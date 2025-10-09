Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented

Key Points: The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, maintaining the current target range. No change in policy impacts markets. Stable rates ensure consistent market behavior. The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.50% following the latest FOMC meeting on October 31-November 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. This decision indicates continued caution amid moderate job gains and elevated inflation, suggesting potential long-term impacts on economic stability and crypto market sentiment. Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented The Federal Reserve announced keeping the federal funds rate unchanged, aligning with expectations. This maintains the current monetary policy without applying changes to liquidity measures or adopting rate cuts. Chair Jerome Powell emphasized remaining attentive to inflation risks while prioritizing economic stability. Immediate impacts from the maintained rate include continued traditional trading conditions and risk disposition in financial markets. This holding decision prevents immediate shifts in borrowing costs, providing a stable monetary environment for businesses and consumers. "The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. We are committed to returning inflation to our 2 percent objective" – Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve. Financial analysts and key market participants acknowledged the Fed's commitment, with statements suggesting continuity in fiscal forecasts. Economic stakeholders view this as a signal for steady, cautious economic management. Bitcoin and ETH Markets React to Fed's Decision Did you know? During the last financial adjustments by the Federal Reserve, interest rate changes often led to large asset movements, such as BTC and ETH witnessing shifts due to risk appetite adjusting with policy changes. Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $123,781.55 with a market cap of $2.47 trillion as of October 8, 2025. BTC's 24-hour trading volume reached $69.57 billion, with minor fluctuations in recent trading sessions.