An address deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a long position in ZEC
PANews reported on October 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale address deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a ZEC long position with a leverage of 5x.
PANews
2025/10/09 09:35
Solana Treasury Company Helius Executive Chairman: Will go public in Hong Kong, aiming to buy at least 5% of SOL
PANews reported on October 9th that according to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Joseph Chee, former head of UBS Investment Bank Asia and current executive chairman of Helius, the Solana treasury company, stated in a recent interview that his company aims to acquire at least 5% of Solana. He stated that as long as market capitalization and regulatory requirements are met, Hong Kong will be the second listing location, adding, "Maybe in six months (to meet the requirements), we will come here (Hong Kong) as soon as possible." Chee pointed out that Solana's processing power surpasses Ethereum. While Tom Lee often says that large financial institutions, stablecoins, and payment companies are all built on Ethereum, many institutions are building applications on blockchains like Solana and Avalanche.
PANews
2025/10/09 09:24
Ethereum DATs Are The Next Berkshire Hathaway: Joe Lubin
The post Ethereum DATs Are The Next Berkshire Hathaway: Joe Lubin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inspired by Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin playbook, Joseph Lubin says Ethereum treasury companies can provide outsized returns on yield and investment opportunities to their Bitcoin counterparts. Speaking exclusively to Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore, the Ethereum co-founder unpacked his thesis for why Ether (ETH) digital asset treasuries (DATs) present superior opportunities to the Bitcoin (BTC) treasury movement popularized by Saylor’s Strategy Bitcoin play. “I’d much rather have something that potentially has more impact. It certainly is as solid as Bitcoin, and I would argue more solid because of the functionality and the organic demand for it to pay for transactions and storage,” Lubin said. The Ethereum co-founder was actively championing ETH DATs after he was appointed chairman of the ETH-based treasury company SharpLink Gaming. The Nasdaq-listed iGaming company has bought more than $2 billion worth of Ether since adopting a treasury strategy in August. Inspired by Michael Saylor Lubin admitted that his impetus to head up an ETH treasury company was inspired by Saylor and his financial engineering constructs, which are based on Bitcoin as a reserve asset. “I was fortunate enough to sit down and have dinner with him in December and heard his rationale for doing all that. It was basically about finding better treasury capital assets for his company,” Lubin said. “I talked to my colleagues who immediately thought, it’s obvious that Ether would be a better treasury asset because it’s a productive yield-bearing asset.” Lubin presented an optimistic outlook for Ethereum’s medium-term future. He described the ecosystem hitting its “broadband moment” in 2025, with the protocol more horizontally and vertically scalable and crying out for cheaper, abundant block space to be used. Related: ‘The Fight for Ethereum’s Soul,’ a Cointelegraph documentary He added that Ethereum had scaled too quickly in the past 18 months, which left a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 09:21
BlockDAG’s $420M+ Accelerates With Alpine F1® Deal, Is BDAG Next Big Crypto?
The post BlockDAG’s $420M+ Accelerates With Alpine F1® Deal, Is BDAG Next Big Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® sponsorship and $0.0012 presale entry fuel $420M raised, making BDAG 2025’s hottest crypto opportunity. With over $420 million raised, more than 27 billion coins sold, and a return of nearly 2,900% since Batch 1, BlockDAG has shifted from being just another Layer-1 blockchain to one of the fastest-rising projects of 2025. Its current Batch 31 presale price of $0.0012 still provides buyers a rare entry point. Alongside these milestones, the project has now secured a partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. With this strategic collaboration and consistent presale growth, BlockDAG is shaping up as one of the most persuasive long-term crypto investments available in the market today. The Singapore debut at the Raffles Hotel confirmed it: blockchain has entered the global motorsport arena, and BlockDAG is the one leading that move. Where Speed and Chain Meet The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team sponsorship is far more than a surface-level endorsement. It’s a direct alignment between blockchain technology and the performance-driven world of Formula 1®. Alpine is not simply another racing team; it’s part of a phenomenon followed by hundreds of millions worldwide. By linking its identity with a sport defined by speed, precision, and endurance, BlockDAG connects its Layer-1 blockchain performance to a real-world narrative of innovation and excellence. This integration means BlockDAG’s name now appears on cars, fan simulators, and event booths, creating exposure well beyond traditional crypto audiences. While many blockchain projects focus on technical updates or incremental upgrades, BlockDAG has pursued something more enduring: building an emotional connection through one of the world’s most recognizable sports. Singapore Launch Event: Substance Behind the Style The announcement of the Alpine partnership was anything but understated. In Singapore, BlockDAG hosted a full-scale launch at the Raffles Hotel, coinciding with one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 09:17
Solana Could See Breakout as Short Liquidations Rise, Resistance Near $245
The post Solana Could See Breakout as Short Liquidations Rise, Resistance Near $245 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Solana breakout momentum is driven by concentrated liquidity clusters and high‑leverage short liquidations that forced short covers, lifting SOL price from ~$220 support toward $245 resistance; heatmap data and rising 24h volume point to a possible break above $245 if sellers fail to defend that supply wall. SOL price rebounded from $220 support due to short liquidations. Resistance cluster at $235–$245 is the key supply zone to watch. 24h volume near $7B and liquidity heatmap show fresh orders above current price, signaling breakout potential. Solana breakout: SOL price jumps from $220 support as short liquidations push volume higher — watch $245 resistance for a confirmed breakout. Read analysis. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:52
CLARITY Act Passage Plan Stands Firm with Steil Optimistic Despite Shutdown
TLDR Steil confirmed that Republicans aim to pass the CLARITY Act by 2026. The ongoing government shutdown has delayed the Senate’s action on the bill. House passed the CLARITY Act in July, but Senate delays are creating uncertainty. Steil is hopeful that Senate will adopt the House text for faster passage. Despite the ongoing U.S. [...] The post CLARITY Act Passage Plan Stands Firm with Steil Optimistic Despite Shutdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 08:50
Bank of North Dakota Unveils Stablecoin Roughrider Coin for Interbank Use
TLDR North Dakota’s Roughrider Coin is US dollar-backed, supporting interbank transactions. Fiserv powers Roughrider Coin with digital asset platform for enhanced interoperability. Roughrider Coin named after Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders from the Spanish War. North Dakota’s has a reputation for being at the forefront of financial innovation. The Bank of North Dakota is making its [...] The post Bank of North Dakota Unveils Stablecoin Roughrider Coin for Interbank Use appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 08:46
Free Shiba Inu Tokens? It's a TRAP — Here's How Scammers Are Stealing Millions
Shiba Inu token holders are exposed to a new security risk. With the huge number of cryptocurrency users, a complex phishing scheme is being used to take advantage of them. The attack targets legitimate token airdrops, which are used to lure victims into compromising their digital wallets.The SHIB community has been issued with an urgent warning by Shibarium Trustwatch, an account on X focused on security. The alert follows the detection of a coordinated scam targeting unsuspecting token holders across multiple wallets.The Phishing Scheme ExplainedThe fraud is carried out in a peculiar way. Hackers are sending real Shiba Inu tokens to random wallet addresses. These airdrops look credible and genuine. However, they include coded messages, which lead customers to scam websites.The spam messages inform users that they need to access specific sites to receive additional rewards. Such websites mimic official Shiba Inu platforms. When the victims link their wallets, the fraudsters access the funds and drain them instantly.Shibarium Trustwatch verified that there is no relation between the counterfeit websites and the legitimate Shiba Inu ecosystem. The attachment of a wallet to such platforms can lead to stolen assets and compromised security. This may cause serious and permanent damage.According to security experts, this type of attack exploits the trust individuals place in others. Airdrops are considered valid opportunities automatically by many crypto holders. The internalised messages bring a sense of urgency, where the victims undertake their actions without due diligence.Protecting Your AssetsSHIB holders received clear guidance from the security team. Users should ignore all messages embedded in token names and unforeseen airdrops. No legitimate Shiba Inu promotion requires connecting wallets through unsolicited tokens.The best defence against such attacks is verification. Any official news is communicated through the official Shiba Inu channels. The project has verified profiles on major social media sites. These are the official sources through which community members should verify any claims and then take action.There are several additional precautions that cybersecurity professionals recommend. Users are advised to enable two-factor authentication on all cryptocurrency-related accounts. Hardware wallets provide an extra layer of security for significant holdings. Regular security audits of connected applications help identify potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.Pattern of Ongoing ThreatsThis is one of the larger trends targeting the Shiba Inu community. In the first quarter of the year, Shibarium Trustwatch identified fraudulent accounts on X that posed as legitimate supporters. These fraudsters were marketing irrelevant tokens under the guise of being part of the SHIB system.The scammers took advantage of a specific platform, HypeIt, which is developed on Shibarium to share content and communicate with the community. The attackers exploited the platform's validity to defraud users.The other explanation was regarding the misconception about the LEASH token. The meme coin associated with Shiba Inu exists only as an ERC-20 token. LEASH is not available on Solana, and any claims to the contrary are fraudulent. Buyers who attempt to purchase LEASH on Solana may lose their funds to fake tokens.In a recent update, we covered that crypto users were also warned about scammers buying trusted Telegram usernames to impersonate community members and steal assets. These usernames are highly important in the cryptocurrency community due to their reputation and trust.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 08:38
USA Ready For Bitcoin Reserve As Price Continues To Surge: MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Over The Market
Momentum across digital assets continues to build as the United States moves closer to formalizing a Bitcoin reserve strategy. Senior Treasury advisors and lawmakers have begun referencing digital assets as potential additions to long-term fiscal policy planning, signaling a dramatic shift in perception at the highest levels of government. Recent statements from financial committees suggest […] Continue Reading: USA Ready For Bitcoin Reserve As Price Continues To Surge: MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Over The Market
Coinstats
2025/10/09 08:30
$1.9 Million Target? XRP, SOLANA, BITCOIN, ETHEREUM, and MAGACOINFINANCE.COM Could Deliver Big Returns
The post $1.9 Million Target? XRP, SOLANA, BITCOIN, ETHEREUM, and MAGACOINFINANCE.COM Could Deliver Big Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. In the world of crypto, explosive returns aren’t accidental—they’re built on finding the right entry point before the masses catch on. Bitcoin and XRP are already legends in their own right. Solana continues expanding across Web3. And Ethereum (ETH) remains central to everything from smart contracts to institutional adoption. But now, one name is quietly joining that elite conversation: MAGACOINFINANCE.COM. Momentum is rising, and the real question now is whether one of these five tokens could deliver that rare multi-million-dollar return for those positioned early enough. MAGACOINFINANCE Is Catching Fire—and the Early Signs Are Hard to Ignore It’s easy to miss the early signals—until it’s too late. But right now, MAGACOINFINANCE is flashing every indicator of a breakout in motion. Wallet counts are ticking upward fast. Community growth is unfolding naturally, without gimmicks. And on-chain trackers are beginning to highlight MAGACOINFINANCE as one of the few early-stage plays with meaningful activity and traction. This isn’t temporary attention. It’s foundational progress—and those entering now may be catching the inflection point before the next phase begins. Rising Players to Watch: Kaspa, Polkadot, and Their Growing Ecosystems Kaspa is gaining ground with a high-speed, proof-of-work blockDAG model that’s built for real-time payments and scalable infrastructure. Polkadot continues leading the way in cross-chain functionality, giving developers the tools to launch scalable projects across a multi-chain future. Both names have real utility—but when it comes to asymmetric upside potential, MAGACOINFINANCE is standing out for its early strength and rising…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:04
