Solana Staking ETF From Bitwise Launches With Aggressive 0.20% Fee
TLDR Bitwise has set a 0.20 percent fee for its upcoming Solana staking ETF. The fee is lower than expected and could attract significant investor interest. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas described the fee as surprisingly low and highly competitive. The SEC has paused approvals for crypto ETFs due to the recent U.S. government shutdown. Bitwise [...] The post Solana Staking ETF From Bitwise Launches With Aggressive 0.20% Fee appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 06:34
Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight — But BullZilla Is the Best Meme Coin for Long Term Growth
Bonk and Official Trump have captured the attention of meme coin enthusiasts worldwide, each thriving on their unique communities and viral momentum. Yet, while these tokens dominate short-term chatter, investors seeking the best meme coins for long term growth are setting their sights elsewhere, toward projects with real structure, sustainability, and innovation. That’s where BullZilla ($BZIL) roars […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 06:15
Bitwise ‘not playing around,’ sets 0.20% fee for its Solana staking ETF
Crypto index fund manager Bitwise designated a 0.20% fee for its Solana staking exchange-traded in an amended filing on Wednesday.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 06:08
‘Don’t be Stupid’: Why Grant Cardone Says Bitcoiners Shouldn’t Chase Gold’s Historic Rally
The real estate investor sees long-term challenges to gold’s scarcity.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 06:02
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Analysis — The Next Ethereum-Based 100x Crypto Opportunity
Ethereum-Based Presales Continue to Lead When it comes to new token launches, projects built on Ethereum consistently attract the most attention. The Ethereum ecosystem provides unmatched reliability, smart contract security, and exchange compatibility. This is why investors and analysts are paying close attention to the MAGACOIN FINANCE presale, which has already raised more than $15 [...] The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Analysis — The Next Ethereum-Based 100x Crypto Opportunity appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 06:00
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Whales Are Stacking BNB, BlockchainFX and Ethena As Prices Soar
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-to-buy-now-whales-are-stacking-bnb-blockchainfx-and-ethena-as-prices-soar/
Coinstats
2025/10/09 06:00
Here’s How ONDO Price Could See Its Next 2x Rally
ONDO price has spent most of this year moving inside a steady downtrend channel. At the moment, it trades around $0.91, well below its yearly high of $2.14. According to crypto analyst Crypto B on X, ONDO is now sitting at a make-or-break point on the daily chart. After months of sideways movement, the price
Coinstats
2025/10/09 05:59
Senate Heightens Focus on Crypto Bill Amid Shutdown
Senate pursues a crypto market bill amid the government shutdown. Procedural differences create unique Senate challenges in legislative processes. Continue Reading:Senate Heightens Focus on Crypto Bill Amid Shutdown The post Senate Heightens Focus on Crypto Bill Amid Shutdown appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 05:58
Will Jerome Powell speech boost crypto?
The post Will Jerome Powell speech boost crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s release of the FOMC minutes, with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, may be the biggest short-term catalyst for crypto Crypto markets are holding their breath as the Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its latest meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell set to speak just hours later. The minutes, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, will offer behind-the-scenes insights into the decision to deliver the first rate cut of the year. Markets will also look at Powell’s speech to gauge signals about the Fed’s outlook for potential further rate cuts. Ahead of the speech, crypto markets saw muted performance, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading below $123,000 after reaching an all-time high a day prior. The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on September 17 was widely anticipated. Still, it arrived amid political theater and infighting. Notably, FOMC members appointed during President Donald Trump’s tenure reportedly favored more aggressive cuts, and Trump consistently advocated for lower rates throughout his time in office. What markets will look for in FOMC minutes FOMC minutes will reveal just how divided the Fed was ahead of the rate cut decision. The minutes will also show whether inflation or employment concerns were the main focus for the FOMC members. This is key, as a focus on employment might push the Fed to cut interest rates further, which is a boon for the crypto market. The minutes also take on added importance because the government shutdown delayed key economic releases, including inflation, employment, and consumer-sentiment data. Those gaps have heightened macro uncertainty and raised questions about how the Fed will react. So far, the Fed has signaled concern about both upside inflation risks and a stagnating economy with a relatively weak labor market. In this constrained environment, policy space is limited—conditions that can…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 05:58
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why ML Can Predict the Weather, but Not Financial Markets (10/8/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 8, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Battle of Crucifix Hill Began in 1944, Don Larsen Pitched the Only Perfect Game in World Series History in 1956, The Great Chicago Fire Started in 1871, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Why ML Can Predict the Weather, but Not Financial Markets to No Pool, No Problem: How One Solo Miner Won Big in a Network Built for Giants, let’s dive right in. Why ML Can Predict the Weather, but Not Financial Markets By @grigorychikishev [ 11 Min read ] Why machine learning models fail in finance: noisy data, scarce samples, and chaotic markets make prediction nearly impossible. Read More. No Pool, No Problem: How One Solo Miner Won Big in a Network Built for Giants By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] A solo Bitcoin miner beat 1-in-a-million odds to win block 899826 in 2025. What this rare event reveals about mining, decentralization, and luck. Read More. Using Browser Network Calls for Data Processing: The Search for a Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake By @vrjdev [ 6 Min read ] This article will cover how I got the viral Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake using basic network calls and built a scalable cloud infrastructure for ML services. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 00:02
