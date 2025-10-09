Ethereum Foundation commits to privacy efforts on Ethereum

The Ethereum Foundation is committing to privacy efforts in the Ethereum ecosystem by launching a new initiative dubbed "Privacy Cluster". Summary Ethereum Foundation has launched privacy cluster as it commits to privacy efforts on Ethereum. Privacy cluster brings together 47 researchers and engineers, with Igor Barinov team leader. EF recently sold 1,000 ETH to fund R&D projects. Privacy cluster will comprise various privacy initiatives and projects aimed at coordinating efforts to support key privacy features on Ethereum. The project brings together a team of 47 researchers and engineers, with Blockscout founder Igor Barinov the coordinator. Why does this matter? The EF says Ethereum (ETH) was designed to "be the foundation of digital trust." Supporting this goal is the best way to ensure trust remains credible, and privacy is at the center of all that. Privacy cluster therefore is an effort that includes the input of Privacy Stewards of Ethereum and the EF, and largely continues the work that the PSE team has undertaken since 2018. EF noted in a blog post: "Privacy deserves to be a first-class property of the Ethereum ecosystem, and we are committed to working alongside the ecosystem to make that a reality for individuals and institutions alike." EF's news follows the non-profit's privacy roadmap unveiled in September. Key privacy cluster projects While the PSE team will continue to focus on early research and development, the EF says Privacy cluster will align with the R&D hub's projects such as Private Reads/Writes, Private Proving, Private Identities, Privacy Experience, and the Institutional Privacy Task Force. The EF also highlights Kohaku, a privacy-preserving wallet and open-source software development kit, as a project Priavy cluster will focus on. Privacy efforts will span cutting-edge cryptography, institutional pilots and everyday user experience. Research around zero-knowledge proofs, scalability and confidentiality to application layer tools…