2025-10-13 Monday

Pharma Billionaire Dilip Shanghvi Positions Next Gen For Succession

Pharma Billionaire Dilip Shanghvi Positions Next Gen For Succession

The post Pharma Billionaire Dilip Shanghvi Positions Next Gen For Succession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dilip Shanghvi. Mexy Xavier/Forbes India This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Speculation about succession at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s most valuable drug maker, was put to rest this year when its billionaire founder, Dilip Shanghvi, made some changes at the top. Son Aalok, 41, who’s been working at the company since 2006, was appointed chief operating officer in February, while daughter Vidhi, 38, who heads consumer healthcare with the additional responsibility of overseeing domestic distribution, was named executive director in May. Four months later, Shanghvi transitioned to executive chairman, relinquishing his position as managing director to a company veteran. Shrikant Akolkar, an analyst at Mumbai-based financial services firm Nuvama Research, says it’s the right time for the heirs to step up. Sun Pharma had “a rough patch” after it acquired troubled Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2015 for $4 billion, he says, but “[the siblings] have come out of it very successfully.” The company has regained its appetite for acquisitions: It recently bought Checkpoint Therapeutics, a U.S. maker of an FDA-approved skin cancer drug, for $355 million. Sun Pharma’s revenue, almost two-thirds of which comes from overseas, jumped 8% in the year to March 31 to 525.8 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) while net profit rallied 14% to 109.2 billion rupees. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gloriaharaito/2025/10/08/pharma-billionaire-dilip-shanghvi-positions-next-gen-for-succession/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:38
Mantle Defies Market Drop With 31% Weekly Surge as RWA Adoption and USD1 Deal Drive Demand

Mantle Defies Market Drop With 31% Weekly Surge as RWA Adoption and USD1 Deal Drive Demand

The post Mantle Defies Market Drop With 31% Weekly Surge as RWA Adoption and USD1 Deal Drive Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantle Defies Market Drop With 31% Weekly Surge as RWA Adoption and USD1 Deal Drive Demand Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/mantle-defies-market-drop-with-31-weekly-surge-as-rwa-adoption-and-usd1-deal-drive-demand/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:36
Indian Heiress Is On A Mission To Modernize Her Family Storied Furniture Business

Indian Heiress Is On A Mission To Modernize Her Family Storied Furniture Business

The post Indian Heiress Is On A Mission To Modernize Her Family Storied Furniture Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Nyrika Holkar is revamping storied furniture giant Godrej & Boyce in a bid for Gen Z and to help fend off American rival Ikea. When Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon’s south pole in August 2023, India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon. Behind that successful mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was a raft of companies that had supplied critical components to the space agency. Among them was Godrej Aerospace, a unit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, a part of the Mumbai-based Godrej Enterprises Group. Over four decades, Godrej Aerospace has supplied components and systems for hundreds of commercial satellite launches and its mission to Mars in 2014. “We have been part of most space missions in India since our inception, which is a huge privilege,” says Nyrika Holkar, executive director of Godrej & Boyce and the fourth-generation scion of the more-than century-old conglomerate. Speaking to Forbes Asia in September at the group’s headquarters, set amid lush mangroves in the northeastern Mumbai suburb of Vikhroli, Holkar is seen as the likely successor to her uncle, group chairman and managing director Jamshyd Godrej. The 76-year-old patriarch and Holkar’s mother, Smita Godrej Crishna, 74, have a combined net worth of $11.2 billion, and they appear at No. 20 on the list of India’s 100 richest. Godrej Aerospace production facility Hindustan Times/Getty Images The Godrej name is widely recognized in India, not for its cutting-edge spacecraft parts but rather for a range of everyday consumer products, including locks, furniture and home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. For decades, Godrej’s double-door steel closets have been fixtures in middle-class households, used to store everything from clothes and crockery to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:35
Cryptocurrency Movers: ZEC, MNT, and Aster’s Promising Momentum

Cryptocurrency Movers: ZEC, MNT, and Aster's Promising Momentum

The post Cryptocurrency Movers: ZEC, MNT, and Aster’s Promising Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing promising momentum as Bitcoin nears its daily close, backed by positive sentiments and potential ETF data inflows. With altcoins on a recovery path, attention turns to Zcash (ZEC), MNT Coin, and Aster Coin to assess their individual price predictions and market trajectories. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Movers: ZEC, MNT, and Aster’s Promising Momentum Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-movers-zec-mnt-and-asters-promising-momentum
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:24
50-Year-Old Analyst Peter Brandt Warns About XRP! Danger Is Near, These Levels Could Be Seen, He Said, and Shared His Price Prediction!

50-Year-Old Analyst Peter Brandt Warns About XRP! Danger Is Near, These Levels Could Be Seen, He Said, and Shared His Price Prediction!

The post 50-Year-Old Analyst Peter Brandt Warns About XRP! Danger Is Near, These Levels Could Be Seen, He Said, and Shared His Price Prediction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Experienced analyst Peter Brandt, who has been in the market for a long time and is closely followed with his successful analyses, shared his latest analysis for Ripple (XRP). Sharing from the X account, Brandt pointed out the downward trend in XRP this time, stating that there could be a possible decrease in the price. According to Peter Brandt, the bearish formation seen on the XRP daily chart points to a further correction if the price closes below the critical $2.66 support trend line. Veteran trader Peter Brandt pointed out a descending triangle forming on the XRP daily chart, suggesting that further declines are possible. The experienced analyst pointed out that this structure has been taking shape since XRP experienced a strong price decline from its peak of $3.66 in July, emphasizing that XRP has been oscillating between the upper resistance and lower support of the formation since then. Veteran market analyst Ali Martinez also predicted that XRP could see further declines. Martinez also shared his bearish outlook for XRP, pointing to a descending triangle formation similar to Brandt’s on the daily chart. Market veteran Ali Martinez also predicted that XRP could see further dips. He shared that there is an XRP trend within a descending triangle on the daily timeframe, with a similar origin to Brandt’s. “The triangle in XRP appears to be heading towards a retest of the $2.72 low.” XRP, which has fallen 3.3% in the last 24 hours, continues to trade at $2.86. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/50-year-old-analyst-peter-brandt-warns-about-xrp-danger-is-near-these-levels-are-visible-he-shares-price-prediction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:21
‘Ms. Incognito’ Stars Jeon Yeo-Been As A Woman With Nothing To Lose

'Ms. Incognito' Stars Jeon Yeo-Been As A Woman With Nothing To Lose

The post ‘Ms. Incognito’ Stars Jeon Yeo-Been As A Woman With Nothing To Lose appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. To fulfill the requirements of her contract, Jeon Yeo-been’s character must pretend to be a kindergarten teacher. Viki.com Having a family is not always a good thing. Not if they are trying to kill you, hurt you or steal from you. In Ms. Incognito Jeon Yeo-been plays Young-ran, a woman scarred by her traumatic childhood. If growing up with a violent father was not awful enough, she continues to be hampered by the reckless spending habits of her mother. Heavily in debt due to her mother’s crazy schemes, she applies to work as a bodyguard at the Gasung Group, watching over chairman Ga Sung-ho, played by Moon Seung-geun. She’s not initially impressive at the interview, wearing threadbare clothes and no make-up, but she knows her self-defense skills and that’s what counts. More importantly, something about the desperate circumstances of Young-ran’s life compels the chairman to hire her. He needs a desperate accomplice. He’s also surrounded by family he has every reason to fear. His stepchildren are just waiting for him to die. They may even be up to murder to gain the inheritance they feel belongs to them. To keep them from gaining power, Sung-ho asks Young-ran to enter a contract marriage, so that she can take control of the company when he dies and expose the crimes of his stepchildren. As an actress Jeon (Vincenzo, Glitch, A Time Called You) has just the right kind of grit to play a character willing to risk everything. To fulfill this promise Young-ran must hide for three months, safely hidden away from her malevolent adult stepchildren, until she can step up and expose them. (L to R) Jang Yoon-ju, Seo Hyeon-woo, Jeon Yeo-been, Joo Hyun-young and Jin Young star in ‘Ms. Incognito.’ Viki.com Her false identity is that of a kindergarten teacher…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:17
Polygon’s Rio Upgrade Could Boost Payments Speed to 5,000 TPS, Cut Costs and Attract Fintech Partners

Polygon's Rio Upgrade Could Boost Payments Speed to 5,000 TPS, Cut Costs and Attract Fintech Partners

The post Polygon’s Rio Upgrade Could Boost Payments Speed to 5,000 TPS, Cut Costs and Attract Fintech Partners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon’s Rio upgrade is a payments-focused overhaul that reduces reorgs, speeds settlement, and lowers node costs; it enables near-instant confirmations and targets ~5,000 TPS for Polygon PoS, positioning the chain for fintech and merchant payments adoption. Rio reduces transaction rollbacks and accelerates finality for payments. Validator selection is streamlined to improve throughput and lower hardware requirements. Polygon PoS hopes to reach ~5,000 TPS; TVL and stablecoin flows remain lower than Solana and Base. Polygon Rio upgrade: payments-focused overhaul boosting Polygon PoS speed and settlement. Read the impact and next steps for fintechs and merchants. Published: 8 October 2025 • Updated: 8 October 2025 • Author: COINOTAG What is the Polygon Rio upgrade and why does it matter? Polygon Rio upgrade is a payments-focused hardfork that redesigns block creation and validation to reduce reorgs, speed finality, and cut node costs. The change enables near-instant settlement, simpler node operation, and is intended to make Polygon PoS attractive to fintechs, payment processors, and stablecoin issuers. How does Rio change block production and validator roles? Rio replaces concurrent block proposals with a streamlined, elected block-proposer model. A smaller, selected set of validators handle block creation sequentially, which reduces overlaps and reorgs. This increases throughput, lowers confirmation times, and stabilizes transaction finality for payment flows. Source: X How will Rio affect operators, merchants, and payments integration? Rio reduces node storage needs and lowers hardware minimums by removing the requirement for validators to store full chain history. This opens participation to smaller operators and lowers entry costs for payment providers. Fee-sharing adjustments also aim to distribute rewards more equitably among validators. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal said Rio “redesigns core architecture to make life easier for payments solution providers. By overhauling how blocks are created and verified, the upgrade sets the stage for Polygon PoS to reach…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:10
This US State’s New Stablecoin Honors a Legendary President

This US State's New Stablecoin Honors a Legendary President

The post This US State’s New Stablecoin Honors a Legendary President appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. North Dakota is partnering with Fiserv to launch a USD-backed stablecoin. Roughrider Coin, based on President Teddy Roosevelt, will hopefully conduct a pilot launch in 2026. There aren’t many details available about any technical questions, but that’s fairly unsurprising. It may take months to choose a blockchain for this token, if the last state-run stablecoin is any consideration. North Dakota’s Stablecoin Wyoming made headlines last month when it became the first US state to launch a stablecoin, a process that took several months to develop. Sponsored Sponsored Today, Fiserv, a fintech and payments company, made a joint announcement with the state-owned Bank of North Dakota, claiming that they will also launch a dollar-backed stablecoin soon. “As one of the first states to issue our own stablecoin backed by real money, North Dakota is taking a cutting-edge approach to creating a secure and efficient financial ecosystem for our citizens. The new financial frontier is here, and The Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv are helping North Dakota financial institutions embrace new ways of moving money,” claimed Governor Kelly Armstrong. The new stablecoin in question has been dubbed “Roughrider Coin,” after President Teddy Roosevelt’s famous cavalry regiment. Although Roosevelt was not a North Dakota native, he spent much of his life as a state resident, lending his likeness to the stablecoin. A Dearth of Web3 Details Thanks to the partnership with North Dakota’s government and state banks, Fiserv hopes to launch the stablecoin as a pilot in 2026. This soft release will include banks and credit unions, but there aren’t many details available. Unfortunately, there’s very little concrete information right now, other than the enthusiasm of the participants. Most of the press release consists of quotes and the relevant companies’ backgrounds, not any data pertinent to the token’s capabilities. This shouldn’t be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:01
Crypto media say Charlie Lee regrets creating Litecoin. What did he actually say?

Crypto media say Charlie Lee regrets creating Litecoin. What did he actually say?

On the Sep. 30 episode of CoinDesk Spotlight podcast, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee reflected on his crypto journey. He explained why he sold all of his litecoins in 2017 (adding nothing new to his past statements) and emphasized his deep…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 07:00
Creatives Benefit From ‘A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation,’ Which Included Remarks From Fromer Vice President Kamala Harris

Creatives Benefit From 'A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation,' Which Included Remarks From Fromer Vice President Kamala Harris

The post Creatives Benefit From ‘A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation,’ Which Included Remarks From Fromer Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Napheesa Collier and Kamala Harris at “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” Credit: Lindsay Rosenberg “Reasonable people adapt to the world, the unreasonable ones persist in trying to adapt the world to themselves. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable people.” This is a quote from George Bernard Shaw and served as the mantra for A Day of Unreasonable Conversation, held recently at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. The event is an invitation-only gathering designed to equip culture makers, including television writers, producers, executives, artists, and digital storytellers, for the year ahead. The gathering is intentionally non-partisan and solution-oriented, focusing on issues of broad public salience, such as public health, climate, education, and navigating disagreements between those with differing perspectives. Now in its fourth year, A Day of Unreasonable Conversation has become one of the entertainment industry’s most trusted convenings where Hollywood’s storytellers and public leaders meet to listen. This year’s convening featured more than 500 television creators and 150 top digital storytellers, alongside leaders in philanthropy, advocacy, and government. The program was hosted by Atsuko Okatsuka and included conversations with Kerry Washington, Paul “Triple H”, Jay Shetty, W. Kamau Bell, Phil Rosenthal, Sara Gilbert, Terry Crews, Eddie Huang, Karine Jean-Pierre, Mara Brock Akil, Adam Kinzinger, Greg Berlanti, Todd Rose, Don Cheadle, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more, plus performances by Ruby Ibarra and Linda Perry. Each segment of the event posed a question, such as “What If We’re Learning All the Wrong Lessons,” “What If No News Is Good News,” and “What If Hope is Not an Illusion” among them. The day was capped off by a discussion entitled, “What If We Could Write the Next Chapter,” that featured a conversation about resilience between WNBA player and advocate Napheesa Collier and former Vice President Kamala Harris. In addressing the gathered creatives,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:59
