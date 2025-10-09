Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
JupUSD May Anchor Solana DeFi as Jupiter Replaces About $750M in Stablecoins
The post JupUSD May Anchor Solana DeFi as Jupiter Replaces About $750M in Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → JupUSD stablecoin is a native Solana stablecoin launched by Ethena Labs and Jupiter Exchange to replace roughly $750 million of existing stablecoins in Jupiter’s liquidity pool, initially backed by USDTb tied to BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and designed to unify liquidity and lending across Jupiter’s DeFi stack. JupUSD replaces ~$750M of stablecoins in Jupiter’s liquidity pool Backed initially by USDTb connected to BlackRock’s BUIDL fund; Ethena will add USDe over time Ethena projects stablecoin supply growth toward $50 billion and deeper institutional integration JupUSD stablecoin launches on Solana to replace $750M of stablecoins in Jupiter’s pool; learn how JupUSD will unify liquidity and power lending across Jupiter’s DeFi stack — read more. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends…
MAY
$0.03025
+4.27%
DEFI
$0.001299
-2.62%
COM
$0.012551
+23.04%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:37
Compartilhar
Fed payments innovation conference to feature top crypto and finance leaders
The U.S. Federal Reserve will host its Payments Innovation Conference on October 21 in Washington, D.C.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FINANCE
$0.000949
+21.66%
U
$0.007649
+8.38%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 08:30
Compartilhar
Polkadot’s DOT Consolidates After Sharp Decline
The post Polkadot’s DOT Consolidates After Sharp Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOT$4.1833 encountered substantial volatility throughout the last twenty-four-hour period, with the cryptocurrency retreating 4%, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. The model showed that the most noteworthy movement materialised when DOT plummeted to its lowest juncture of $4.07 on elevated volume of 3.16 million, considerably above the twenty-four-hour average of 2.31 million, establishing robust volume support at this level. Following this capitulation event, DOT demonstrated resilience by recovering to the $4.15-$4.18 range, suggesting institutional buying interest emerged at lower levels and potential stabilisation around current support zones, according to the model. On the news front, Polkadot is consolidating its core system services into Asset Hub on Nov. 4, turning it into the ecosystem’s superchain: Polkadot Hub, according to an earlier post on X. In recent trading, DOT was 4.2% lower, around $4.13. The wider crypto market also declined, with the broad market gauge, the CoinDesk 20, down 3.2%. Technical Analysis: Volume analysis revealed 3.16 million units traded during the 3:00-4:00 session on Oct. 8, considerably above the twenty-four-hour average of 2.31 million, indicating robust institutional interest. Price action established formidable support at $4.07 level during the capitulation event Recovery pattern from $4.14 to $4.16 during the sixty-minute period demonstrated resilience of the $4.14-$4.15 support zone. Elevated volume activity during 12:21 and 12:33 recovery candles suggested institutional accumulation at depressed levels. Consolidation around $4.15-$4.16 levels through 12:15 indicated potential stabilisation around current support zones. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/polkadot-s-dot-consolidates-after-sharp-decline
DOT
$3.227
+8.50%
COM
$0.012551
+23.04%
4
$0.17211
+77.12%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:30
Compartilhar
XAU/USD holds gains above $4,000 on concerns over US government shutdown
The post XAU/USD holds gains above $4,000 on concerns over US government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price (XAU/USD) holds positive ground near $4,010 after retreating from a fresh record high of $4,059 in the previous session during the early Asian session on Thursday. Broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty firmed traders’ demand for the safe-haven asset. Growing concerns over the US economy and political stability provide some support to the yellow metal. The Senate on Wednesday again rejected dueling Republican and Democratic funding proposals to end the government shutdown. The shutdown has entered its ninth day with no hint of progress toward a resolution. US President Donald Trump’s administration warned on Tuesday of no guaranteed back pay for federal workers during a government shutdown. Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered its benchmark interest rate at its September policy meeting, the first time since late 2024, and signaled that two more reductions could be in the cards later this year. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its October meeting, and traders are currently pricing in nearly a 78% possibility of an additional cut in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The prospect of an interest rate cut could underpin the precious metal in the near term. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal. On the other hand, easing geopolitical risks in the Middle East might cap the upside for the yellow metal. US President Donald Trump late Wednesday announced that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of peace plan, per the BBC. All the hostages were also supposed to be freed within 72 hours of an agreement being reached, though Hamas on Saturday signaled this may be unrealistic. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a…
GAINS
$0.02364
+13.43%
4
$0.17211
+77.12%
COM
$0.012551
+23.04%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:29
Compartilhar
Ethereum Staking Exit Queue Reaches Unprecedented Levels! Will This Create Selling Pressure for ETH?
The post Ethereum Staking Exit Queue Reaches Unprecedented Levels! Will This Create Selling Pressure for ETH? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a noticeable increase in withdrawal and login queues on the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. According to Validatorqueue data, the amount of ETH waiting to be withdrawn from the network this week reached 2.4 million, marking the largest validator outflow on record. This figure corresponds to more than approximately $10 billion, and the exit queue duration is calculated as 41 days and 21 hours. Meanwhile, the amount of ETH waiting to enter the network is at 501,000. This amount has a market value of approximately $2.25 billion, and the waiting time in the access queue is reported as 8 days and 17 hours. The surge in pending withdrawals has also raised concerns about possible selling pressure for Ethereum holders. However, this increase in the exit queue doesn’t mean all validators are aiming for profit. Experts note that the $10 billion withdrawal doesn’t threaten the stability of the Ethereum network, which still has over a million active validators staking 35.6 million ETH, or 29.4% of the total supply. According to Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder of blockchain oracle firm RedStone, while the $10 billion withdrawal queue is significant, a large portion of the withdrawn ETH was not sold but redistributed within DeFi. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nexo analyst Iliya Kalchev said that despite the increasing validator outflows on Ethereum, ETH’s momentum continues to be driven by institutional inflows via spot ETFs and corporate treasuries. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-staking-exit-queue-reaches-unprecedented-levels-will-this-create-selling-pressure-for-eth/
ETH
$4,136.91
+9.33%
COM
$0.012551
+23.04%
4
$0.17211
+77.12%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:24
Compartilhar
Hedera’s 1000x Boom Is History: BullZilla Emerges Among Best Trending Altcoin Presales to Join Now
Every bull market has that one project everyone wishes they had joined earlier, and this time, it’s BullZilla. Investors who […] The post Hedera’s 1000x Boom Is History: BullZilla Emerges Among Best Trending Altcoin Presales to Join Now appeared first on Coindoo.
BOOM
$0.039021
+39.78%
ALTCOIN
$0.0002832
+1.28%
NOW
$0.00369
-0.80%
Compartilhar
Coindoo
2025/10/09 08:15
Compartilhar
Bank of North Dakota Taps Fiserv to Launch State-Backed 'Roughrider Coin'
North Dakota's stablecoin endeavour follows Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token as more states test blockchain-based money.
BANK
$0.15154
+11.71%
TOKEN
$0.00915
+6.51%
MORE
$0.02521
+0.84%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 08:00
Compartilhar
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP): Be Early, Be Whitelisted, Be a Fact Farmer
In most blockchain ecosystems, yield is generated through staking, lending, or liquidity provision. Tokens are locked, and participants wait for […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP): Be Early, Be Whitelisted, Be a Fact Farmer appeared first on Coindoo.
ZERO
$0.00002843
+3.08%
ZKP
$0.00813
+0.99%
FACT
$2.48
+18.66%
Compartilhar
Coindoo
2025/10/09 08:00
Compartilhar
For How Long Will ETH Price Stay Stuck Below $5,000?
The post For How Long Will ETH Price Stay Stuck Below $5,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last few sessions, leading altcoin Ethereum has traded flat around the $4,700 mark. This signals waning market momentum as both buyers and sellers ease off activity. As technical indicators begin to signal a dip in market volatility, ETH could stay locked in a narrow range for now. Sponsored Sponsored Ethereum Price Stuck in a Tight Range as Traders Wait for Volatility to Return Readings from the ETH/USD one-day chart show that the altcoin has trended within a narrow range over the past three trading sessions. Since Monday, ETH has faced resistance at $4,742 and found support near $4,426. This sideways trend occurs when market volatility dips, highlighting a relative balance in buying and selling pressure. The decline in volatility is evident in ETH’s Average True Range (ATR), which has started to fall. At press time, this indicator, which measures the degree of price fluctuation over a set period, is at 176.54. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Average True Range. Source: TradingView When the ATR falls, it suggests that market participants are becoming more cautious and less willing to take on risk. This results in smaller price swings and lower trading volumes, keeping the asset within a range. Sponsored Sponsored Moreover, ETH’s flattening Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms this trend. At press time, it stands at 54.07. ETH Relative Strength Index. Source: TradingView The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound. A flat RSI signals a relative balance between buying and selling pressures,…
ETH
$4,136.91
+9.33%
COM
$0.012551
+23.04%
ALTCOIN
$0.0002832
+1.28%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 07:52
Compartilhar
Bitcoin’s Weekly Bollinger Bands Hit Record Tightness, Where to Next For BTC?
A Bitcoin technical indicator has squeezed to its tightest ever level as volatility diminishes and the asset remains rangebound despite recent peaks.
BTC
$114,702.95
+3.64%
EVER
$0.01823
+5.07%
Compartilhar
CryptoPotato
2025/10/09 07:45
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.