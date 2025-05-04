2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
XRP ETF Speculation Surges — Ripple, Cardano and AVAX Named Among Best Altcoins to Buy Before Q4 Run

XRP ETF Speculation Surges — Ripple, Cardano and AVAX Named Among Best Altcoins to Buy Before Q4 Run

The crypto market is overheating as investors prepare a potential wave of ETF approvals that may transform capital inflows to the altcoins market. Ripple native token, XRP, is on the forefront with new institutional adoption, whereas Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are still rising in popularity as the ecosystem is expanding. Analysts also identified MAGACOIN […] Continue Reading: XRP ETF Speculation Surges — Ripple, Cardano and AVAX Named Among Best Altcoins to Buy Before Q4 Run
XRP
XRP$2.5475+8.90%
Avalanche
AVAX$22.22+5.75%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.20%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:00
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Institutional Demand Increases as Analysts Predict Surge to $135,000

Bitcoin Institutional Demand Increases as Analysts Predict Surge to $135,000

After Bitcoin’s price surged above the $125,000 mark, and created a new all-time high. Many analysts have shared different reasons for the increase, but according to Tronweekly, a major cause of the increase could be traced to the increase in the number of institutional interests. In recent times, there has been an increase in the […]
Major
MAJOR$0.11176+28.88%
Compartilhar
Tronweekly2025/10/09 10:00
Compartilhar
New York Comic Con 2025 Film And TV Panels Schedule And Times

New York Comic Con 2025 Film And TV Panels Schedule And Times

The post New York Comic Con 2025 Film And TV Panels Schedule And Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Claffey in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Steffan Hill/HBO New York’s biggest pop culture convention is back for another year of comics, anime, manga, video games, film, TV and more. New York Comic Con (NYCC) returns to the Javits Center on Thursday, featuring a packed lineup that includes first looks at series like HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff and retrospective panels for iconic films like The Matrix. Here’s a roundup of some of the most noteworthy film and TV panels that will be taking place over the course of the four-day convention. Thursday, October 9 HBO/HBO Max Presents A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Journey Into Westeros With Dunk And Egg When: 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST Until House of the Dragon returns for season three, HBO has you covered with a sneak peek at another Westeros-set Game of Thrones spinoff: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The show, which is adapted from George R. R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It centers on a young knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). The panel will feature Martin, showrunner Ira Parker and stars Claffey and Ansell. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts in January 2026. Back To The Baxter Building: Ioan Gruffudd And Michael Chiklis In Conversation Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd in “Fantastic Four.” 20th Century Fox When: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. EST Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm/The Thing), who starred in the early 2000s Fantastic Four films, will reminisce about their experiences bringing Marvel’s First Family to the big screen 20 years ago. Mercy: Exclusive First Look With Chris Pratt, Kali Reis And Timur Bekmambetov When: 2:30 to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.06%
Zypher Network
POP$0.005013+1.10%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.00994+10.44%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:50
Compartilhar
Why tokenized gold beats other paper alternatives — Gold DAO

Why tokenized gold beats other paper alternatives — Gold DAO

The post Why tokenized gold beats other paper alternatives — Gold DAO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenized gold carries several benefits over other forms of paper gold, including gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to Melissa Song and Dustin Becker, representatives of Gold DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that facilitates investor access to tokenized gold. In an interview with Cointelegraph, the DAO representatives outlined three major benefits unique to tokenized gold, including 1:1 redeemability for a specific quantity of physical, serialized gold, usage as collateral in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, and transactional efficiency through on-demand liquidity. “When you buy an ETF, you are betting on the gold price going up, but you do not own any specific gold bar,” Song told Cointelegraph. The pair added that the price of gold surged in 2025 due to the current macroeconomic uncertainty, the high level of US government debt, and geopolitical tensions that are reshaping the global monetary order. Gold’s price hits all-time highs against the US dollar. Source: TradingView Related: Geopolitical tensions fuel central bank shift toward gold, crypto — BlackRock exec Macroeconomic uncertainty spikes gold prices, leaves USD in doubt Gold hit an all-time high of $3,500 per ounce in April 2025 amid the trade tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump that caused turmoil in risk-on asset markets like stocks and crypto. Traders shifted to gold, cash, and other safe-haven assets to weather the extreme volatility caused by the protectionist trade policies and the counter-response from other countries. This rush to gold also caused gold-backed cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Gold (PAXG) and Tether Gold (XAUT) to spike in price during April 2024. The Volatility S&P Index (VIX) tracks the volatility of the US stock market and surged following Trump’s tariff announcement. Source: TradingView Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser argued that gold-backed tokens will outcompete fiat stablecoins due to the lack of geopolitical risk and inflationary resistance inherent…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.08762+5.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.06%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:49
Compartilhar
After Zora airdrop goes awry, what’s next for Web3 creator economy?

After Zora airdrop goes awry, what’s next for Web3 creator economy?

The post After Zora airdrop goes awry, what’s next for Web3 creator economy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain social network Zora has built a reputation as a popular tool for artists, musicians and other creatives to monetize their content onchain, but the recent launch of its eponymous ZORA token has left many users confused and dissatisfied. The token’s price tanked shortly after launch, with users and observers complaining about everything from poor communication from the team to the token’s distribution and utility models.  This comes amid an overall decline in interest in the onchain creator economy and a changing perspective on whether blockchain tools like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are still useful for creatives who want to monetize their work on the blockchain. With creators and builders shifting focus and NFTs no longer selling like they used to, does the ZORA token drop symbolize the end of the creator-driven NFT model? Maybe not, but many creatives are changing their perspectives and the role blockchain should play in the creator economy.  ZORA token launch and airdrop go awry The ZORA token launched on April 23, and it quickly became a point of controversy among users. To start, Zora did not officially announce that it had gone live until two hours after it was already trading, leading to confusion on social media. Source: ZachXBT The token’s price quickly fell by over 50% within those roughly two hours, from $0.037 to $0.017, adding to users’ complaints. It has since fallen even further, sitting around $0.013 at the time of writing. ZORA’s tokenomics also became a point of contention. 45% of the supply is reserved for the team and investors, while 25% is for the treasury — leaving 20% for community incentives and just 10% for the user airdrop. This led some to complain that the project was keeping too much for itself. Others disliked its general lack of utility. Zora repeatedly…
Zora
ZORA$0.100578+22.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00915+6.51%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:46
Compartilhar
Trader Loses $111,000 in Minutes on POPE Coin – Coincu

Trader Loses $111,000 in Minutes on POPE Coin – Coincu

The post Trader Loses $111,000 in Minutes on POPE Coin – Coincu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trader loses $111,000 trading POPE coin; impacts volatility, trading caution. FOMO trade within minutes led to steep financial loss. Incident highlights risks of low-liquidity crypto trading. A trader experienced a significant financial loss on May 3, 2025, losing $111,000 in less than five minutes after purchasing $POPE tokens. Lookonchain confirmed the incident, emphasizing the volatility and risks inherent in cryptocurrency trading. POPE Coin Trade Results in $111,000 Loss Historical Analyses Indicate Heightened Volatility Risks A trader spent $200,000 in USDC to purchase $POPE tokens driven by FOMO, aiming to capitalize on potential gains. Shortly after the purchase, the token’s price plummeted by approximately 55%, leading to a loss of $111,000 when the trader panic-sold the tokens, receiving only $89,000. Such a short-term financial hit highlights the speculative nature of meme coins like $POPE. With low liquidity and rapid speculation, these tokens can incur hefty trading losses. Price manipulation concerns rise amid such trades, urging investor caution. “This incident highlights the dangers of FOMO trading and the risks associated with low-liquidity meme coins.” — Lookonchain Analyst, Lookonchain Market Data and Insights Did you know? In 2021, Bitcoin’s price plummeted by over 50% after reaching an all-time high, underscoring the potential impact of sudden market drops similar to the POPE coin crash. Analyzing the data provided by CoinMarketCap shows that the POPE meme coin, despite no market cap, recorded a fully diluted market cap of approximately $81,849,273. Its current price is $0.08, with significant declines reported in recent trading periods. Being updated at 22:19 UTC on May 3, 2025, these statistics reveal significant changes over recent weeks with a 24-hour trading volume of around $76,872,330. Pope meme(POPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:19 UTC on May 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential financial…
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000753-9.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.06%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001199+12.05%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:26
Compartilhar
Undervalued Altcoins to Watch in May 2025: Why XRP, SUI, and Solana Could Lead the Next Crypto Market Shift

Undervalued Altcoins to Watch in May 2025: Why XRP, SUI, and Solana Could Lead the Next Crypto Market Shift

The post Undervalued Altcoins to Watch in May 2025: Why XRP, SUI, and Solana Could Lead the Next Crypto Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the broader crypto market in a pause, savvy investors are rotating capital toward altcoins showing signs of resilience or early-stage breakout potential. As May kicks off, four names are drawing renewed attention — XRP, SUI, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE — each offering a different path to potential upside. XRP Hovers at $2.19 With Resistance Ahead XRP is currently priced at $2.19, posting a modest +0.37% gain over the last hour, but showing a -0.68% decline over 24 hours. Its 7-day chart is nearly flat at +0.01%, suggesting the asset is locked in a tight range. While XRP remains a dominant force in cross-border payments, analysts say it faces tough resistance near $2.30. Despite its global utility and institutional support, near-term momentum appears muted, leaving tactical traders searching for more dynamic setups. Solana Dips Despite Strong Network Activity Solana (SOL) trades at $147.87, with a +0.44% move in the last hour but a -1.50% drop over 24 hours. The 7-day change of -0.54% reflects a slight downtrend despite ongoing developer activity and ecosystem growth. While Solana maintains a top-tier position among Layer 1 chains, its recent dip could indicate exhaustion following earlier rallies. With many believing Solana has already priced in most of its mid-term gains, investors are considering alternative Layer 1 plays or undervalued microcaps. SUI Slides to $3.36 With Broader Weakness Sui (SUI) is currently trading at $3.36, posting a minor +0.06% hourly uptick but down -2.53% over 24 hours and -2.11% over the week. While it still commands attention for its unique Move-based infrastructure and scalable architecture, market confidence appears to be cooling. Technical traders note SUI’s drop below recent support levels could open up further downside if sentiment weakens. Still, its fundamentals remain strong enough to keep it on radar for a recovery play in Q2.…
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.20%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
XRP
XRP$2.5475+8.90%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:09
Compartilhar
Why $CWT Is the Best Presale Crypto with 500x Potential in 2025

Why $CWT Is the Best Presale Crypto with 500x Potential in 2025

The post Why $CWT Is the Best Presale Crypto with 500x Potential in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why Cold Wallet’s $CWT token is being called the best presale crypto of 2025. With zero-knowledge privacy tech and a projected 500x ROI, this stealth-focused wallet is redefining digital asset security. In a space that rarely pauses for silence, Cold Wallet is making its mark by doing exactly that, operating quietly, securely, and on its own terms. While countless projects chase hype with flashy features and quick listings, Cold Wallet is focused on building something far more valuable: trust. At a time when most wallets still leave users exposed to tracking, data harvesting, and surveillance, Cold Wallet offers a rare antidote, full-spectrum privacy powered by zero-knowledge technology. Its token, $CWT, currently priced at just $0.00714 in stage 2 of its presale, is already catching the attention of investors looking for the best presale crypto before the next bull cycle kicks off. With a launch price of $0.3571 and a roadmap packed with real utility, many believe this project could become 2025’s surprise outlier, with the potential to multiply early investments by up to 500x. Cold Wallet’s Advantage: Real Privacy, Not Just Lip Service While some wallets claim to be secure, they still leak user information across third-party RPCs, embed trackers, or offer little protection from on-chain profiling. Cold Wallet was built to fix this. It behaves like a cold storage device but works in real time, offering mobile and browser-based access while shielding users from surveillance at every layer. From private balance verification to anonymous transactions and hidden wallet addresses, Cold Wallet doesn’t just talk privacy, it delivers it. What sets it apart is the seamless integration of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). These allow users to prove identity, eligibility, or balances without revealing any personal information. Imagine being able to interact with DeFi protocols or complete trades without your…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+3.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02456+6.82%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:06
Compartilhar
Elon Musk’s X Platform Upgrades Recommendation Algorithm with Grok – Coincu

Elon Musk’s X Platform Upgrades Recommendation Algorithm with Grok – Coincu

The post Elon Musk’s X Platform Upgrades Recommendation Algorithm with Grok – Coincu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Elon Musk integrates Grok into X platform’s recommendation algorithm for enhanced user experience. Aims for improved discourse quality. Paul Graham skeptical of algorithmic solutions. Elon Musk announced on the X platform that a lightweight version of Grok will replace its existing recommendation algorithm, enhancing user experience. The update aims to improve content recommendations on X, addressing discourse quality concerns and leveraging Grok from Musk’s xAI venture. Musk Moves to Leverage xAI for X Platform Overhaul Elon Musk’s decision to implement a lightweight version of Grok into the X platform represents a cross-pollination of his technology enterprises. This upgrade follows concerns over user experience and builds on Musk’s broader strategy to enhance social media interactions. The integration of Grok into the X platform seeks to address the quality of content recommendations, potentially reshaping how information is prioritized. This move reflects Musk’s intent to leverage xAI’s advancements for widespread application on X. Paul Graham, co-founder of Y Combinator, voiced skepticism about the effectiveness of solely algorithmic solutions for discourse issues. “I don’t think this is something you can fix with an algorithm. I think it’s a fundamental problem with the way people behave in large groups.” This statement underscores a debate within tech circles regarding the reliance on AI for user engagement improvements. Bitcoin Market Update and AI’s Role in Social Media Did you know? Elon Musk’s strategic integration of AI technologies like Grok on social platforms often garners mixed reactions, as seen during Twitter’s previous algorithm updates in 2023. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a price of $96,290.53, with a market cap of 2.02 trillion and a daily trading volume of $15.75 billion on May 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Recently, Bitcoin exhibited a 16.67% increase over 30 days, despite a slight drop of 0.50% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin(BTC),…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000008481+11.57%
GROK
GROK$0.000878+8.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.06%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 05:53
Compartilhar
UK FCA Plans to Ban Borrowed Funds for Retail Crypto Investments

UK FCA Plans to Ban Borrowed Funds for Retail Crypto Investments

The post UK FCA Plans to Ban Borrowed Funds for Retail Crypto Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FCA to ban credit use for retail crypto investments. FCA mulls credit checks for crypto lending and borrowing. The UK’s financial regulator is reportedly moving toward banning retail investors from using borrowed funds, such as credit cards or loans, for cryptocurrency purchases. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) includes this potential regulatory change among its combined initiatives to control the fast-growing digital asset sector. FCA Eyes Ban on Credit-Fueled Crypto Investments Amid Rising Risk Recent global crypto market developments, along with American political interes,t have pushed the FCA to enhance its consumer protection measures. The YouGov survey showed that UK investors started borrowing more money to invest in crypto during 2022–2023, with usage doubling to reach 14% after being only 6% the preceding year. Policymakers identify this developing trend as a major financial issue that threatens the investments of individual buyers. A few critics have accused the FCA of digital asset hostility, but FCA representatives deny these allegations. The authorities hold the position that cryptoassets function as risky financial instruments which require improved safety measures for buyers. Official comments indicate that the focus is on risk management through rules which do not block new developments but protect against dangerous business activities. The risk of using borrowed money to invest in unpredictable markets has triggered worries about wild financial danger and speculative behavior similar to gambling. Furthermore, variable regulatory options are the subject of public feedback that the FCA currently pursues. The FCA examines restricting firms from allowing their clients to buy cryptocurrencies using borrowed credit. The regulatory authority examines extended restrictions for crypto lending and borrowing services, as these segments exhibit rising demand even though they keep a small share of the total market. Moreover, the FCA conducts research into the benefits that could result from lenders needing to examine credit…
Comedian
BAN$0.06096+16.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+23.06%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1221-3.85%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 05:52
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.