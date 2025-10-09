Is The Energy Transition Unraveling—Part 1

Wind turbines and PV solar panels in Yancheng City, China, on May 28, 2025. NurPhoto via Getty Images The oil and gas industry in the U.S. is affirming President Trump's goal of producing more energy and selling more oil and gas to the world. But China is doing something else: it's exporting massive amounts of renewable hardware, like solar panels, EVs, batteries, and wind turbines (interestingly, China is still importing oil and gas). Why is this important? Because the discrepancy may have geopolitical repercussions that disadvantage the U.S. In case you've missed it: China has a stranglehold on selling clean tech. 80% of the world's solar panels, and 60% of the planet's wind turbines, are produced in China. The country also supplies 70% of the world's EVs and 75% of batteries. Only five years ago, a frequent argument was the U.S. doesn't need to reduce its carbon emissions until China gets on board with its own transition program. Energy-Related Exports. The competition is about the energy export market in the two largest economies. The U.S. wants to sell its oil and gas, while China is pushing to sell its clean energy technologies—two very different positions. Note: the U.S. is a strong seller of coal, but this wasn't included in the comparison. Perhaps reflecting a dose of realism: electricity production by renewables just passed coal production, on a global basis, for the first time. Despite Trump's efforts to resurrect it, coal's detrimental health effects on lungs and heart place it near the rear of the future of the energy race—only 16% of U.S. electricity is now produced from coal. Let's consider the U.S. first. Now a major exporter, the country sold $80 billion of oil and gas through July of 2025 This is a remarkable result, since exports of both oil…