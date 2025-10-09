Connor McDavid Contract Extension Does NHL, Players No Favors

The post Connor McDavid Contract Extension Does NHL, Players No Favors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 23: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts after his game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the second overtime in Game One of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 23, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images The potential free agency bonanza around the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid was put on ice for another couple of years this week when the NHL superstar agreed to a two-year extension. From the standpoint of keeping the small-market Oilers relevant, it certainly does the trick. At just $12.5 million per year, the deal allows the team the flexibility to potentially surround McDavid with enough talent to win a Stanley Cup (the team has lost the last two Finals). In locking himself up below market value, though – the Minnesota Wild’s Kiril Kaprisov recently signed a deal worth $17 million per year – McDavid not only hampers his own earning potential, but the earning potential of the league’s other young stars, and the NHL’s ability to generate intrigue on a free agency chase (even if he’d ultimately just resign with the Oilers). Player Empowerment And The NHL The NHL’s salary cap, while up significantly from last season, is still just $95.5 million per team; a number well below that of the NFL and NBA, without any of the NBA’s cap workarounds for player retention. Inherently, that number does tamp down NHL player salaries on their own. Yet, that shouldn’t take away from the league’s top talents earning what they’re worth for their teams, either. Just 20 players are making over $10 million per year this season in the NHL. By comparison, 172 players are making over $10 million in the NBA. For as…