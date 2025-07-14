2025-07-14 Monday

Telegram becomes a full launchpad with Orbitt 2.0

Token launches are now even simpler. Learn how one Telegram bot combines creation, liquidity, and visibility, without developers, dashboards, or centralized exchanges. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/14 15:36
Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party

PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, in the past 11 hours, addresses related to the Pump.fun project conducted a small test transfer of 10 PUMPs,
PANews2025/07/14 15:18
This frog memecoin could outperform SHIB’s 2021 rise and PEPE’s 2023 boom

Little Pepe is jumping into the memecoin spotlight with a mix of viral energy and real utility, poised to outshine past legends like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/14 15:16
Analysis: The current upward trend of Bitcoin is affected by multiple macro factors, including the strengthening of US stocks boosting market confidence.

PANews reported on July 14 that Matrixport data showed that Bitcoin has recorded an increase in July 7 times in the past 10 years, with an average increase of 9.1%.
PANews2025/07/14 15:02
Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm makes urgent plea for $500K as trial looms

Roman Storm’s trial on money laundering and sanctions charges begins on Monday, with $1.96 million raised to cover legal expenses so far.
PANews2025/07/14 14:48
DigitalX spends $19.7 million to buy 109.3 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official website of DigitalX Investor Hub , DigitalX Limited ( ASX:DCC ) announced that it has successfully invested approximately $ 19.7
PANews2025/07/14 14:40
XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

XRP is trading at $2.94 at the time of writing, up 6% in the past 24 hours and 29% over the last week. Following the latest rally, XRP (XRP) may cross the crucial $3 psychological mark, a level last reached…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:13
Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey

Bank of England governor and cryptocurrency skeptic Andrew Bailey has advised banks to avoid issuing stablecoins. According to Bailey, stablecoins pose systemic risks to financial stability and threaten the very nature of money if not properly regulated. He warned that…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:12
Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high of $122,205 in early Asian trading hours on July 14 despite Donald Trump’s latest push for tariffs on EU and Mexico. The rally continues the asset’s historic year, with demand fueled by institutional flows…
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:11
From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

Author: thiccy , co-founder of Scimitar Capital Compiled by: Felix, PANews This article explores the shift in risk-taking from seeking stable returns to chasing big prizes, and its wider social
PANews2025/07/14 14:09

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement