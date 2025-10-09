Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua On If He Expected Record-Breaking Start To Season: ‘Definitely Not’

The post Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua On If He Expected Record-Breaking Start To Season: ‘Definitely Not’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is setting NFL records through the first five games of the season with 52 catches for 588 receiving yards. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) Getty Images Puka Nacua is off to a record-breaking start to the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has 52 catches to go along with 588 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the first five games of the NFL season. Not only does Nacua led the league in both receptions and receiving yards, he’s the fastest player to 50-plus catches and is on pace to break the single-season record for receiving yardage. The single-season record for receiving yardage is held by Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson at 1,964 receiving yards. “It goes back to the I think the process — you work so hard in the off season for the opportunities that you prepare – and then when things start playing, when you’re playing football, and there’s 11 guys out there on offense and on defense, there’s a way of moving and understanding what’s going on out there,” says Nacua in a one-on-one interview. “I’m blessed to have this guy, No. 9 (Matthew Stafford), who can throw the ball anywhere on the football field.” Nacua was amazing during his rookie season in 2023, setting rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards. Those robust numbers resulted in a Pro Bowl bid and a Second-Team All-Pro selection. The 24-year-old receiver’s numbers dipped last year in his sophomore campaign. Some of that had to do with injuries as he was limited to just 11 games. But it’s also worth noting his yards per reception dipped from 14.2 to 12.5. That hasn’t been the case this season. With the addition of six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams, Nacua’s numbers have…