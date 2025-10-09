2025-10-13 Monday

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1102 vs. 7.1055 previous

The post PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1102 vs. 7.1055 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1102 compared to 7.1055 before the long holiday and 7.1484 Reuters estimate. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71102-vs-71055-previous-202510090115
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:26
Watch Out: The FED Minutes Will Be Published Shortly – Here’s the Time and What You Need to Know

The post Watch Out: The FED Minutes Will Be Published Shortly – Here’s the Time and What You Need to Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting may indicate that officials are beginning to consider ending the balance sheet reduction plan. The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its last meeting. The minutes of that meeting will be released today at 9:00 PM (UTC+3). The Fed, which reversed the expansionary policies implemented during the pandemic, has been shrinking its balance sheet for a long time, reducing market liquidity. However, according to Citi economists, recent trends in interest rate markets indicate that financing conditions are already tightening. This suggests that the Fed’s balance sheet size may be approaching expected levels. Citi analysts included the following statements in their report: “As liquidity has diminished, the volatility of short-term interest rates has increased. This may have led officials to at least discuss potentially halting the balance sheet reduction process eventually.” The minutes from the Fed’s September meeting are crucial for guiding markets’ monetary policy. Bitcoinsistemi.com will share all the details of the minutes as they become available. Stay tuned to ensure you don’t miss out. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-the-fed-minutes-will-be-published-shortly-heres-the-time-and-what-you-need-to-know/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:12
Corporate XRP Adoption Grows as Holdings Surpass $11.5 Billion

TLDR Reliance purchases $17M in XRP, joining a growing trend of corporate adoption. Corporate XRP holdings now exceed $11.5 billion, with SBI Holdings leading. Gumi Inc. allocates $13.5M of $38M capital raise to XRP treasury. VivoPower raises $19M to expand its XRP treasury as adoption continues. XRP continues to gain traction as a digital reserve [...] The post Corporate XRP Adoption Grows as Holdings Surpass $11.5 Billion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/09 09:08
Matsuyama, Horschel, Ryder Cup Stars Headline

The post Matsuyama, Horschel, Ryder Cup Stars Headline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – OCTOBER 09: Eric Cole of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 9, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) Getty Images The Baycurrent Classic, formerly the ZoZo Championship, tees off today at a new venue, Yokohama Country Club, and marks the return of Billy Horschel. Horschel will join a strong field of PGA Tour and Japan Tour players in Baycurrent’s inaugural event. The mixed-tour field is the deepest of the fall schedule and features Ryder Cup players Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Nicolai Højgaard. Hideki Matsuyama, a past champion, returns as the Japanese fan favorite. The Japan/PGA Tour mixed event was established in 2019 to bring a global showcase to golf-crazed Japan, with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural edition. Along with the sponsor change, the event has also rotated courses: originally held at Narashino Country Club in 2019, moved to Sherwood Country Club in California in 2020 (due to COVID), back to Narashino from 2021–2023, and now to Yokohama Country Club. This year, the West Course will serve as the primary layout, with two holes from the East Course incorporated to create a composite track. YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – OCTOBER 08: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 17th hole prior to the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 08, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images) Getty Images Remodeled by Coore and Crenshaw in 2015, Yokohama will play as a par-71, stretching to a maximum of 7,315 yards. While shorter than some PGA Tour venues, it is expected to yield plenty of wedge approaches. “The 2015 remodel focused on adding elevation to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:05
Solana’s Jupiter Plans JupUSD Stablecoin With Ethena Labs, May Serve as Ecosystem Collateral

The post Solana’s Jupiter Plans JupUSD Stablecoin With Ethena Labs, May Serve as Ecosystem Collateral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → JupUSD is Jupiter’s new dollar-pegged stablecoin built with Ethena Labs and scheduled for mid‑Q4 2025. It will be 100% collateralized by Ethena’s USDtb and integrated across Jupiter products as collateral, liquidity and a native trading pair to streamline on‑chain USD operations. JupUSD will be 100% collateralized by Ethena Labs’ USDtb at launch Integration across Jupiter Perps, lending pools and swap pairs with phased replacement of existing stablecoins Ethena’s white‑label stack and market data show USDtb/USDe combined market cap of $16.6B (plain text source: DefiLlama) JupUSD stablecoin launch by Jupiter and Ethena Labs, 100% USDtb‑backed, mid‑Q4 2025. Learn what it means for Jupiter users and liquidity. Read more. Solana’s leading DEX aggregator Jupiter is launching JupUSD to serve as the backbone of its ecosystem in partnership with Ethena Labs. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:04
Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua On If He Expected Record-Breaking Start To Season: ‘Definitely Not’

The post Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua On If He Expected Record-Breaking Start To Season: ‘Definitely Not’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is setting NFL records through the first five games of the season with 52 catches for 588 receiving yards. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) Getty Images Puka Nacua is off to a record-breaking start to the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has 52 catches to go along with 588 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the first five games of the NFL season. Not only does Nacua led the league in both receptions and receiving yards, he’s the fastest player to 50-plus catches and is on pace to break the single-season record for receiving yardage. The single-season record for receiving yardage is held by Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson at 1,964 receiving yards. “It goes back to the I think the process — you work so hard in the off season for the opportunities that you prepare – and then when things start playing, when you’re playing football, and there’s 11 guys out there on offense and on defense, there’s a way of moving and understanding what’s going on out there,” says Nacua in a one-on-one interview. “I’m blessed to have this guy, No. 9 (Matthew Stafford), who can throw the ball anywhere on the football field.” Nacua was amazing during his rookie season in 2023, setting rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards. Those robust numbers resulted in a Pro Bowl bid and a Second-Team All-Pro selection. The 24-year-old receiver’s numbers dipped last year in his sophomore campaign. Some of that had to do with injuries as he was limited to just 11 games. But it’s also worth noting his yards per reception dipped from 14.2 to 12.5. That hasn’t been the case this season. With the addition of six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams, Nacua’s numbers have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:02
YouTube #1 in marketing ROI, beats other platforms in SEA

The post YouTube #1 in marketing ROI, beats other platforms in SEA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > YouTube #1 in marketing ROI, beats other platforms in SEA YouTube reveals being the #1 video streaming platform in the region, as well as the winners of the 2025 YouTube Works Awards SEA YouTube is the #1 video platform, reaching more consumers on a daily basis than all other video platforms, including TikTok and Meta YouTube creators are trusted by 90% in the Philippines, 88% in Thailand, and 86% in Indonesia, higher than the competitive average in those markets YouTube consistently delivers more than 2x the ROI of linear TV, and more than 1.2X than other digital platforms MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 8, 2025 – The numbers are in: in 2025, viewers rank YouTube as the number one platform for streaming video content, reaching more consumers on a daily basis than all competitors  including TikTok and Meta, according to new Kantar research shared at YouTube’s annual YouTube Works Awards. The awards served as a powerful showcase of the platform’s unparalleled reach and its growing ecosystem of creators and communities. The winning campaigns from this year’s Southeast Asia YouTube Works Awards highlighted how brands are leveraging YouTube to achieve real, measurable business impact and high return on investment (ROI). When it comes to business results, YouTube consistently delivers. According to the consulting firm Analytic Edge, across markets like Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, YouTube drives more than 2X the ROI of linear TV –  specifically 4.1X in Indonesia, 2.9X in Thailand and 2.3X in Vietnam. It also outperforms other social platforms like TikTok and Meta – delivering 1.5X in Indonesia, 1.6X the ROI in Thailand, and 1.2X in Vietnam. Meanwhile in the Philippines, another study this time commissioned by Nielsen found that YouTube is one of the most effective media channels for advertising. It’s 3.86 times more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:01
ASTER Explosion Shook the Market, but This New Altcoin Attracts All the Attention

The altcoin market has erupted once again – and this time, all eyes are on Astar (ASTER). In just two weeks, the token has skyrocketed from $0.46 to $2.04, marking a jaw-dropping gain of more than 340%. The sudden rally has shaken up the market, reminding investors that explosive moves can still happen even amid […] Continue Reading: ASTER Explosion Shook the Market, but This New Altcoin Attracts All the Attention
Coinstats2025/10/09 09:00
Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy Cluster May Advance Layer‑1 Private Payments and Decentralized Identity

The post Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy Cluster May Advance Layer‑1 Private Payments and Decentralized Identity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Ethereum Privacy Cluster is a 47-member team formed by the Ethereum Foundation to design protocol-level privacy features for Ethereum, including zero-knowledge infrastructure, confidential transfers and RPC metadata protection to enable private payments and decentralized identity on layer‑1. 47 experts assembled to build privacy at protocol level Focus on zero-knowledge proofs, confidential transfers (PlasmaFold) and RPC metadata minimization Works with Privacy Stewards for Ethereum (PSE); aims to counter rising surveillance and AI-driven privacy risks Ethereum Privacy Cluster: 47 experts building protocol-level privacy on Ethereum—learn what’s next and how it protects user data. Read the roadmap and takeaways. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn setups into plans with practical…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:49
Robert Kiyosaki Gears up for Dollar Collapse While Boosting Bitcoin Holdings

U.S. dollar collapse fears are intensifying as Robert Kiyosaki ramps up warnings, backing bitcoin, ethereum, and hard assets amid rising debt, inflation, and global uncertainty. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Dollar Doom, Endorses Bitcoin and Ether Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again cautioned investors about […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 08:30
