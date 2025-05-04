Exchange MEXC
Bitcoin Market Turns Positive As Futures Open Interest Rises Sharply – More Price Growth?
Bitcoin Market Turns Positive As Futures Open Interest Rises Sharply – More Price Growth? The post Bitcoin Market Turns Positive As Futures Open Interest Rises Sharply – More Price Growth? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:24
Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin May See Record Q4 ETF Inflows as Analysts Note Further Upside
Bitwise's Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin May See Record Q4 ETF Inflows as Analysts Note Further Upside The post Bitwise's Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin May See Record Q4 ETF Inflows as Analysts Note Further Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETF inflows are forecast to hit a record in Q4 as higher BTC prices and broadened access for advisers drive demand. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says strong price momentum and renewed institutional adoption make Bitcoin ETF inflows the key catalyst for more capital entering BTC in Q4. Record Q4 inflows forecast Analysts see steady upward momentum in Bitcoin price with low short-term volatility. Bitcoin ETFs attracted $22.5B in the first nine months; Q4 flows could set a new annual record. Bitcoin ETF inflows predicted to peak in Q4 — Bitcoin ETF inflows front and center; read expert analysis and next steps for investors. What are the latest forecasts for Bitcoin ETF inflows? Bitcoin ETF inflows are expected to surge in Q4, with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicting record quarterly net flows driven by higher BTC prices and wider adviser adoption. The first nine months saw $22.5 billion in ETF inflows, signaling momentum that could push full-year ETF flows to new highs. How is Bitcoin's price momentum shaping ETF demand? Bitcoin's price recently reached a new peak above $126,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:19
Short-Term Holder Supply Rises By 559K Bitcoin – New Buyers Flood the Market
Short-Term Holder Supply Rises By 559K Bitcoin – New Buyers Flood the Market The post Short-Term Holder Supply Rises By 559K Bitcoin – New Buyers Flood the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:09
UK lifts ban on crypto exchange-traded notes as ‘market has evolved’
UK lifts ban on crypto exchange-traded notes as 'market has evolved' UK has lifted its four-year ban on crypto exchange-traded notes, with analysts predicting it could grow the UK crypto market by 20%. The UK government has finally lifted its ban on crypto exchange-traded notes, citing a maturation of the industry and a greater understanding of digital asset products. In an announcement on Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) outlined that retail investors can now access crypto ETNs via FCA-approved exchanges based in the UK A crypto exchange-traded note is a debt product that allows an investor to gain exposure to a cryptocurrency without owning the underlying asset. These types of products are essentially traded similarly to any other security, with underlying crypto held securely by regulated custodians.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 10:08
Coinflow Raises $25M to Scale Stablecoin Payments, Backed by Pantera and Coinbase
Coinflow Raises $25M to Scale Stablecoin Payments, Backed by Pantera and Coinbase The post Coinflow Raises $25M to Scale Stablecoin Payments, Backed by Pantera and Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin payments startup Coinflow has raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Pantera Capital, as it moves to scale its global payout network and challenge legacy cross-border systems. The Chicago, Illinois-based firm has grown revenue 23-fold since 2024 and now supports stablecoin-powered payments in over 170 countries, it said in an announcement on Thursday. Other backers in the round include Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Jump Capital and The Fintech Fund. Accepting stablecoin payments could allow merchants to receive funds without the input of as many financial service intermediaries and with lower transaction costs. They may therefore look to providers who offer the kind of service they would see when accepting traditional payments. Coinflow, which says it processes multi-billion-dollar annal transaction volume, provides infrastructure for businesses to accept and send money globally using stablecoins like USDC. The platform includes instant settlement, chargeback protection, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven fraud prevention. The new capital will help Coinflow expand payout coverage in Asia and Latin America, hire across the U.S. and Europe, and improve transaction approval rates, which the firm says can directly drive merchant growth. "Payment systems are still stuck in a patchwork of local networks, riddled with delays, fraud, and unnecessary costs," said Daniel Lev, Coinflow's CEO and co-founder.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:03
WLFI drops 10% as $82M exits – Yet $0.193 target still in sight
WLFI struggling performance appears short-term.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 10:00
Bitcoin miners should pay costs in depreciating currency — Ledn exec
Bitcoin miners should pay costs in depreciating currency — Ledn exec The post Bitcoin miners should pay costs in depreciating currency — Ledn exec appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) mining firms should hold their mined Bitcoin and use it as collateral for fiat-denominated loans to pay operating expenses instead of selling BTC and losing the upside of an asset that miners expect to surge in price, according to John Glover, chief investment officer at Bitcoin lending firm Ledn. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Glover said that holding onto the BTC carries several benefits including, price appreciation, tax deferment, and the potential to make extra revenue by lending out BTC held in corporate treasuries. The executive added: "If you are mining, you are generating all this Bitcoin. You understand the thesis behind Bitcoin and why it is likely going to continue to appreciate in the future. You do not want to sell any of your Bitcoin." This debt-based approach is similar to companies like Strategy, which issue corporate debt and equity to finance Bitcoin acquisition and profit from the diverging fundamentals of BTC and the fiat currencies the corporate capital raises are denominated in. BTC mining hashprice, a metric used to gauge miner profitability, has collapsed as ever-increasing computing resources are deployed to secure the network. Bitcoin-backed loans could be a valuable lifeline for miners struggling in the highly competitive industry, which is facing increased pressure due to the ongoing trade tensions brought on by the Trump administration's protectionist trade policies and macroeconomic uncertainty. The Bitcoin mining industry is characterized by high competition and capital costs that increase over time as more powerful computing resources are used to mine blocks and secure the network. US President Trump's sweeping trade tariffs have cast a cloud over the already competitive sector, raising fears that import duties will raise…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:55
Bitcoin mining — Institutions boost investments amid favorable US climate
Bitcoin mining — Institutions boost investments amid favorable US climate The post Bitcoin mining — Institutions boost investments amid favorable US climate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Fakhul Miah, managing director of GoMining Institutional The Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry has never been more attractive to institutional investors. Fintech giants are investing in Bitcoin mining rather than just accumulating the asset, all thanks to the favorable regulatory environment in the US and the profitability margin of BTC. Then, numerous companies are diversifying by allocating computing power to AI, further strengthening their economics and, thus, investment attractiveness. For now, it looks like the future of the foundational layer for the Bitcoin network could mark the new gusher age. Is Bitcoin mining profitable? Bitcoin mining is still profitable. CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm, shared that the average cost to mine 1 BTC for US-listed miners reached $55,950 in Q3 2024. Two other popular models — one from MacroMicro and another dubbed the Glassnode Difficulty Regression Model — give different estimates. On the very same day of Feb. 20, MacroMicro.me data shows that the average cost to produce 1 BTC hovers above $92,000; Glassnode's Difficulty Regression Model estimates the cost to mine a single BTC at approximately $34,400, all while the cryptocurrency's price hit $98,300 on that day. On a global scale, mining costs differ based on the region. For example, the electricity cost to produce 1 BTC in Ireland is roughly $321,000, but it costs just over $1,300 to mine 1 BTC in Iran. Electricity is only part of the equation — hardware, labor and maintenance costs also play a crucial role. Recent data from CoinShares and MacroMicro.me paints a challenging yet nuanced picture for Bitcoin miners in the United States. While some institutional miners remain profitable, the broader landscape reveals increasing operational pressures that could reshape the mining industry. What happens if the challenges aren't addressed? Mining institutions with high profitability rates could start to expand…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:48
Spam Fight Heats Up: Bitcoin Knots Node Count Rises 49% in April
Spam Fight Heats Up: Bitcoin Knots Node Count Rises 49% in April The post Spam Fight Heats Up: Bitcoin Knots Node Count Rises 49% in April appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lately, Bitcoin developers have found themselves entrenched in a fervent dispute over a proposal to eliminate the long-standing 80-byte constraint imposed on the OP_RETURN function. As this technical standoff intensifies, the alternative Bitcoin client known as Bitcoin Knots witnessed a notable climb in node adoption. OP_RETURN Controversy Drives Surge in Bitcoin Knots Adoption The proposal, […]
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:31
Canelo Alvarez Vs. William Scull Results & Full Fight Card Results
Canelo Alvarez Vs. William Scull Results & Full Fight Card Results The post Canelo Alvarez Vs. William Scull Results & Full Fight Card Results appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mexico's Canelo Alvarez (L) and Cuba's William Scull pose for pictures during a weigh in ahead of their super middleweight boxing match in Riyadh on May 2, 2025. The battle for the undisputed and Ring Magazine super middleweight championship is upon us. Canelo Alvarez, the reigning Ring, WBC, IBF, and WBA champion, will put his titles on the line against WBO champion William Scull in the main event on Saturday night. The card takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it will already be Sunday morning, but this event kicks off in primetime in the United States and Mexico. Keep refreshing for the latest results from the card. I'll be following along with updates after each round from every fight on the main card. Canelo-Scull UPDATES BEGIN HERE Here is a look at the card that is on tap: Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull, for Alvarez's WBC, WBO, and WBA super middleweight titles & Scull's IBF super middleweight title (c) Badou Jack vs. Norair Mikaeljan – WBC cruiserweight title Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace – super middleweights Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba – heavyweights The Fatal Fury boxing weekend began as a spectacle with little substance on Friday night. A much-hyped tripleheader in Times Square failed to deliver. I was there on the ground, and the atmosphere was buzzing for the made-for-TV event. However, the three headliners fell short of delivering the performances many fans wanted to see. It's possible I'm being a little too hard on Teofimo Lopez. He put on a pretty masterful performance in nearly shutting out Arnold Barboza in the first of the three featured fights. Lopez was in excellent shape. He looked fast and sharp and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 05:36
