Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total
PANews2025/07/10 21:14
Corporate Bitcoin holdings hit $91B as Q2 sees record surge in adoption

Corporate Bitcoin holdings hit $91B as Q2 sees record surge in adoption

Public companies are buying more Bitcoin, and the second quarter of the year saw the biggest jump in corporate accumulation yet. According to Bitwise's Q2 2025 report, public companies now hold a total of 847,000 Bitcoin (BTC), a 23.3% from…
Crypto.news2025/07/10 21:12
Rumble teams up with MoonPay to power crypto-fiat wallet integration

Rumble teams up with MoonPay to power crypto-fiat wallet integration

Rumble has partnered with MoonPay to integrate the payment giant's infrastructure for seamless crypto-fiat conversions directly on its platform. Video-sharing platform Rumble has partnered with crypto payment giant MoonPay to power its forthcoming Rumble Wallet, as originally reported by CoinDesk…
Crypto.news2025/07/10 21:11
Animoca-backed Pencil Finance issues first ever blockchain-based student loans

Animoca-backed Pencil Finance issues first ever blockchain-based student loans

Pencil Finance raised $1 million for first blockchain-based student loans.
Crypto.news2025/07/10 21:06
Arthapala's address transferred more than 6,400 ETH to the exchange in the past 6 hours

Arthapala’s address transferred more than 6,400 ETH to the exchange in the past 6 hours

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala , a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,440 ETH to the exchange again
PANews2025/07/10 21:03
K Wave Media secures $1 billion in capital to advance Bitcoin vault strategy

K Wave Media secures $1 billion in capital to advance Bitcoin vault strategy

PANews reported on July 10 that according to GlobeNewswire, K Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM) announced that it has obtained a total of $1 billion in capital capacity to advance its
PANews2025/07/10 20:55
Malta's MiCA licensing comes under scrutiny from EU regulator

Malta’s MiCA licensing comes under scrutiny from EU regulator

Malta's MFSA only "partially met expectations" in the MiCA authorization process for a specific CASP, according to the EU securities regulator.
PANews2025/07/10 20:46
Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting

Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting

Pipe Network is a decentralised content delivery network (CDN) built on the Solana blockchain. The project offers an alternative to traditional CDN services by doing away with centralised infrastructure and using decentralised nodes. The project has raised $16.75 million from Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana Ventures and others.
Incrypted2025/07/10 20:41
HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000

HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000

Bitcoin eyes $110k and cloud mining booms, HASHJ lets anyone mine Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP on green energy, with a $118 sign-up bonus and daily payouts.
Crypto.news2025/07/10 20:40
KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million

KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million

PANews reported on July 10 that KULR purchased 90 bitcoins for about $ 10 million, with a unit price of about $ 108,884 . As of July 9, 2025 ,
PANews2025/07/10 20:39

