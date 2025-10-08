Fed minutes confirm that Powell and board plan to cut rates 2 more times this year

According to minutes released Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will push ahead with two more interest rate cuts before the year ends, with Jerome Powell and the board almost entirely united on the decision. The only fight left on the table was over whether they should aim for two or three cuts. The September 16–17 meeting closed with an 11–1 vote for a quarter-point reduction, dropping the federal funds rate to a 4%–4.25% target range, and setting the stage for more easing at the October and December meetings. The official record said: "In considering the outlook for monetary policy, almost all participants noted that, with the reduction in the target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting, the Committee was well positioned to respond in a timely way to potential economic developments." Another passage read that: "Participants expressed a range of views about the degree to which the current stance of monetary policy was restrictive and about the likely future path of policy. Most judged that it likely would be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of this year." Officials argue over cuts and Miran breaks ranks, as expected The September session showed just how split officials were on the path ahead. Out of 19 officials, including 12 voting members, a tight 10–9 majority supported cutting at both of the last two meetings of the year. Projections also pointed to one more cut in 2026 and another in 2027, before stabilizing long-term policy around 3%. The meeting was the first for Governor Steve Miran, sworn in hours before talks began. Miran made himself the lone dissent by pushing for a half-point cut instead of the quarter-point that was approved. His vote was recorded in the post-meeting statement. Later, Miran told reporters he was the lone "dot" on…