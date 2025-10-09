Pat Cummins Injury Part Of Australia’s Top And Tail Ashes Problems

The post Pat Cummins Injury Part Of Australia’s Top And Tail Ashes Problems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Pat Cummins of Australia looks on with a bruised eye after being hit by the ball while fielding yesterday during Day Three of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images After declaring pace war on Australia by naming five 90mph bowlers in their Ashes squad, England’s cricket team will be further encouraged by the news on Wednesday morning that Pat Cummins is set to miss the first Test at Perth on November 21. That’s the headline, but it could be more problematic. There are fears that the Aussie skipper could be out for a large portion of the series with the lumbar back stress injury that flared up in the Caribbean in July. Cummins missed the white-ball ODI series against New Zealand and India last month with rehab the core mission. The 32-year-old was plagued by back issues in the first half a dozen years of his international career from 2011, but the growing pains have now returned with a vengeance to disrupt the Baggy Greens’ best-laid plans to thwart England in their own backyard. That plan normally includes routine thrashings. Cummins is central to this Australian team. Even when they are misfiring, as their batting unit often does these days, the fast bowler has a sense of peace and perspective that brings them over the line. In the opening Ashes Test in 2023 at Edgbaston, it was Cummins who kept calm with the bat when England looked odds-on to win the match. In the recent Boxing Day Test against the Indians at the MCG, he scored 90 vital runs and took seven wickets to knock back any hopes of a series comeback…