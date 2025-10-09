Analyst Urges All XRP Investors To Pay Attention To This Connection No One Has Made Before

The XRP community has been called to attention after a new analysis linked the cryptocurrency’s trajectory to a powerful market force that many have overlooked. A recent breakdown by crypto analyst Austin Hilton has spotlighted a direct connection between XRP and Bitcoin that could shape how investors position themselves ahead of what could be one of the most explosive altcoin runs in years. How Bitcoin’s Performance Could Dictate XRP’s Next Move Hilton shared a video analysis on X social media, discussing a simple yet powerful correlation that shows the Bitcoin price action tends to influence the direction of XRP. At the time of his analysis, XRP was trading around $3, posting a 1.65% increase, while the total crypto market capitalization stood at approximately $4.21 trillion, up by 1.3%. Related Reading: XRP Flips Green For First Time Since 2017, Pundit Predicts 500% Rally Within this massive market, Bitcoin alone accounted for approximately $2.45 trillion, which represents 58% of the entire cryptocurrency market cap. Hilton noted that this overwhelming dominance positions BTC as the central gravity point of the crypto ecosystem. According to him, when the Bitcoin price rises, XRP typically follows, and when it falls, XRP tends to move in the same direction. He stated that the reason lies in the market’s capital structure. Bitcoin remains the most recognizable digital asset, boasting the strongest institutional and retail liquidity. Its price movements influence how capital flows into other major cryptocurrencies, particularly XRP, which has consistently held the third-largest market capitalization position. Adding significant weight to Hilton’s analysis is the growing involvement of major financial institutions in the crypto market. Both JP Morgan and Citigroup recently made public forecasts, projecting that Bitcoin could rise to between $133,000 and over $200,000 by the end of the year. This represents a dramatic reversal from JP Morgan’s position a year ago, when its CEO, Jamie Dimon, dismissed BTC as a “ponzie scheme,” even as the bank was quietly investing in the cryptocurrency and its ETF. Hilton has stated that these institutional endorsements point to a potential historic bull run in the making. Additionally, because XRP is so tightly correlated with Bitcoin’s performance, a surge to $200,000 could ignite a strong upward momentum. Liquidity Flow To Push XRP Price Beyond $20 In his video analysis, Hilton emphasized that understanding liquidity flows in crypto is crucial for XRP holders. Bitcoin, as the dominant asset, attracts the bulk of new capital entering the market. Once that liquidity flows into BTC, it naturally shifts into other top assets, such as Ethereum and XRP. Related Reading: Analyst Warns That No Matter What Direction XRP Price Takes, The End Result Is Still The Same With ETH’s market cap at roughly $546 billion and XRP at $179 billion, Hilton notes that XRP sits in a prime position to benefit directly from this capital movement. As a result, if Bitcoin jumps to $200,000 in Q4, the analyst predicts that XRP could surge to $10-$20 or more by year-end. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com