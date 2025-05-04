Whale Buys $24M in BTC After Scoring $9M Profit in April
The post Whale Buys $24M in BTC After Scoring $9M Profit in April appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto whale nets $9 million profit in 22 tokens, defying recent market pullbacks. Whale’s 309 BTC buy at $79,792 now holds $5 million unrealized gain as BTC climbs. Bitcoin dips 0.88% daily, while Ethereum and altcoins show mixed weekly momentum. A crypto whale has emerged as a top-performing trader over the past month, reaping more than $9 million in realized profits across a basket of 22 tokens. According to Lookonchain data, the individual investor maintained long positions in prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, and Chainlink (LINK). This substantial gain comes despite mild pullbacks in the broader market over the past 24 hours. In addition to the realized profits, the same whale recently acquired 309 BTC, valued at approximately $24.68 million. The purchase was made at an average price of $79,792 per coin. A whale has been long $BTC, $ETH, $SOL, $LTC, $XRP, $LINK and other 16 tokens in the past month, with a total profit of more than $9M. Additionally, this whale bought 309 $BTC ($24.68M) at an average price of $79,792, currently sitting on unrealized profits of more than $5M.… pic.twitter.com/LVwmdlmUhf — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 3, 2025 With Bitcoin trading at $96,001.19 as of press time, this position now holds more than $5 million in unrealized profit. Such aggressive accumulation suggests strong confidence in Bitcoin’s continued long-term upside. Major Coins Pull Back Slightly Despite Recent Gains The whale’s activity contrasts with slight pullbacks in major coins over the last day. Bitcoin, despite the recent surge, recorded a modest 0.88% dip over the past 24 hours. Still, it remains up 1.92% on the week. The market leader now commands a capitalization of $1.9 trillion, supported by a circulating supply of 20 million BTC. Ethereum mirrored this trend with a 0.22% daily decline but…
