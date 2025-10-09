Exchange MEXC
Polymarket Unveils Hidden Funding as ICE Deal Pushes Valuation to $9 Billion
The post Polymarket Unveils Hidden Funding as ICE Deal Pushes Valuation to $9 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Polymarket’s explosive growth is proving to be one of crypto’s most remarkable success stories. Long before its multi-billion-dollar partnership with the New York Stock Exchange’s parent company, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the prediction-market platform had already secured a quiet fortune in funding. CEO Shayne Coplan recently disclosed two previously unknown investment rounds that together brought in $205 million over the past two years. The first, led by Blockchain Capital in 2024, raised $55 million at a $350 million valuation. A year later, Founders Fund spearheaded another $150 million raise that pushed Polymarket’s valuation above $1.2 billion. That second round drew a who’s-who of global investors, from Ribbit Capital and Valor to Point72 Ventures, Coinbase, and Dragonfly, with 1789 Capital and SV Angel also taking part. Including earlier rounds, Polymarket had amassed roughly $279 million before ICE came calling. The newly announced ICE investment – worth up to $2 billion – catapults the firm’s valuation to around $9 billion, instantly placing it among the most valuable players in decentralized finance. The two companies plan to collaborate on event-driven data distribution and explore tokenization projects that connect prediction markets with traditional finance. Founded in 2020, Polymarket lets users speculate on real-world outcomes – from political elections to macroeconomic events – and has become a leading venue for on-chain forecasting. Its volumes have surged alongside Wall Street’s growing interest in event-based trading, an area where ICE now appears eager to establish a foothold. What began as Coplan’s small-scale experiment in market intelligence has turned into a billion-dollar bridge between crypto speculation and institutional infrastructure. With ICE onboard, Polymarket isn’t just surviving regulatory hurdles – it’s redefining what prediction markets can become in the global economy. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or…
China’s Commerce Ministry says will tighten rules on rare earths exports
The post China’s Commerce Ministry says will tighten rules on rare earths exports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that the country will tighten rules on rare earth exports. Foreign businesses and individuals must obtain a dual-use items export license for rare earth exports. The official further stated that domestic exporters who ship certain dual-use items must indicate the ultimate destination country or area as needed. These measures will take effect from December 1. Market reaction At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.17% higher on the day to trade at 0.6597. Australian Dollar FAQs One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive. China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian…
GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.3400 amid ongoing US government shutdown
The post GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.3400 amid ongoing US government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.3405, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid concerns over a prolonged US government shutdown. The speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight later on Thursday. The US government shutdown has entered its ninth day with no hint of progress toward a resolution as the Senate on Wednesday again rejected dueling Republican and Democratic funding proposals to end the federal shutdown. The competing stopgaps had already failed to pass in five previous votes. The Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Bureau of Economic Analysis have suspended data collecting and reporting, which complicates the Fed’s decision-making on interest rates and businesses’ ability to make informed decisions. This, in turn, could weigh on the Greenback in the near term. Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting released on Wednesday showed that a majority of policymakers supported the September rate cut and signaled further reduction later this year. However, some members favored a more cautious approach, citing concerns about inflation. Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that central bankers should adopt a “conservative” approach to setting interest rates, including responding firmly if price growth gets out of hand. The upside for the major pair might be capped as the uncertainty over the BoE’s monetary policy outlook has increased. Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’,…
Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs See $876M in One-Day Inflows Despite Drop in Spot Prices
The post Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs See $876M in One-Day Inflows Despite Drop in Spot Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$122,672.68 and ether ETH$4,507.80 prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop investors from pouring cash into crypto funds. Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) took in $876 million, according to data from Farside Investors. Combined with $1.2 billion in inflows on Monday as investors reacted to new record price over the weekend, the BTC funds have drawn in a fresh $2 billion in just the first two days of thew eek. Ether ETFs, meanwhile, also saw a wave of demand, pulling in $420 million Tuesday, their strongest day of inflows this month. For the first two days of the week, the ETH funds have pulled in more than $600 million. The wave of cash came as prices fell sharply, with bitcoin dropping 2.7% and ether by 5%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/bitcoin-etfs-see-usd876m-in-one-day-inflows-despite-drop-in-spot-prices
Block’s Square May Offer Merchants the Option to Accept Bitcoin and Convert Up to 50% of Sales Into BTC
The post Block’s Square May Offer Merchants the Option to Accept Bitcoin and Convert Up to 50% of Sales Into BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Square Bitcoin is Block’s new payments and crypto-integrated wallet that lets Square merchants accept Bitcoin and convert sales into BTC with zero conversion fees; starting Nov 10 businesses can convert up to 50% of daily sales into Bitcoin for streamlined crypto revenue management. Zero-fee conversion: merchants can convert card sales into Bitcoin with no conversion fees. Integrated wallet: sellers can store and manage BTC directly inside the Square point-of-sale. Adoption-ready: merchants may convert up to 50% of daily sales into Bitcoin beginning Nov 10; Block positions this for Main Street. Square Bitcoin: accept BTC and convert sales to Bitcoin with zero fees; learn how to enable the feature in Square and start converting today. What is Square Bitcoin and how does it work? Square Bitcoin is Block’s built-in payments feature and crypto wallet for Square merchants that enables acceptance of Bitcoin and automatic conversion of sales into BTC. The product allows sellers to convert received funds into Bitcoin with zero conversion fees and manage holdings via the integrated wallet. How will merchants convert sales to Bitcoin? Merchants using Square…
Is The Energy Transition Unraveling—Part 1
The post Is The Energy Transition Unraveling—Part 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wind turbines and PV solar panels in Yancheng City, China, on May 28, 2025. NurPhoto via Getty Images The oil and gas industry in the U.S. is affirming President Trump’s goal of producing more energy and selling more oil and gas to the world. But China is doing something else: it’s exporting massive amounts of renewable hardware, like solar panels, EVs, batteries, and wind turbines (interestingly, China is still importing oil and gas). Why is this important? Because the discrepancy may have geopolitical repercussions that disadvantage the U.S. In case you’ve missed it: China has a stranglehold on selling clean tech. 80% of the world’s solar panels, and 60% of the planet’s wind turbines, are produced in China. The country also supplies 70% of the world’s EVs and 75% of batteries. Only five years ago, a frequent argument was the U.S. doesn’t need to reduce its carbon emissions until China gets on board with its own transition program. Energy-Related Exports. The competition is about the energy export market in the two largest economies. The U.S. wants to sell its oil and gas, while China is pushing to sell its clean energy technologies—two very different positions. Note: the U.S. is a strong seller of coal, but this wasn’t included in the comparison. Perhaps reflecting a dose of realism: electricity production by renewables just passed coal production, on a global basis, for the first time. Despite Trump’s efforts to resurrect it, coal’s detrimental health effects on lungs and heart place it near the rear of the future of the energy race—only 16% of U.S. electricity is now produced from coal. Let’s consider the U.S. first. Now a major exporter, the country sold $80 billion of oil and gas through July of 2025 This is a remarkable result, since exports of both oil…
Republicans Say CLARITY Act Could Still Pass This Year Despite Shutdown; Bitcoin ETF Reviews May Be Delayed
The post Republicans Say CLARITY Act Could Still Pass This Year Despite Shutdown; Bitcoin ETF Reviews May Be Delayed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The CLARITY Act is a House-passed bill proposing a crypto market structure framework to define regulator roles and streamline digital asset oversight; lawmakers say passage remains a priority despite the government shutdown, with sponsors aiming to finish negotiations and secure Senate approval by year-end. CLARITY Act aims to define regulatory roles for digital assets Senate and House leaders still target passage before 2026 despite procedural delays Government shutdown has slowed reviews at agencies like the SEC and may pause ETF application processing Crypto market structure bill update: CLARITY Act remains a priority despite shutdown — learn timeline and impact, read on. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn setups…
Trump Coin ETF Listed on DTCC Platform as Political Memes Enter Mainstream Finance
Key Takeaways: Trump Coin ETF officially listed on DTCC under ticker TRPC without regulatory approval Political meme coins gaining institutional traction through traditional finance platforms ETF targets Solana-based Trump token amid broader crypto adoption trends DTCC listing represents infrastructure readiness for potential market launch The Canary Trump Coin ETF has secured a listing on [...] The post Trump Coin ETF Listed on DTCC Platform as Political Memes Enter Mainstream Finance appeared first on Blockonomi.
Grayscale’s two ETH spot ETFs have pledged another 857,600 ETH, worth $3.88 billion.
PANews reported on October 9th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Grayscale's two Ethereum spot ETFs saw an additional 857,600 ETH (approximately $ 3.88 billion) staked in the past three hours, bringing the total staked since their approval to stake to 1,161,600 ETH (approximately $ 5.25 billion). Currently, there is a queue of 1,380,000 ETH waiting to be staked, of which Grayscale holds 84% .
Ethereum’s rising staking delays sparks fear of DeFi instability risk
The post Ethereum’s rising staking delays sparks fear of DeFi instability risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s staking network is under growing strain as validator withdrawals climb to record levels, testing the system’s balance between liquidity and network security. Recent validator data shows that over 2.44 million ETH, valued at more than $10.5 billion, are now queued for withdrawal as of Oct. 8, the third-highest level in a month. This backlog trails only the 2.6 million ETH peak recorded on Sept. 11 and 2.48 million ETH on Oct. 5. According to Dune Analytics data curated by Hildobby, withdrawals are concentrated among the leading liquid staking token (LST) platforms like Lido, EtherFi, Coinbase, and Kiln. These services allow users to stake ETH while maintaining liquidity through derivative tokens such as stETH. Ethereum Stakers (Source: Dune Analytics) As a result, ETH stakers now face average withdrawal delays of 42 days and 9 hours, reflecting an imbalance that has persisted since CryptoSlate first identified the trend in July. Notably, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has defended the withdrawal design as an intentional safeguard. He compared staking to a disciplined form of service to the network, arguing that delayed exits reinforce stability by discouraging short-term speculation and ensuring validators remain committed to the chain’s long-term security. How does this impact Ethereum and its ecosystem? The prolonged withdrawal queue has sparked debate within the Ethereum community, fueling concerns that it could become a systemic vulnerability for the blockchain network. Pseudonymous ecosystem analyst Robdog called the situation a potential “time bomb,” noting that longer exit times amplify duration risk for participants in liquid staking markets. He said: “The problem is that this could trigger a vicious unwinding loop which has massive systemic impacts on DeFi, lending markets and the use of LSTs as collateral.” According to Robdog, queue length directly affects the liquidity and price stability of tokens like stETH and other liquid…
