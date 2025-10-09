2025-10-13 Monday

North Dakota to Launch Roughrider Coin: First US State-Backed Stablecoin on Fiserv Platform

North Dakota to Launch Roughrider Coin: First US State-Backed Stablecoin on Fiserv Platform

The post North Dakota to Launch Roughrider Coin: First US State-Backed Stablecoin on Fiserv Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The dollar-backed stablecoin will serve North Dakota banks and credit unions through Fiserv’s digital asset platform. Named after Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, it aims to enhance interbank transactions and global payments. Fiserv processes 90 billion transactions annually across 10,000 financial institutions, providing the blockchain infrastructure. Bank of North Dakota, in collaboration with financial technology giant Fiserv, has announced plans to launch Roughrider Coin, the first state-backed stablecoin in the US. According to official reports, Roughrider Coin will launch on the Fiserv digital asset platform, fully backed by US dollars. It will be available to North Dakota banks and credit unions in 2026, aiming to streamline bank-to-bank transactions, global payments, and merchant adoption. Governor Kelly Armstrong cited the need for a more efficient financial system as a key driver behind the decision. “As one of the first states to issue our own stablecoin backed by real money, North Dakota is taking a cutting-edge approach to creating a secure and efficient financial ecosystem for our citizens,” said North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong. Fiserv, which currently processes over 90 billion transactions annually across 10,000 financial institutions, will provide the underlying blockchain architecture for Roughrider Coin. Fiserv’s COO Takis Georgakopoulos also emphasized the need for blockchain technology to deliver faster digital payments. “With Roughrider Coin, we’re bringing together the reliability of traditional finance and the innovation of blockchain to deliver faster and smarter digital payments,” Fiserv’s COO Takis Georgakopoulos noted. Stablecoin Market Crosses $300B as US Regulations Drive International Impact The Roughrider Coin launch comes as the global stablecoin market surpasses $313 billion, reflecting a 21.4% increase since July when US President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act into law. Total Stablecoin Market Capitalization (STABLE.C) grows 21% between July 7 and October 8, 2025 | TradingView Improved regulatory clarity in the US…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 05:43
Market Structure Bill Remains on Track Despite Government Shutdown

Market Structure Bill Remains on Track Despite Government Shutdown

The future of the U.S. cryptocurrency regulatory landscape remains uncertain as the government shutdown continues into its eighth day, complicating efforts to pass key legislation like the CLARITY Act. Despite the congressional gridlock, proponents remain optimistic about advancing crypto legislation by the end of 2023, aiming to clarify rules for digital assets amidst growing industry [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/09 05:35
Useless Coin jumps 27% on Solana as smart money inflows surge

Useless Coin jumps 27% on Solana as smart money inflows surge

The post Useless Coin jumps 27% on Solana as smart money inflows surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Useless Coin rose 27% in 24 hours on Solana amid heavy smart money buying. The surge is attributed to significant smart money buying activity, drawing public and social media attention. Useless Coin, a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, surged 27% today amid heavy smart money activity. On-chain data shows smart money wallets recording significantly higher buy-side activity than selling, signaling strong accumulation from informed traders. The meme coin now holds a market capitalization of about $361 million. The spike reflects continued speculative momentum across Solana’s meme coin sector, where smart money flows often drive rapid price action. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/useless-coin-price-surges-27-on-solana-heavy-smart-money-buys/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 05:13
BlockDAG Secures BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal & Raises $420M+ as Cardano & Worldcoin Seek Traction

BlockDAG Secures BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal & Raises $420M+ as Cardano & Worldcoin Seek Traction

The current crypto market showcases three distinct but influential narratives. Cardano (ADA) price analysis points to ADA fighting to maintain momentum as ETF approval odds grow, offering a rare regulatory catalyst that could reshape its valuation if approvals succeed. Meanwhile, Worldcoin (WLD) future outlook remains under close watch, with its identity-focused model and “World ID” […] The post BlockDAG Secures BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal & Raises $420M+ as Cardano & Worldcoin Seek Traction appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 05:00
Bitcoin Whale Offloads $364 Million in BTC Amid Rotation Strategy

Bitcoin Whale Offloads $364 Million in BTC Amid Rotation Strategy

A Bitcoin OG whale made another big trade by selling 3,000 $BTC on the Hyperliquid exchange for 363.87 million USDC. Previously he sold 35,991 $BTC ($4.04B).
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 05:00
Zcash (ZEC) Price Is Climbing Fast – Here’s Why Bulls Aren’t Done Yet

Zcash (ZEC) Price Is Climbing Fast – Here’s Why Bulls Aren’t Done Yet

Zcash is showing serious strength right now. After a quick pullback earlier this week, ZEC price has bounced back hard, pushing close to its recent highs and reminding everyone that this bull run isn’t slowing down just yet. At writing, ZEC trades above $165, up around 16% today. The recovery has been fast, confident, and
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:00
XRP Fear Index Spikes To 6-Month High, And That Could Spark Its Next Breakout

XRP Fear Index Spikes To 6-Month High, And That Could Spark Its Next Breakout

The post XRP Fear Index Spikes To 6-Month High, And That Could Spark Its Next Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:48
Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies at Once With Crucial Update on 8 Memecoins

Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies at Once With Crucial Update on 8 Memecoins

Coinbase updates price precision for 8 memecoins for smooth trading
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:44
IMF Başkanı, FED’den Faiz İndirimi Konusundaki Beklentilerini Paylaştı!

IMF Başkanı, FED’den Faiz İndirimi Konusundaki Beklentilerini Paylaştı!

Uluslararası Para Fonu (IMF) Başkanı Kristalina Georgieva, CNBC’ye verdiği röportajda küresel ekonomiyi çevreleyen belirsizlik ortamına dikkat çekerek, piyasaların bu durumu “yeni normal” olarak kabul etmesi gerektiğini belirtti. Georgieva, aynı zamanda FED’in enflasyonla mücadele ve büyümeyi destekleme dengesi kapsamında faiz oranlarında daha fazla faiz indirimine gitmesi gerekebileceğini söyledi. IMF’nin 2025 yıllık toplantıları öncesinde küresel ekonomik görünümü […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:43
Bitcoin Rebounds Above $123K as Miners Rally; VanEck Sees $644K BTC Amid Gold Gains

Bitcoin Rebounds Above $123K as Miners Rally; VanEck Sees $644K BTC Amid Gold Gains

Bitcoin (BTC) regained ground on Wednesday, climbing back to nearly $124,000 after a flush to $120,000 the day before. It was recently trading at $123,500, up 1.5% over the past 24 hours.Altcoins followed the move higher but didn’t reclaim the levels seen earlier in the week. Ethereum (ETH), Ripple’s XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) each added between 1% and 3%. The CoinDesk 20 Index, which tracks a basket of major digital assets, rose 2%.Looking at crypto-related stocks, BTC miners tied to high-performance computing infrastructure once again led gains. Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Bitfarms (BITF) jumped 11%–12%, while CleanSpark (CLSK) and Hut 8 (HUT) added around 6%. The gains build on optimism that artificial intelligence-driven demand for computing power will benefit crypto miners.Meanwhile, minutes from the September Federal Reserve meeting released on Wednesday showed most officials still anticipate interest rate cuts later this year. Some policymakers, however, argued a cut wasn’t necessary in September, and the majority emphasized upside risks to inflation.Gold still leads the debasement tradeDespite the crypto bounce, gold continues to lead the "debasement trade," surging past $4,000 and now up 50% this year.The rally is fueled by rising government deficits, shaky bond markets and expectations of looser monetary policy. Japanese yields hit 17-year highs this week, adding to global investor anxiety and sending capital toward gold as a safe haven—at the expense of risk assets like crypto.Charlie Morris, chief investment officer at ByteTree, said gold’s rally isn’t being driven by speculation."The market is hot, but it’s not red hot," he said. "If deficits, money printing, instability and rate cuts are driving the gold price higher, perhaps those things need to change before we turn bearish."“Gold will make an intermediate peak at some point, but it’s best not to guess when that is and wait for evidence,” he added. Bitcoin, he argued, could be the next asset to catch a bid once gold's shine fades, pointing to the largest crypto’s historical role as a second-wave beneficiary in macro-driven risk rotations."When gold starts to cool, the chances are that bitcoin will get going again," Morris said.Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, reiterated in his long-term outlook that bitcoin could eventually capture half the market size of gold.That scenario, he explained in a Tuesday X post, hinges on bitcoin as a "digital gold" being a more appealing store of value for younger generations.With the latest gold gains, that projection would imply a $644,000 per BTC price, he said.
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:25
