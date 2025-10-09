2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Bitcoin Hits All-Time High $126K — Analysts Highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE and HYPE as Hidden Gem Altcoins for 2025

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High $126K — Analysts Highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE and HYPE as Hidden Gem Altcoins for 2025

Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines after hitting an all-time high of $126,160, fueled by strong institutional ETF inflows. While BTC […] The post Bitcoin Hits All-Time High $126K — Analysts Highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE and HYPE as Hidden Gem Altcoins for 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000949+21.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.13+5.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,753.39+3.66%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/09 05:30
Compartilhar
MetaMask Rolls Out Hyperliquid Perpetuals, Eyes Polymarket Launch

MetaMask Rolls Out Hyperliquid Perpetuals, Eyes Polymarket Launch

TLDR MetaMask has launched Hyperliquid perpetuals trading directly within its application. Users can now trade perpetual futures using funds from any Ethereum-compatible chain. MetaMask confirmed that its in-app rewards program will go live at the end of the month. The wallet provider plans to launch its own token which will be linked to user activity. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out Hyperliquid Perpetuals, Eyes Polymarket Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00369-0.53%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09036+7.44%
RWAX
APP$0.001452-6.74%
Compartilhar
Blockonomi2025/10/09 05:22
Compartilhar
Fireblocks Partners with Galaxy and Bakkt to Expand Institutional Crypto Custody

Fireblocks Partners with Galaxy and Bakkt to Expand Institutional Crypto Custody

Fireblocks Trust Company announced a partnership with several major crypto firms to expand custody services for institutional investors.
Major
MAJOR$0.11195+29.04%
Compartilhar
Brave Newcoin2025/10/09 05:18
Compartilhar
Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

The UK Government will create a cryptocurrency position similar to the head of digital assets position in the US. Continue Reading: Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:15
Compartilhar
Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases Potential POLY Token After $2B ICE Deal

Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases Potential POLY Token After $2B ICE Deal

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00916+6.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.85%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:10
Compartilhar
Pantera Backs TransCrypts with $15M Seed Round to Expand Blockchain Identity Platform

Pantera Backs TransCrypts with $15M Seed Round to Expand Blockchain Identity Platform

TransCrypts, a blockchain startup building tools for people to own and share verified credentials, has raised a $15 million seed round led by Pantera Capital. The round included Lightspeed Faction, Alpha Edison, Motley Fool Ventures, and a mix of returning investors such as Mark Cuban and Protocol Labs.The funding follows a strong summer for the San Francisco-based company. In September, TransCrypts won CoinDesk’s Pitchfest at Consensus Hong Kong, taking home $10,000 in tokens, a trophy, and ten coaching sessions.Founder and CEO Zain Zaidi said that the win helped the team refine its vision for what he calls “self-sovereign identity”— a way for people to control their data directly, without relying on employers, universities, or government agencies.Bureaucratic mishapZaidi founded the company after a bureaucratic mishap nearly cost him his spot in grad school when his transcripts were misplaced. “If we can’t prove who we are or what we’ve done, we lose something essential,” he said in an earlier interview with CoinDesk.TransCrypts began by digitizing employment verification. Its platform lets users collect, encrypt, and share records directly with employers, background checkers, or others who need them. The system stores encrypted data off-chain, while the hashes live on-chain, so users can prove authenticity without revealing personal details.Now, with HIPAA certification secured, TransCrypts plans to extend the model to health and education credentials. That could allow patients to carry verified medical histories between providers, or graduates to share diplomas and transcripts with potential employers—all without the need for intermediaries.Identity onchainThe move comes as fraud risks are on the rise. Americans lost $43 billion to identity theft in 2023, and deepfake scams have surged more than 1,800 percent in a year, according to the company’s release. Zaidi argues that decentralized identity could help counter these trends by allowing people to control what data is shared, when, and with whom.TransCrypts claims to already serve 4 million users and over 450 enterprise clients, including firms in healthcare and staffing. The new capital will fund expansion into these regulated sectors and strengthen tools for verifying credentials in real time.For users, that might mean faster hiring or simplified onboarding for hospitals and schools. For the broader market, it signals growing confidence in blockchain-based identity systems—once a niche idea, now seen as a possible safeguard against the deepfake era.
SEED
SEED$0.000776+1.83%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003205+22.70%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01298+12.67%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:07
Compartilhar
How a Broke Student Built an $8B Crypto Empire

How a Broke Student Built an $8B Crypto Empire

The post How a Broke Student Built an $8B Crypto Empire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Just five years ago, Shayne Coplan was selling his belongings in a cramped New York apartment to make rent. Today, at 27, he’s the youngest billionaire on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, thanks to a blockbuster deal that values his creation – Polymarket – at $8 billion. The transformation came after Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, announced plans to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket, the fast-growing prediction platform Coplan built from scratch during the pandemic. A Startup Born From Frustration Polymarket’s origins are as unconventional as its founder’s story. Disillusioned by crypto’s scams and hype, Coplan became fascinated with the economic concept of prediction markets – systems that crowdsource probabilities by letting people trade on real-world outcomes. When the world shut down in 2020, he coded the first version of Polymarket in his bathroom. Within months, users were betting on everything from presidential elections to whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates. Controversy, Raids, and a Comeback Regulators didn’t share his enthusiasm. Polymarket’s “move fast” mentality soon collided with U.S. law. In 2022, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined the company $1.4 million and banned American users for operating without a license. The tension escalated dramatically a week after the 2024 U.S. election, when FBI agents raided Coplan’s home, seizing his electronics in an investigation the company later called “politically motivated.” By mid-2025, however, the Justice Department and CFTC dropped their cases. The company reentered the U.S. legally after acquiring the licensed exchange QCEX for $112 million. From Outlaw to Wall Street Partner ICE’s investment marks Polymarket’s transition from regulatory outcast to institutional powerhouse. With the deal, the exchange operator joins a roster of high-profile investors including Peter Thiel, Vitalik Buterin, and Blockchain Capital. The partnership also carries political…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.927+7.29%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003205+22.70%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 05:05
Compartilhar
Metamask Users Note: Official Announcement Regarding Airdrop and New Altcoin

Metamask Users Note: Official Announcement Regarding Airdrop and New Altcoin

Hot wallet app MetaMask announced its planned airdrop and new altcoin launch. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Metamask Users Note: Official Announcement Regarding Airdrop and New Altcoin
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002803-0.28%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006943+10.78%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02456+6.96%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:33
Compartilhar
Buenos Aires Set to Hit Crypto Natives With New Tax Measures

Buenos Aires Set to Hit Crypto Natives With New Tax Measures

Buenos Aires is introducing a new taxation framework that will hit freelancers and stores receiving crypto with a 6% gross income tax when sold. Analysts state that, while the tax brings more clarity, it also goes against adoption. Buenos Aires Clarifies Crypto Taxation, but Analysts Still Complain The city of Buenos Aires is clarifying the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.02519+0.67%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8012+6.28%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:30
Compartilhar
Jack Dorsey’s Block Launches Bitcoin Wallet for Over 4M Merchants

Jack Dorsey’s Block Launches Bitcoin Wallet for Over 4M Merchants

Jack Dorsey’s company, Block (formerly Square), has introduced a new Bitcoin wallet and payment feature for merchants using its Square platform. The move will allow businesses around the world to accept, store, and manage Bitcoin (BTC) directly through their Square accounts. The new feature makes it possible for merchants to receive Bitcoin payments at checkout using the same point-of-sale machines they already use for card or digital transactions. Block says Bitcoin processing fees will be waived for one year to help merchants test the system. After the free period, a 1% transaction fee will apply starting in 2027. In May, Block hinted that it would start to accept bitcoin payments on Square in the second half of this year. It added that it would leverage the Lightning Network to facilitate fast transactions. The announcement at the time also stated that all eligible Square sellers, numbering over four million, would be able to access the service in 2026. Bitcoin Payments for Businesses The integrated Bitcoin wallet will let sellers do more than just accept payments. They will also be able to buy, sell, hold, or withdraw BTC directly from their Square dashboard. This eliminates the need for third-party apps or crypto exchanges, keeping everything in one place. Previously, Square allowed merchants to convert only a small portion of their daily sales into BTC, between 1% and 10%. With the new update, that limit has been raised to 50%. Sellers can also choose whether to keep their bitcoin or instantly convert it into regular currency like the United States dollars to avoid price fluctuations. When a customer chooses to pay with bitcoin, they simply scan a QR code at checkout. The system automatically handles exchange rates and confirms the transaction within seconds, making the process as simple as any digital payment. The latest move to expand its exposure to BTC could potentially enable Block to recover from expenses involving its recent legal cases. The post Jack Dorsey’s Block Launches Bitcoin Wallet for Over 4M Merchants appeared first on CoinTab News.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01814+24.84%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02456+6.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.0844+6.03%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:29
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.