Creatives Benefit From ‘A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation,’ Which Included Remarks From Fromer Vice President Kamala Harris
The post Creatives Benefit From ‘A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation,’ Which Included Remarks From Fromer Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Napheesa Collier and Kamala Harris at “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” Credit: Lindsay Rosenberg “Reasonable people adapt to the world, the unreasonable ones persist in trying to adapt the world to themselves. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable people.” This is a quote from George Bernard Shaw and served as the mantra for A Day of Unreasonable Conversation, held recently at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. The event is an invitation-only gathering designed to equip culture makers, including television writers, producers, executives, artists, and digital storytellers, for the year ahead. The gathering is intentionally non-partisan and solution-oriented, focusing on issues of broad public salience, such as public health, climate, education, and navigating disagreements between those with differing perspectives. Now in its fourth year, A Day of Unreasonable Conversation has become one of the entertainment industry’s most trusted convenings where Hollywood’s storytellers and public leaders meet to listen. This year’s convening featured more than 500 television creators and 150 top digital storytellers, alongside leaders in philanthropy, advocacy, and government. The program was hosted by Atsuko Okatsuka and included conversations with Kerry Washington, Paul “Triple H”, Jay Shetty, W. Kamau Bell, Phil Rosenthal, Sara Gilbert, Terry Crews, Eddie Huang, Karine Jean-Pierre, Mara Brock Akil, Adam Kinzinger, Greg Berlanti, Todd Rose, Don Cheadle, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more, plus performances by Ruby Ibarra and Linda Perry. Each segment of the event posed a question, such as “What If We’re Learning All the Wrong Lessons,” “What If No News Is Good News,” and “What If Hope is Not an Illusion” among them. The day was capped off by a discussion entitled, “What If We Could Write the Next Chapter,” that featured a conversation about resilience between WNBA player and advocate Napheesa Collier and former Vice President Kamala Harris. In addressing the gathered creatives,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:59