portfolios with Fresh Additions

Grayscale updated its crypto investment baskets, reflecting market changes. The DeFi and AI portfolios saw the inclusion of Aerodrome and Story.
Coinstats2025/10/09
IMF Chief Shares Expectations Regarding FED Interest Rate Cut

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva shared her expectations from the FED in her statement.
Coinstats2025/10/09
