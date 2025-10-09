Exchange MEXC
Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented
The post Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, maintaining the current target range. No change in policy impacts markets. Stable rates ensure consistent market behavior. The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.50% following the latest FOMC meeting on October 31-November 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. This decision indicates continued caution amid moderate job gains and elevated inflation, suggesting potential long-term impacts on economic stability and crypto market sentiment. Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented The Federal Reserve announced keeping the federal funds rate unchanged, aligning with expectations. This maintains the current monetary policy without applying changes to liquidity measures or adopting rate cuts. Chair Jerome Powell emphasized remaining attentive to inflation risks while prioritizing economic stability. Immediate impacts from the maintained rate include continued traditional trading conditions and risk disposition in financial markets. This holding decision prevents immediate shifts in borrowing costs, providing a stable monetary environment for businesses and consumers. “The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. We are committed to returning inflation to our 2 percent objective” – Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve. Financial analysts and key market participants acknowledged the Fed’s commitment, with statements suggesting continuity in fiscal forecasts. Economic stakeholders view this as a signal for steady, cautious economic management. Bitcoin and ETH Markets React to Fed’s Decision Did you know? During the last financial adjustments by the Federal Reserve, interest rate changes often led to large asset movements, such as BTC and ETH witnessing shifts due to risk appetite adjusting with policy changes. Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $123,781.55 with a market cap of $2.47 trillion as of October 8, 2025. BTC’s 24-hour trading volume reached $69.57 billion, with minor fluctuations in recent trading sessions. Over recent…
Menace Drops the Crown: The Bold Rebrand Shaking Up Online Gaming
Rebrands often divide opinion, but Menace’s shift has been widely praised.
Discord Reportedly Faces Extortion After 2.1 Million of User ID Photos Stolen
Hackers have stolen over 2 million identity photos from Discord users and are now demanding ransom from the popular messaging platform.
Square Unleashes 0% Fee Bitcoin Payments, Sending Block Stock to an 8-Month High
Square has launched 0% fee bitcoin payments for its merchants until 2027. The new tools also include a bitcoin wallet, raising the daily crypto conversion cap from 10% to 50% for businesses.
XRP Eyes $9 & Pi Loses Ground, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale Races Toward $600M Presale Target
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-eyes-9-pi-falters-blockdag-nears-600-million-presale-target/
Senate’s Determined Push to Reshape Crypto Regulations Intensifies
As the U.S. government faces a shutdown, the Senate is making strides to unveil a pivotal bill aimed at structuring the evolving cryptocurrency market.Continue Reading:Senate’s Determined Push to Reshape Crypto Regulations Intensifies
North Dakota Debuts First State-Backed ‘Roughrider’ Stablecoin for 2026 Launch
North Dakota debuts first state-backed ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin, planned for a 2026 launch, which will be available to the state's banks and credit unions and will use the FIUSD digital asset platform for transactions.
MetaMask to let users bet on politics, sports via Polymarket
MetaMask is partnering with Polymarket to offer all markets on the prediction platform, with the integration slated for later this year. Crypto wallet MetaMask will tap Polymarket later this year to expand its offerings to prediction markets, aiming to get in on the booming sector that has caught Wall Street’s attention. The integration will make Polymarket directly available through MetaMask’s wallet, enabling users to buy and sell “shares” to bet on real-world events from elections and sports to a company’s earnings results.MetaMask’s global product lead, Gal Eldar, told Cointelegraph that the partnership is part of the firm’s goal to evolve from a crypto wallet into a gateway to global, democratized finance. Read more
JupUSD: Ethena and Jupiter Team up to Expand Solana’s Stablecoin Market
The post JupUSD: Ethena and Jupiter Team up to Expand Solana’s Stablecoin Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena Labs, the team behind the synthetic dollar USDe, has partnered with Jupiter Exchange, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator on Solana, to introduce JupUSD, a new native stablecoin designed for the Jupiter ecosystem. According to Ethena’s X post on Wednesday, the partnership aims to expand liquidity, boost yields, and strengthen decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations within […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/jupusd-ethena-and-jupiter-team-up-to-expand-solanas-stablecoin-market/
The Sales Whisperer® on AI, Automation, and the Future of Selling: A Conversation with Wes Schaeffer
Wes Schaeffer is the host of The BJJ and Biz Podcast. He talks about how to sell smarter, automate ethically, and never lose the human element.
Notícias em alta
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.