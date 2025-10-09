Exchange MEXC
2026 Bitcoin Bubble Will Dwarf 2017
The post 2026 Bitcoin Bubble Will Dwarf 2017 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:36
Bitcoin Core Welcomes Major Release, What’s Changed?
The post Bitcoin Core Welcomes Major Release, What’s Changed? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core has welcomed major release v 30.0, which comes months after the last major release, v29.0. According to the Bitcoin Core Project’s official X account, a new release candidate of Bitcoin Core, v30.0rc3, is available for testing. v30.0 is a major new release and follows v29.0, which was released in April this year. The Bitcoin Core 30.0 release introduces a range of updates and improvements across networking, mempool policy, mining, RPCs and overall system behavior. These include “Datacarriersize” increase, P2P and network changes which adds a new Bitcoin command and removes the “maxorphantx” option, updated RPCs, install changes and support for TRUC transactions, among others. What’s changed? Bitcoin Core 30.0 has increased -datacarriersize to 100,000 by default, which effectively uncaps the limit (as the maximum transaction size limit will be hit first). A new Bitcoin command line tool has been introduced in Bitcoin Core 30.0 to make features more discoverable and convenient to use. The Bitcoin tool calls other executables and does not implement any functionality on its own. Bitcoin Core 30.0 introduces the folder “libexec,” which contains binaries that are not typically directly invoked by users. The update to RPCs allows Bumpfee without BIP-125 signaling. Support has been added for spending TRUC transactions received by the wallet, as well as creating TRUC transactions, ensuring that TRUC policy rules are being met. The new Bitcoin command supports one new feature: an (experimental) IPC Mining Interface that allows the node to work with Stratum v2 or other mining client software. In Bitcoin Core 30.0, the “maxorphantx” option no longer has any effect, since the “orphanage” no longer limits the number of unique transactions. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-core-welcomes-major-release-whats-changed
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:27
The UK plans to establish a "Digital Markets Supervisor" to promote the onlineization of wholesale markets
PANews reported on October 9th that Bloomberg News reported that the UK Treasury will establish a "Digital Markets Champion" to coordinate the digitization (tokenization) of wholesale financial market asset issuance, trading, and settlement based on blockchain. Lucy Rigby, the Treasury's Economic Secretary, announced that a "Dematerialization Market Action Taskforce" will be established to oversee the transition from paper-based equity certificates to electronic ones. The government has also released the "Wholesale Financial Markets Digital Strategy" to promote the adoption of blockchain and artificial intelligence, and has launched a "Digital Gilt" (DIGIT) tender, inviting technology providers to participate in the issuance of UK government bonds on a blockchain.
PANews
2025/10/09 07:41
Jupiter and Ethena Labs Launch New Stablecoin Powered by Solana
Decentralized finance continues to evolve with innovative stablecoin projects on the horizon. Jupiter, a leading decentralized trading platform on Solana, is set to launch its own stablecoin, JupUSD, in partnership with Ethena Labs. This development signals a growing trend of white-label stablecoins gaining traction across various crypto ecosystems, driven by increasing demand for compliant and [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/09 07:36
Grayscale adjusts the composition and weighting of its DEFG, GSC and AI funds, adding AERO and IP
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Grayscale Investments announced adjustments to three of its funds in the third quarter: The DeFi Fund ( DEFG ) removed MakerDAO ( MKR ) from the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index and added Aerodrome Finance ( AERO ). The adjusted weights are: Uniswap 32.32% , Aave 28.07% , Ondo 19.07% , Lido 7.02% , Curve 6.92% , and AERO 6.60% . The Smart Contract Fund ( GSC ) was rebalanced according to the CoinDesk index, with the following components: Ether 30.32% , Solana 30.97% , Cardano 18.29% , Avalanche 7.57% , Sui 7.35% , and Hedera 5.50% . The Decentralized AI Fund ( AI ) has added Story ( IP ), with weightings of NEAR 25.81% , Bittensor 22.15% , IP 21.53% , Render 12.91% , Filecoin 11.39% , and The Graph 6.21% . These three funds do not distribute dividends, and their holdings decrease with expenses.
PANews
2025/10/09 07:24
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 94.1%.
PANews reported on October 9th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 5.9%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 94.6%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 0.9%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 19.0%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 80.1%.
PANews
2025/10/09 07:17
Aptos Eyes $6.20 as USD1 Stablecoin Launches
USD1 stablecoin launch on Aptos could cause APT price rise to nearly $6.20, as predicted by analyst Ali. The futures volume is also increasing.
Tronweekly
2025/10/09 07:16
Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe
With the market cooling off today, the crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins has been heating up again.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:05
Crypto Influencer Posts Viral Solana Price Prediction
Crypto analyst and trader Lark Davis, who has more than 1.4 million followers on X, has shared a new long-term chart analysis predicting that Solana could be gearing up for a massive move. In his post, Davis highlighted a clear cup and handle formation on Solana’s monthly chart and said the setup could send prices
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:00
MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid
MetMask Mobile, the popular non-custodial wallet app for mobile, has announced the launch of perpetual contracts trading. Powered by Hyperliquid, a renowned decentralized perpetual trading entity, MetaMask Mobile’s perpetual contracts trading service denotes a breakthrough. As MetaMask revealed in its official X announcement, the service transforms the platform into a completely operating DeFi forum. At the same time, MetaMask has also hinted at soon integrating with Polymarket, a notable decentralized prediction market entity. 🚨 PERPS ARE NOW LIVE 🚨You can start trading perps on MetaMask Mobile.And rewards are coming soon. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/J2lgZvlpmr— MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) October 8, 2025 MetaMask Offers Seamless Perpetual Contracts Trading Powered by Hyperliquid With the latest perpetual contracts trading service, MetaMask Mobile permits consumers to seamlessly trade perpetual contracts via the mobile application. In this respect, they will not require any 3rd-party companies. The initiative brings next-gen trading abilities to a broader consumer base, filling the gap between the veteran trading experiences and DeFi wallets. MetaMask also stressed that the clients should update to the latest version of the app for unparalleled access to the respective features. Additionally, the platform has also offered an FAQ section, guiding users through the basics of perpetual trading. Setting New Benchmark in DeFi via Perpetual Trading and Latest Polymarket Integration According to MetaMask, the rollout of perpetual contracts trading on the mobile app is a landmark development. The move is anticipated to provide consumers with exclusive use cases within the wallet, turning MetaMask into a relatively versatile DeFi hub. Along with that, the firm has also highlighted the impending integration with Polymarket to further expand the product ecosystem thereof.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:00
