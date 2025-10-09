First Player Impressions From MLB Arizona Fall League Games
TALKING STICK, AZ – OCTOBER 07: Charlie Condon #6 of the Salt River Rafters takes batting practice prior to the game between the Glendale Desert Dogs and the Salt River Rafters at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 in Talking Stick, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images The Arizona Fall League is up and running for the 2025 season. The Fall League was a brilliant idea of the late Roland Hemond. Hemond, a highly respected front office executive, wanted to find a way to keep players stateside during the offseason. That's how the Arizona Fall League was born, with the first game being played October 6, 1992. An incredible number of Hall of Fame and MLB standout players have adorned the rosters of Fall League teams. Basketball superstar Michael Jordan even played in the league in 1994. The Arizona Fall League is comprised of six teams, each with players blended from five Major League Baseball organizations. This year, the teams, and their MLB affiliations are: Glendale Desert Dogs (Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays.) Mesa Solar Sox (Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays.) Peoria Javelinas (Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners) Salt River Rafters (Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates) Scottsdale Scorpions (Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Washington Nationals) Surprise Saguaros (Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers) First Look At Several Fall League Players: Generally speaking, Fall League rosters are comprised of young prospects who are chosen by their organization to hone their skills in the beautiful fall Phoenix weather. Most rosters…
